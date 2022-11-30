ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Bluff, CA

Red Bluff, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Red Bluff.

The West Valley High School - Cottonwood basketball team will have a game with Red Bluff High School on November 29, 2022, 18:00:00.

West Valley High School - Cottonwood
Red Bluff High School
November 29, 2022
18:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The West Valley High School - Cottonwood basketball team will have a game with Red Bluff High School on November 29, 2022, 19:30:00.

West Valley High School - Cottonwood
Red Bluff High School
November 29, 2022
19:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnewsnow.com

Fair View High School lockdown lifted Friday afternoon

CHICO, Calif. 3:49 P.M. UPDATE - A lockdown at Fair View High School in Chico has been lifted, according to Principal John Gunderson. Gunderson said the school was placed on lockdown at about 12:15 p.m. for about 10 minutes and again at about 1:40 p.m. for another 10 to 15 minutes.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Woman gives birth on the side of the road early Thursday morning

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A woman says she gave birth to a healthy baby on the side of Highway 99 near Chico early Thursday morning. Meggie Ray said she left her home in Oroville for Chico around 2:45 a.m. after she started having contractions. Twenty minutes later, she says her baby, Orion Chiatovich, was born.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Ornaments crafted from salvaged metal of Honey Run Covered Bridge on sale

CHICO, Calif. - This weekend is your chance to get a piece of Butte County history. This year's batch of Christmas ornaments made from remnants of the Honey Run Covered Bridge go on sale Saturday and Sunday. The heart-shaped ornaments are made of corrugated metal salvaged from the roof of...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CAL FIRE cite five in multi-agency illegal burn patrol

REDDING, Calif. - CAL FIRE law enforcement conducted a multi-agency illegal open fire patrol in south Shasta County, says CAL FIRE. CAL FIRE worked with the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, Anderson Fire Protection District and Shasta Lake Fire Protection District. Officers say they contacted 18 individuals on the 6200...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Snowy Mountain Passes in the Emerald Counties and Beyond

Snow is impacting travel in many mountain passes today after wintery weather dropped by yesterday just in time to get folks ready for December. The National Weather Service in Eureka warned in a tweet this morning, “Light snow is possible throughout the interior mountains today. Accumulating small hail is also possible along the coast this morning. No matter where you are, drive safe on your morning commute!“
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Northbound I-5 reopens in Redding after multiple-vehicle crash

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 3:43 P.M. UPDATE - All lanes of northbound Interstate 5 are reopen in Redding after a multiple-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon, according to Caltrans District 2. Caltrans says the crash happened just south of the Hilltop Drive overcrossing. No information about injuries was provided. This is a developing...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Deputies identify 2 killed in I-5 collision Thanksgiving night

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people who were killed after they were hit by a vehicle Thanksgiving night on Interstate 5. Deputies identified 46-year-old Lisa Bacon of Orland and 55-year-old Brian Ford of Redding. The CHP said the crash happened around...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
Food For Thought& A News Cafe

Part 2 – Shasta County Election Postmortem: Redding City Council Shockers; Extremists Infiltrate School Boards. Will Shasta County Survive?

Shasta County citizens, buckle your seatbelts. We’re in for a tumultuous ride. Last night, all across Shasta County, citizens, candidates and their supporters adjusted to the reality of the final results of the entire Midterm Election. However, in one of the most significant races, a pair of far-right candidates won both open seats on the Shasta County Board of Supervisors, resulting in an eventual hard-right 4-1 majority. This portends serious course changes that will touch every aspect of Shasta County government and its people’s well-being and way of life.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Significant Rain and Snow Predicted for Trinity and Shasta Counties Between Now and Sunday

Information from Caltrans District 2 for those traveling east and for those traveling on Hwy 5:. REDDING – The National Weather Service is forecasting significant rain and snow for the Northern California area starting late Wednesday and lasting through Sunday. Snow levels are currently forecasted to drop to 1,000-2,500 feet locally over the weekend. Motorists should plan for chain controls in higher elevations and are advised to check weather and roadway conditions prior to and during breaks in travel. Travelers are also reminded to slow down and drive carefully during inclement weather and allot extra time for delays, slow travel, and possible highway impacts.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
ca.gov

Lake Oroville Community Update - December 2, 2022

The Department of Water Resources (DWR) issued State Water Project allocations Thursday amounting to 5 percent of requested supplies for 2023. DWR is conserving existing storage in Lake Oroville in the event dry conditions continue. The initial 5 percent allocation would be met by flows from winter storms entering the Delta as well as stored water in San Luis Reservoir.
OROVILLE, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding man arrested for driving a stolen vehicle in Placer County

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A Redding man driving a stolen car was arrested following a traffic stop in Placer County. According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), a deputy pulled over 33-year-old Justin Ford, of Redding, in the unincorporated area of Lincoln, just outside of Sacramento. During the...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Late-night fire damages business in Red Bluff

RED BLUFF, Calif. 2:45 P.M. UPDATE - Red Bluff Fire Department put out a fire that damaged a business. The fire was reported at 9:50 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of South Main Street. A witness reported seeing flames on top of the Launderland Laundromat building. The Red Bluff...
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man detained after butane suicide threat

RED BLUFF, Calif. - A man was taken into custody after police say he walked into a gas station with butane cans strapped to him and made suicidal statements. Police said the incident happened around 9 a.m. at the gas station at 1055 Walnut St. Once officers arrived at the...
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Suspect arrested after hours-long standoff in Chico

-- CHICO, Calif. 3:21 P.M. UPDATE - The lockdowns at Chico High, Citrus Elementary, Chico Junior High and Emma Wilson were lifted at about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday as police investigate a possible assault on an officer. Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey told Action News Now at the scene that...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

1 dead after collision with deer in Shasta County

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A man died after a collision with a deer near Igo Tuesday afternoon, according to the Redding CHP. The CHP said it received a report at about 2:09 p.m. that a person riding a motorcycle collided with a deer on Clear Creek Road, east of Cloverdale Road.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico man sentenced for DUI crash that killed moped rider

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Chico man guilty of charges stemming from a DUI crash that killed a moped driver received the maximum sentencing of 10 years in prison. In court on Friday, a judge sentenced Chase Jacobsen to 10 years in prison for a crash that killed 22-year-old Terry Nilsen on March 6.
CHICO, CA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
312K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy