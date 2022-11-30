Thirteen juveniles under the age of 17-years-old have been arrested and face assault charges in the case of a 45-year-old man who was pushed from an RTD train in Lakewood, suffering broken bones, according to a news release. First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King announced the arrests Friday. The juveniles, all between the ages of 15-17 have been arrested. Twelve have been charged with felony assault. The 13th suspect is...

LAKEWOOD, CO ・ 22 HOURS AGO