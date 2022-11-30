Read full article on original website
This Huge General Store in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPaint Bank, VA
The Festival of the Trees returns to Christiansburg for ChristmasCheryl E PrestonChristiansburg, VA
Music for Christmas will be presented by The Feel Good TourCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in BlacksburgCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
Roanoke citizens should be aware of the possibility of the sucker punch knockout gameCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. Virginia Tech: Three Things to Watch
The North Carolina Tar Heels are struggling. The inability to finish in Portland bled over to a disjoined effort in Indiana. Tomorrow, conference play begins and Carolina must correct their course. This stretch does not get any easier with a one-loss Virginia Tech team in Blacksburg. The game will show...
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech DE Mattheus Carroll Will Enter the Transfer Portal
Virginia Tech DE Mattheus Carroll announced that he will be entering the transfer portal on Monday. Carroll is the second Hokie to announce his intentions to enter the portal joining cornerback DJ Harvey. He will have three season of eligibility remaining at his next school. Carroll's departure shouldn't come as...
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech Among Those Standing Out For 2024 TE Luca Puccinelli
2024 TE Luca Puccinelli out of private powerhouse Benedictine the Richmond area has already emerged as one of Virginia Tech's top tight end targets for the 2024 class. When asked which schools are currently standing out in his recruitment, the Hokies were among those mentioned while sharing some insights on his current recruitment plans.
WDBJ7.com
Heritage studies Christiansburg ahead of state semi final football game
LYNCHBUR, Va. (WDBJ) - Fresh off a win where they eliminated rival LCA from playoff contention, Heritage now looks ahead to Christiansburg. “They’re very good football team. They’re very good upfront, they’re very physical. They’ve got a couple of guys that can just run the ball. We have a lot of respect for what they’ve done there and what their coaching staff has done there. And we know we got a huge challenge in front of us.”
cardinalnews.org
Martinsville son ultimately gets his Hall of Fame due
More than 30 years after he was invited to New York as one of the finalists for football’s Heisman Trophy, Shawn Moore has been chosen for another honor that will be awarded closer to his home. Moore, a star quarterback at Martinsville High School before he set records at...
wvtf.org
Book profiles Roanoke coach and his huge influence
The name Joe Gaither may not be well known outside Roanoke, but for a number of athletes, his influence goes far beyond the city, and involves much more than sports. Now a new book lays out his impact over more than 40 years – and counting. Richard Wilson first...
visitroanokeva.com
Where to Eat on Christmas in Virginia's Blue Ridge
It’s time for a holiday feast in Virginia’s Blue Ridge!. Enjoying delicious food is one of our favorite parts of the holiday season in the Roanoke Region and there are lots of tasty ways to experience Christmas in the mountains. While many opt for a home-cooked meal for...
Franklin News Post
Raising anchor: WDBJ-7 fixture Robin Reed to retire
About 10 years ago, Dan Reed invited a few friends over to his parents’ farm for a campout on a super-hot summer day. The group spent the afternoon outdoors, fishing and tubing before unrolling sleeping bags in the evening, picking guitars and relaxing in a field as clouds obscured the stars.
This Huge General Store in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local general store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something interesting to find and can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
allaccess.com
WVMP (101.5 The Mountain)/Roanoke, VA Loses FM Signal, Now Online
WVJT Triple A WVMP (101.5 THE MOUNTAIN)/ROANOKE, VA, vacated its FM signal last night at MIDNIGHT (ET). The station has been heard there since DECEMBER 1st, 2019. The Triple A format dates back to 2009, when WVMP launched as "The Valley's Music Place." The station was heard on both 101.5 and 102.5 from DECEMBER 2016, then rebranded as "THE MOUNTAIN" in OCTOBER 2017. In FEBRUARY, 2018, it was WBZS until it moved back to WVMP the following year.
WDBJ7.com
Model railroading a major passion for members of Roanoke club
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In Roanoke, the Virginia Museum of Transportation highlights some heavyweights of railroad history. In the museum’s basement, members of the Roanoke Valley Model Railroad Club pursue a lifelong passion on a smaller scale. And they’re inviting others to climb aboard. Lean into one of...
pcpatriot.com
NRV Airport Master Plan revealed
This week, officials at the New River Valley Airport unveiled the Master Airport Plan, which specifies several improvements to the facility, which are set to occur over the next 20 years. As can be seen in the accompanying diagram, improvements and new construction listed in the Airport Master Plan are...
WRDW-TV
N. Augusta pair busted by Va. town fed up with scammers
HILLSVILLE, Va. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pair of men from North Augusta were arrested in Virginia, where they were claiming to be driveway sealers, according to police. An investigator with the Hillsville Police Department confirmed they were members of the North Augusta community known as Irish travelers. Investigator Alan Gravley said...
WSLS
Crash cleared on Route 220 South in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE:. As of 7:40 p.m., the area appeared to be clear, according to VDOT. If you’re driving on 220 in Roanoke, you might want to find another route. Around 6:30 p.m., southbound traffic on 220 was at a standstill between Towers and Hunting Hills due to a wreck near the Tanglewood exit.
WSLS
New diner opens in Downtown Salem
SALEM, Va. – A new diner has opened in the Roanoke Valley. You can enjoy breakfast, cocktails, and more at the West Salem Diner, which opened officially on Wednesday, according to their Facebook page. They’re located in a restored building in Downtown Salem – their space was once West...
WSLS
Salem man wins $1 million from Mega Millions ticket
SALEM, Va. – One Salem man got lucky after purchasing a Mega Millions lottery ticket for the Nov. 1 drawing. Garland Hare bought his ticket and left for an overseas trip the next day. Once arriving at his destination, he realized he had a ticket that matched the first five winning numbers to win $1 million.
WSLS
Att. Gen. Miyares, Roanoke City Sheriff join forces to protect senior citizens from scams
ROANOKE, Va. – A re-energized effort to help protect senior citizens is the purpose of the recharted TRIAD program in the City of Roanoke by Attorney General Jason Miyares. Miyares teamed up with Roanoke City Sheriff Antonio Hash to bring the program back to life. “TRIAD is important to...
WDBJ7.com
FedEx opening facility in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - FedEx will have a new home in Montgomery County in 2023. “We’re always wanting to promote economic growth and we’re excited about the opportunities that it will bring for our citizens to have good paying jobs,” said Sherri Blevins, Chair of the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors. “It’s all about livelihood.”
Southbound Interstate 81 Lane Closures At Two Locations Will Significantly Impact Traffic
Drivers should expect delays and consider alternate routes Lane closures on southbound Interstate 81 at two locations are expected to create significant delays for drivers during the week starting Dec. 5. The work is weather dependent. Motorists should pay attention to message boards, expect delays and consider alternate routes. Tentatively scheduled to start on Monday, […]
Franklin News Post
Franklin County School Board member Julie Nix resigns
Franklin County School Board member Julie Nix has resigned after moving out the Blue Ridge District she was elected to represent. “It breaks my heart; I loved what I did,” Nix said. Monday evening, Nix tendered her resignation to school board chairman and Rocky Mount District representative Jeff Worley...
