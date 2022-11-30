ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

The Denver Gazette

Thirteen juveniles arrested in assault case of men pushed from RTD train

Thirteen juveniles under the age of 17-years-old have been arrested and face assault charges in the case of a 45-year-old man who was pushed from an RTD train in Lakewood, suffering broken bones, according to a news release. First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King announced the arrests Friday. The juveniles, all between the ages of 15-17 have been arrested. Twelve have been charged with felony assault. The 13th suspect is...
LAKEWOOD, CO
The Denver Gazette

Greenwood Village bank robbery suspect identified as serial robber

Greenwood Village police identified the alleged bank robber who barricaded himself inside the Extended Stay America Hotel as Jonathan Martin Bell, 29, who has been convicted of robbery previously. Greenwood Village Police Department responded to a call about a bank robbery at 10:38 a.m. Thursday morning at the KeyBank, 9250 E. Arapahoe Rd., according to police. Upon arrival, police made contact with the suspect, Bell, who fled toward Target, located...
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO
KKTV

Double shooting under investigation in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - One man is dead and another is still in the hospital after a double shooting in Aurora early Friday morning. Aurora police said they responded just after 12:30 a.m. to a report of a shooting near in the 10700 block of Exposition Avenue, near Expo Park. When they arrived on scene, they found two men with apparent gunshot wounds.
AURORA, CO
northfortynews

Critical Incident Response Team Investigation Update

An update is available in the Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) investigation into a Larimer County officer-involved shooting. Just after 12:15 am on November 21, a Larimer County Sheriff’s patrol deputy attempted to stop a gray Chevy Colorado truck for traffic violations. The driver, identified as Justin Anderson, 51, of Fort Collins, also had multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants. Anderson refused to stop and fled northbound on I-25.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Man, daughter found dead in apparent murder-suicide

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. — The Elbert County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide involving a man and his young daughter. The sheriff's office said in a release that it assisted the Elizabeth Police Department (EPD) with an investigation into a possibly suicidal person who was with his five-year-old daughter Thursday.
ELBERT COUNTY, CO
1310kfka.com

Woman arrested in fatal shooting of another woman in Greeley

One woman has died and another was arrested following a shooting in Greeley. Police handcuffed a suspect on warrants out of Larimer County after she was caught fleeing the scene. The suspect, who hasn’t been identified yet, is accused of fatally shooting 21-year-old Herminia Marquez on the 1100 block of 24th Street Lane early Monday morning.
GREELEY, CO

