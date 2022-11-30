Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shoppers not paying for bags at self-checkouts, official saysDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Homeless coalition eyes hotel at 48th Avenue and Interstate 70David HeitzDenver, CO
Denver will evaluate city’s mental healthDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Students protest CU fossil-fuel investments at local UN climate summitMatt WhittakerBoulder, CO
Landmark status considered for home that resembles cartoon houseDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Related
Thirteen juveniles arrested in assault case of men pushed from RTD train
Thirteen juveniles under the age of 17-years-old have been arrested and face assault charges in the case of a 45-year-old man who was pushed from an RTD train in Lakewood, suffering broken bones, according to a news release. First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King announced the arrests Friday. The juveniles, all between the ages of 15-17 have been arrested. Twelve have been charged with felony assault. The 13th suspect is...
Video shows Colorado man stopping porch pirate
"I was not about to have my neighbors get their stuff stolen," Justin Adams said. "So I ran out and stopped the girl in her tracks, and my dog came too."
Woman attacked by dog in Colorado, police seek help identifying owner
The Boulder Police Department is asking for assistance from the public to identify the owner of a dog that allegedly attacked and injured a woman at Centennial Middle School on Tuesday. The suspect was reportedly walking her off-leash Blue Heeler at about 3:45 PM when the dog charged the victim...
Greenwood Village bank robbery suspect identified as serial robber
Greenwood Village police identified the alleged bank robber who barricaded himself inside the Extended Stay America Hotel as Jonathan Martin Bell, 29, who has been convicted of robbery previously. Greenwood Village Police Department responded to a call about a bank robbery at 10:38 a.m. Thursday morning at the KeyBank, 9250 E. Arapahoe Rd., according to police. Upon arrival, police made contact with the suspect, Bell, who fled toward Target, located...
KKTV
Double shooting under investigation in Aurora
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - One man is dead and another is still in the hospital after a double shooting in Aurora early Friday morning. Aurora police said they responded just after 12:30 a.m. to a report of a shooting near in the 10700 block of Exposition Avenue, near Expo Park. When they arrived on scene, they found two men with apparent gunshot wounds.
21-year-old woman killed in shooting, 1 in custody
One person is in custody following a shooting that killed a 21-year-old woman in Greeley.
5 Aurora officers involved in shooting, suspects still on the run
Five Aurora police officers were involved in a shooting after following a stolen vehicle late Wednesday night, and the suspects are still on the run.
Young woman dies after shooting in Greeley, police say
If you have home surveillance cameras, the Greeley Police Department is asking that you please check them for any suspicious activity that occurred between 3:30 a.m. to 4 a.m. on Nov. 28.
Critical Incident Response Team Investigation Update
An update is available in the Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) investigation into a Larimer County officer-involved shooting. Just after 12:15 am on November 21, a Larimer County Sheriff’s patrol deputy attempted to stop a gray Chevy Colorado truck for traffic violations. The driver, identified as Justin Anderson, 51, of Fort Collins, also had multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants. Anderson refused to stop and fled northbound on I-25.
Man, daughter found dead in apparent murder-suicide
ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. — The Elbert County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide involving a man and his young daughter. The sheriff's office said in a release that it assisted the Elizabeth Police Department (EPD) with an investigation into a possibly suicidal person who was with his five-year-old daughter Thursday.
Bus driver sideswipes 32 cars in Boulder, charged with hit-and-run
A bus driver in Boulder was charged with multiple counts of hit-and-run after sideswiping 32 cars.
1310kfka.com
Woman arrested in fatal shooting of another woman in Greeley
One woman has died and another was arrested following a shooting in Greeley. Police handcuffed a suspect on warrants out of Larimer County after she was caught fleeing the scene. The suspect, who hasn’t been identified yet, is accused of fatally shooting 21-year-old Herminia Marquez on the 1100 block of 24th Street Lane early Monday morning.
Man accused of kidnapping 13-year-old has long criminal record
The 45-year-old has a colorful criminal record and is on parole for stealing cars. Online, he's gained a reputation for lying about who he is and dining-and-dashing.
Tour bus driver accused of sideswiping more than 30 cars in Boulder
The driver of a tour bus faces multiple charges after he allegedly sideswiped more than 30 cars in southwest Boulder on Wednesday evening.
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora police offering $10K reward for information on suspects in Wednesday night ‘gun battle’ with cops
AURORA | A shootout Wednesday night among Aurora police and suspected car thieves left a trail of bullet-ridden police cars, an all-night manhunt but no gunfire injuries, at least among police. Now, police are offering a $10,000 reward — funded by Metro Denver Crime Stoppers and the Aurora Police Foundation...
Boulder police ID driver accused of hit-and-run that injured 14-year-old boy
Boulder police have identified a driver accused of hitting a 14-year-old boy outside a high school and fleeing the scene.
Man wanted for suspicion of attempted second-degree murder in Longmont
Police in Longmont need your help to find a man wanted for suspicion of attempted second-degree murder.
Armed students trigger Prairie View High School lockdown
A lockdown was initiated at Prairie View High School Thursday afternoon after students with weapons were reported on the property.
Teen girl at center of AMBER Alert found safe; suspect taken into custody
The 13-year-old girl who was the focus of an AMBER Alert has been found and is safe with officers, according to Westminster PD. The suspect was taken into custody.
Comments / 0