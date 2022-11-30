ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Returns To Theaters

By Holly Haze
 3 days ago

Source: The Chosunilbo JNS / Getty

In case you missed it, Top Gun: Maverick is back in theaters for a limited re-release.

Paramount Pictures has announced that Top Gun: Maverick will return to theaters nationwide for a limited two-week engagement. The sequel will return to the big screen and Imax from December 2 through December 15.

The film is already the highest-grossing movie of the year, bringing in $1.48 billion worldwide.

Have you seen ‘Top Gun: Maverick’? Did you love it? Did you see it in the theater or at home? What other movie from this year would you like to see in the theater again?

