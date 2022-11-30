ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KMBC.com

Kansas City neighbors help homeowner get new roof

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man is getting a brand new roof thanks to the generosity of neighbors and one roofing company. KMBC 9 found out how it all began with a neighborhood scare, and a conversation. It was a chilly Thursday in Kansas City's Blue Hills...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Evan Crosby

Six jobs that can pay six figures in Kansas City

Kansas City, Mo. - When you think of careers that come with six-figure incomes, you likely think of professionals like doctors and lawyers. While those professions do tend to pay competitive salaries, the Kansas City metro is actually home to a wide range of jobs that pay over $100,000 a year. And some of these professions don't even require a college degree.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Virginian Review

Kansas City’s Sub Tropolis Remains World’s Largest Underground Storage Facility

Repurposed from an underground limestone mine in 1964, Sub Tropolis is a 5,500,000-square-foot storage facility that has become a commercial business hub underneath a mountain overlooking the Missouri River. In the underground facility in Kansas City, Missouri, 10.5 miles of paved roads lead underground past storage facilities, loading docks and commercial stores where a number of high-tech computers create what is known as “a cloud.” Hollywood production companies have chosen to store canisters of film in the underground where the temperature remains a constant 65 F – 70 F year-round. Classic movies such as “Gone with the Wind” are shelved in an archive...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Evan Crosby

Why are department stores leaving Kansas City?

Kansas City, Mo. - From Michael Kors, to Nike, to Victoria's Secret, department stores continue to close in the Country Club Plaza, over the past year. However, it isn't just the city's famed shopping district that continues to lose retailers -- often national chains. A number of department stores have been closing across the Kansas City area. Many of these now-shuttered stores were once major tenants for shopping centers and malls around the metro.
KANSAS CITY, MO
PLANetizen

The Limits of Kansas City’s Fare-Free Experiment

After reintroducing a historic streetcar in 2016, Kansas City transit eventually went completely fare-free in 2020. In Governing, Jared Brey assesses what other cities can learn from KC’s experiment, and what unique conditions make the city unlike others. Prior to eliminating fares, Kansas City’s transit system brought in relatively...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kttn.com

School district in Missouri appears to be on track to become largest in state possibly moving to four-day school week

(Missourinet) – A Missouri school district appears to be on track to become the largest in the state that could soon move to a four-day school week. The Independence School Board is expected to vote later this month on a proposal to switch to a four-day school week for its more than 14,000 students. If the plan goes through, the district would be the largest in Missouri to adopt the shortened week. About 27 percent of Missouri public school districts already hold classes four days a week instead of the traditional five days.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KCTV 5

2022 now 2nd deadliest year in Kansas City history

Overland Park is trying to give you more insight into its police force and has launched a transparency website. It's not often that people act on their deepest desires but, as KCTV5's Neal Jones tells us, one local man is doing just that. After 39 years of life on the beach, a KC native is moving home to live the Arrowhead experience in person!
KANSAS CITY, MO
KYTV

Man from Kansas City marks 12th inmate to die in Licking prison since June

LICKING, Mo. (KY3) - A man serving a seven-year sentence at the South Central Correctional Center has died, according to a press release. The prison says 60-year-old Waymond Williams died Friday morning. He was officially pronounced dead at Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston, Mo. Williams was sentenced for a...
LICKING, MO
martincitytelegraph.com

Hickman Mills announces change of plans

Officials from the Hickman Mills School District held a press conference November 18 to announce the demolition of Symington and Johnson elementary schools, which have been vacant since 2018. The demolition of both buildings is a slight departure from the plan presented in the $20 million bond package approved by...
KANSAS CITY, MO

