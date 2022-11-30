Read full article on original website
Why are department stores leaving Kansas City?Evan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Six jobs that can pay six figures in Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Historic Elms Hotel and Spa has had a long journey to excellence and is over 100 years oldCJ CoombsExcelsior Springs, MO
The historic Colonial Hotel of 1924 in Excelsior Springs, Missouri was popular back in the days of the 'healing springs'CJ CoombsExcelsior Springs, MO
Historic Four Gates Farm construction completed for Marvin and Medill Gates in 1927 by Little Blue Road in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Why are department stores leaving Kansas City?
Kansas City, Mo. - From Michael Kors, to Nike, to Victoria's Secret, department stores continue to close in the Country Club Plaza, over the past year. However, it isn't just the city's famed shopping district that continues to lose retailers -- often national chains. A number of department stores have been closing across the Kansas City area. Many of these now-shuttered stores were once major tenants for shopping centers and malls around the metro.
Jackson County Courthouse extends hours to handle tax payments
The Jackson County Courthouse in Independence will be open Saturdays on Dec. 10 and Dec, 17 to make it easier for people to pay taxes.
1 dead in overnight pedestrian crash on Holmes Road in Kansas City, Missouri
A pedestrian has died early Saturday morning in a crash on Holmes Road in Kansas City, Missouri.
2 water main breaks in KCMO leave apartments, businesses without water
2 6-inch water main breaks near the Country Club Plaza and South Plaza neighborhood have left residents and businesses in Kansas City, Missouri, without water.
PLANetizen
The Limits of Kansas City’s Fare-Free Experiment
After reintroducing a historic streetcar in 2016, Kansas City transit eventually went completely fare-free in 2020. In Governing, Jared Brey assesses what other cities can learn from KC’s experiment, and what unique conditions make the city unlike others. Prior to eliminating fares, Kansas City’s transit system brought in relatively...
Thursday night homicides push Kansas City to 2nd deadliest year in city history
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating the city's 158th homicide of 2022, making it the second deadliest year in city history.
kttn.com
School district in Missouri appears to be on track to become largest in state possibly moving to four-day school week
(Missourinet) – A Missouri school district appears to be on track to become the largest in the state that could soon move to a four-day school week. The Independence School Board is expected to vote later this month on a proposal to switch to a four-day school week for its more than 14,000 students. If the plan goes through, the district would be the largest in Missouri to adopt the shortened week. About 27 percent of Missouri public school districts already hold classes four days a week instead of the traditional five days.
Issue causes hundreds of Kansas City water customers to be charged twice
The Kansas City water department says a technical issue caused 1,150 customers to be double billed last week, but refunds are underway.
KCTV 5
2022 now 2nd deadliest year in Kansas City history
Overland Park is trying to give you more insight into its police force and has launched a transparency website. It's not often that people act on their deepest desires but, as KCTV5's Neal Jones tells us, one local man is doing just that. After 39 years of life on the beach, a KC native is moving home to live the Arrowhead experience in person!
KYTV
Man from Kansas City marks 12th inmate to die in Licking prison since June
LICKING, Mo. (KY3) - A man serving a seven-year sentence at the South Central Correctional Center has died, according to a press release. The prison says 60-year-old Waymond Williams died Friday morning. He was officially pronounced dead at Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston, Mo. Williams was sentenced for a...
New senior specific food pantry opens in Gladstone
A new food pantry in Gladstone, Missouri is describing itself as the first in the Kansas City area to focus specifically on serving seniors.
martincitytelegraph.com
Hickman Mills announces change of plans
Officials from the Hickman Mills School District held a press conference November 18 to announce the demolition of Symington and Johnson elementary schools, which have been vacant since 2018. The demolition of both buildings is a slight departure from the plan presented in the $20 million bond package approved by...
