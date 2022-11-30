Read full article on original website
Beauty for Ashes
3d ago
I give my condolence to you and your family especially mom and dad Heavenly Father GOD be with this Family Wrap your loving arms around them ❤️ in Jesus Christ Mighty Name Amen
Reply
10
michagander
3d ago
Get to the library you clowns. Too much screwing around. Your communities in shambles I think it’s time to reevaluate your goals. No wonder why all the murder and killing and atrocities are taking place. No one is accountable for anything in that community. Unbelievable what embarrassment.
Reply(4)
21
Awesome1
3d ago
So now you want to own the strip club??? I feel bad for the family. But you know how that life is. Just sad in always.💔🌹Rest in peace young man.
Reply
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Police Commissioners Blame Each Other Over Failure to Legally Fill Two Key PositionsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Detroit, MI
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
See You Tomorrow restaurant owner knew he was destined to meet Detroit cook
While growing up, first on Detroit’s North End, then in the Joy Road-North Martindale area, and later in the Dexter-Linwood neighborhood, Damon Cann, the kitchen manager at the recently opened See You Tomorrow restaurant (7740 Woodward), says he learned enough good things about how to treat people to last a lifetime. “Between my...
Family seeks justice after father of 2 murdered in elevator dispute in Greektown
(CBS DETROIT) - Rosalind Hearst and her family are devastated after her son, 29-year-old Ariel Harris, was shot and killed. Hearst says she got the frantic call from her daughter-in-law early Sunday morning."They were panicking and in shock, and she just kept screaming. And he's been shot. He's been shot," Hearst said.Ariel was a loving father of two young boys. Hearst said every morning to check on her and says the last few days have been rough because she misses the morning calls from her son."It just seems so unreal," Hearst said. Hearst said when she got the phone call that...
fox2detroit.com
Chief for a day: boy with brain cancer's dream comes true, leads Detroit Police Department
DETROIT (FOX 2) - For 4-year-old Aniel Mendez, Thursday was a dream come true as he was named chief for a day for the Detroit Police Department. The little boy has stage four brain cancer and his parents, Jorge and Abby, say he was born with it but they didn't realize it until he had an accident and was hospitalized.
Anti-Semite harasses families and staff outside Bloomfield Hills synagogue, yells "Kanye was right"
In the wake of rapper Kanye West’s escalating public anti-Semitism, a Metro Detroit synagogue was targeted Friday afternoon by a man shouting anti-Semitic rants and racial slurs.
Man tries to set Detroit store on fire, police say
(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are looking for a man who they say lit a garbage dumpster on fire and tried to spread that fire to a nearby store.According to DPD, a man was seen setting fire to the dumpster Tuesday night behind the Wonder Super Food Market on Shoemaker Street. Police said the man then walked to the building and poured a flammable liquid on the store. He tried to set it on fire, but it failed to ignite.Police said the man is between the ages of 55 and 60, and appears to be around 6 feet tall with a medium build. He was wearing a black hat, green coat, and blue jeans at the time.Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's arson unit at 313-628-2900 or call Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.
fox2detroit.com
Crime Stoppers launches podcast to help solve Detroit murders, find missing people
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Crime Stoppers of Michigan launched a podcast to help solve crimes and bring missing people home. "April 16, 2016, my 6-month-old Miracle was shot and killed," Jennifer Murray said. "Anything to get answers for my baby. I need justice for her." Silence is hurting families as...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit teen charged after bringing gun to Ecorse High School
ECORSE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 17-year-old boy from Detroit is facing charges after authorities say he brought a gun to Ecorse High School on Thursday. Police responded to the school just after 10:22 a.m. on reports that a student had a gun in their backpack. When they arrived, they...
Detroit News
Watch: Detroit rapper Babyface Ray performs on 'Jimmy Fallon'
Detroit rapper Babyface Ray performed his new single "Masterpiece" in front of a backdrop of the Detroit city skyline Thursday on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." Ray, whose new album "Mob" was released Friday, performed the song on a set with a video screen displaying the Renaissance Center and the Detroit River behind him. From where he was positioned, on park bench next to a street light in what was fashioned to resemble the hazy wee hours of the morning, Metro Detroiters likely noticed that technically he would have been in Windsor.
Only Footage of Detroit Legend Milky The Clown Surfaces
Those who grew up in the 50s in Michigan may remember a prolific figure named Milky The Clown who may evoke memories of joy (or nightmare-fueled trauma, if you're afraid of clowns). Milky The Clown was a short-lived character that Troy Historic Village highlighted the life of, describing why many...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police officer shocked by live wire responding to car crash; 5 injured
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit police officer was shocked by a live wire responding to a car crash where five people were injured on the city's west side. The female officer is expected to recover and is in stable condition, according to a spokesperson with the Detroit Police Department. All five people - including a 12-year-old are also listed in stable.
The BLAC® Holiday Gift Guide Presented by Eastern Market
It's holiday time in Detroit and with so many amazing local businesses we want to highlight a few for you to keep in mind this holiday season. This list is focused on Detroit proper and presented by the good people at Detroit's Eastern Market The post The BLAC® Holiday Gift Guide Presented by Eastern Market appeared first on BLAC Media.
WLWT 5
CPD: Michigan woman robbed of $15,000 cash after Facebook Marketplace scam
CINCINNATI — A Facebook Marketplace sale goes terribly wrong. A woman was allegedly robbed at gunpoint while trying to buy a used car. Police say there are more victims falling for this scam. "I just lost all my life savings," victim, Nijme Fardous, said. Fardous wanted a new car....
Police commission denies unpaid suspension of sergeant after Detroit woman killed
The Detroit Police Board of Commissioners voted Thursday to deny the recommended unpaid suspension of a sergeant in charge of officers involved in the fatal November shooting of Ki'Azia Miller. The board spent nearly four hours discussing proposed unpaid suspensions of Detroit officers in a closed session. Ultimately, the board disagreed with Detroit Police Chief James White's recommendation to suspend Sgt. Marvin Anthony of the 12th Precinct without pay for his involvement in the incident that led...
fox2detroit.com
Teen arrested after 2 students shot outside Detroit's Henry Ford High School
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A teen is in custody after two Henry Ford High School students were shot after school last week. According to a statement from the Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD), it is believed that the teen was "directly involved with the shooting." The suspect, who does...
fox2detroit.com
Victim knew suspect in drive-by shooting in Southfield that injured two, police say
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two people were sent to the hospital with gunshot wounds after being struck during a drive-by shooting in Southfield late Thursday evening. A Dearborn Heights man was struck in the thigh and arm while a Detroit woman was hit in the leg around 11:15 p.m. in the area of 10 Mile and Greenfield.
Detroit News
A record number of Wayne County murder suspects are out on bond. Police, prosecutor are worried
Detroit — At least 31 people charged with murder in Wayne County are free on bond with GPS tethers, an unprecedented number that concerns public safety officials, while bail reform proponents insist the ongoing effort to release more defendants awaiting trial will result in a fairer system. Judges and...
fox2detroit.com
Family loses father to carbon monoxide poisoning and now need a home
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A maintenance worker at an Ann Arbor hotel was killed on the job by carbon monoxide poisoning. While Charles Suire's wife and children are struggling to cope with the tragic loss, they're also faced with finding a new place to live. "It was an...
ClickOnDetroit.com
5 people hospitalized after violent crash on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – Five people including a 12-year-old were rushed to the hospital after two pickup trucks collided in a violent crash on Detroit’s west side. The incident occurred near Paul Avenue and Piedmont Street just north of Ford Road and west of Southfield Freeway, where both trucks crashed into a power pole, causing the power lines to come down.
Courthouse News Service
Teacher wins on lawsuit over slur
DETROIT — A federal court in Michigan found in favor of a teacher who called her student “the N-word” while breaking up an altercation because, though the student was the victim of a racial slur, he was suspended for breaking the “race-neutral” rule against fighting at school. Immunity shields the teacher from the student’s assault claim.
Detroit police officer shocked by power line on city's west side
A Detroit police officer is recovering after being shocked by a power line on the job Friday. The officer was responding to a crash scene at the time.
Comments / 38