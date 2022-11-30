Read full article on original website
Herkimer County Historical Society's annual Cookie Sale set for Dec. 17
HERKIMER, N.Y. -- The Herkimer County Historical Society will be hosting its annual Cookie Sale on Dec. 17. Santa will also be there on a fire truck, to take pictures with until noon. Each family gets one photo but a set of three can be purchased for $10. As well as a free activity for kids to participate in.
'Christmas at City Hall' event set for Dec. 8 in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. -- Mayor Palmieri will be hosting Christmas at City Hall on Dec. 8. There will be singing, lights and fire truck rides at the event, which is free and open to the public. There will also be entertainment, refreshments and various activities for children to enjoy. The event...
Prohibition Repeal Day Party, celebrating re-opening of 1888 Tavern, on Saturday
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Club Prohibition Repeal Day Party, to celebrate the grand re-opening of the 1888 Tavern, will take place Saturday. The tavern is located at 830 Varick Street in Utica and will have Utica Club on tap as well as pilot brews, a 'bites' food menu and Right Coast Vodka Whips Canned Cocktails. DJ OhKane will also be there to play prohibition-style music with a modern twist, from 4-7 p.m.
Temporary parking ban on Whitesboro Street near Nexus Center
UTICA, N.Y. -- Starting Friday, the Utica Police Department has enacted a temporary, No Parking Ban on the north side of Whitesboro Street, to increase pedestrian safety. Specifically, the ban will run on Whitesboro Street from Washington Street to Auditorium Drive and on the east side of Broadway from Whitesboro Street to Auditorium Drive, in an effort to keep pedestrians around the Adirondack Bank Center and Nexus Center safe.
Nexus Center officially opens in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Nexus Center in downtown Utica officially opened its doors to the public on Dec. 1, 2022. The Nexus Center is inter-connected with the Adirondack Bank Center with hopes of easy access to either facility for athletes, media members and others. It is already booked through the month of June, except on Christmas and New Years weekend, for hockey, soccer and lacrosse, but the expectation is to use the facility for non-sporting events in the future.
Landmarks Society of Greater Utica to host holiday ghost hunts at Rutger Park
UTICA, NY (WKTV) - The Landmarks Society of Greater Utica will host the Ghost Seekers of Central New York for their holiday event, Christmas Spirits at #3 Rutger Park on Saturday, December 3rd. The ghost seekers will be at Rutger Mansion #3 on Saturday from 5pm - 8pm. Some of...
1 year after NY allowed Christmastime hunting, some CNY lawmakers want to let counties ban it
The New York State legislature passed a bill earlier this year that could have a big impact on Upstate New York hunters. The bill would allow counties to opt-out of the new ‘holiday hunt’ season, which went into effect only last year. Gov. Hochul has until the end...
Christmas Events In Utica And Rome New York You’ll Want To Check Out
It's Christmas in the valley once again, and we are talking about the Mohawk Valley of course. Both the cities of Utica and Rome have amazing events to check out this December. Both the cities of Utica and Rome have free family fun planned the same weekend. Utica has their...
VA clinic to move from Bainbridge to Oneonta for more centralized service to veterans
ONEONTA, NY (WKTV) - The Department of Veterans Affairs will open a VA Clinic in Oneonta this month. Upon notification of the impending expiration of the contract at the Bainbridge Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) location, VA initiated its normal federal solicitation and award process. In response to a request,...
'Stuff the Bus' is making two stops on Saturday in New Hartford and Dolgeville
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- There will be two Stuff the Bus stops on Saturday in New Hartford and Dolgeville. The bus will stop at the New Hartford Walmart from 12-4 p.m. and at Zipp Hardware in Dolgeville from 12-2 p.m. Stop by one of these locations and donate a new,...
Photos: Inside the Nexus Center, Utica’s new $64M sports complex
The Nexus Center, a $64 million sports complex in downtown Utica, hosted its grand opening this week. It’s a 170,000-square-foot facility that will host ice hockey, box lacrosse, soccer and other field sports. There are three sheets of ice that can be converted to turf surfaces.
Popeyes location opening in Oneida
ONEIDA, N.Y. -- Another new Popeyes restaurant will be opening in the area, this time in Oneida on Genesee Street, at the former Pizza Hut location on Saturday. Liberty Restaurants of Syracuse LLC made the announcement Thursday. The restaurant will be the franchise's 1 of 10 new restaurants they have opened this year. A location opened in New Hartford earlier this year and one is expected to be built in Rome next year.
House of the Week: 22-acre Weedsport property, with two ponds, was its owner’s idea of ‘paradise’
WEEDSPORT, N.Y. – Dawn Hart chuckles when asked to describe her feelings about her late husband Robert’s plans in 2009 for their new home. He wanted to move out to the country and design and build his own house.
Have some holiday fun at Utica Zoo's 'Bright Nights' this weekend
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Zoo will be hosting its 'Bright Nights' this weekend, held every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 19. The event will have many fun activities for the entire family to enjoy, including holiday music, crafts and a scavenger hunt. Santa Claus will also make an appearance and a reading of a classic Christmas book will begin at 6 p.m. every night. There will also be food trucks complete with hot drinks, & lots of holiday lighting.
Olney's Flowers named Rome Area Chamber Member of the Week
ROME, N.Y. -- Olney's Flowers in Rome, was named Rome Area Chamber of Commerce, Member of the Week. The Chamber of Commerce visited the shop located at, 2002 North James Street to congratulate Emily and Will Olney, on the award. Olney’s Flowers has served Rome and made deliveries around the...
Micron & Onondaga County officials address neighbors' concerns over chip plant in Clay
TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. — Neighbors in Central New York got the opportunity Thursday evening to ask questions and raise concerns about the planned Micron chip manufacturing plant to be built at the White Pines Commerce Park on Route 31 in the Town of Clay. Micron announced it had...
Nominations for Utica's St. Patrick's Day Parade Grand Marshal being accepted
UTICA, N.Y. -- Nominations for Utica's 2023 St. Patrick's Day Parade, Grand Marshal are now being accepted!. To submit a nomination visit the Utica Parade website to fill out a form. Nominations will be accepted through Dec. 31. Utica's Saint Patrick’s Day parade will take place on Mar. 11 at...
Mug Club: An American Christmas
VERONA, N.Y. -- The Oneida area Civic Choral will present 'An American Christmas' on Sunday at 4 p.m. The event is a collection of both contemporary and traditional Christmas music and will take place at the VVS auditorium. Tickets are $10 a piece and can be bought at the door.
Excitement growing around a new YMCA in Rome
The Rome YMCA is working on plans to build a new $20 million facility along Floyd Avenue. The announcement was made back in 2019 but was overshadowed by the COVID pandemic. YMCA Greater Tri-Valley CEO Hank Leo says once membership started coming back, a survey was initiated asking the public and Y members their thoughts on a new facility.
Mother dog found allegedly abandoned without her puppies in Whitesboro Thursday
UTICA, N.Y. -- Anita's Stevens Swan Humane Society is asking for the publics help as they look into who allegedly abandoned a mother dog, along the side of the road Thursday morning. The dog was found around 5:30 a.m. in a crate, with a blanket, on Clinton Street in Whitesboro....
