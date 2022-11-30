UPDATE (12/2/22 10:27 a.m.): Officials say more than nine vehicles crashed on Franklin Boulevard due to freezing temperatures and black ice. Responders arrived to the multi-vehicle crash, where crashes happened upon both sides of the street. Officials say one of the drivers in the crash was transported to a local hospital for precautionary evaluation after being extracted from their vehicle by Eugene-Springfield Fire.

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO