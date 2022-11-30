Wheat Ridge, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Wheat Ridge.
The Adams City High School basketball team will have a game with Wheat Ridge High School on November 29, 2022, 18:00:00.
Adams City High School
Wheat Ridge High School
November 29, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The Mullen High School basketball team will have a game with Wheat Ridge High School on November 30, 2022, 15:00:00.
Mullen High School
Wheat Ridge High School
November 30, 2022
15:00:00
Freshman Boys Basketball
Comments / 0