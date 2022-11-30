Red Bluff, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Red Bluff.
The West Valley High School - Cottonwood basketball team will have a game with Red Bluff High School on November 29, 2022, 18:00:00.
West Valley High School - Cottonwood
Red Bluff High School
November 29, 2022
18:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
The West Valley High School - Cottonwood basketball team will have a game with Red Bluff High School on November 29, 2022, 19:30:00.
West Valley High School - Cottonwood
Red Bluff High School
November 29, 2022
19:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
