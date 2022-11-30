ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian Pulisic diagnosed with 'pelvic contusion' and listed 'day-to-day' after violent collision in USMNT's win over Iran

By Henry Bushnell, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
DOHA, Qatar — Christian Pulisic has been diagnosed with a "pelvic contusion" after leaving the U.S. men's national team's 1-0 World Cup win over Iran at halftime, and is considered "day-to-day" ahead of Saturday's Round of 16 match against the Netherlands, according to the team.

Pulisic suffered the injury while scoring the only goal of the match. He clattered into Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand, and stayed down in the goal, unable to celebrate.

After receiving treatment, he jogged gingerly along the sideline, wincing in pain. He re-entered the game, and played the final few minutes of the half, but was then subbed off due to injury.

He was transported to a local hospital as a “precaution,” head coach Gregg Berhalter said, and had felt some “dizziness.” But he was discharged from the hospital not long after midnight, and beat the rest of the players back to the team hotel.

When they arrived, Pulisic welcomed them with hugs and a joyous smile.

Pulisic’s teammates FaceTimed him from their locker room after the 1-0 win, and several said afterward that Pulisic was “OK” and in “good spirits.”

"I know he'll do anything to play in the next game," U.S. captain Tyler Adams said.

Brenden Aaronson replaced Pulisic at halftime of Tuesday’s match, and would likely take his place in the starting lineup on Saturday if Pulisic is unavailable. But in an apparent Snapchat message from the hospital, Pulisic wrote that he’ll “be ready for Saturday don’t worry.”

