ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKTV

'Christmas at City Hall' event set for Dec. 8 in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- Mayor Palmieri will be hosting Christmas at City Hall on Dec. 8. There will be singing, lights and fire truck rides at the event, which is free and open to the public. There will also be entertainment, refreshments and various activities for children to enjoy. The event...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Prohibition Repeal Day Party, celebrating re-opening of 1888 Tavern, on Saturday

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Club Prohibition Repeal Day Party, to celebrate the grand re-opening of the 1888 Tavern, will take place Saturday. The tavern is located at 830 Varick Street in Utica and will have Utica Club on tap as well as pilot brews, a 'bites' food menu and Right Coast Vodka Whips Canned Cocktails. DJ OhKane will also be there to play prohibition-style music with a modern twist, from 4-7 p.m.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Temporary parking ban on Whitesboro Street near Nexus Center

UTICA, N.Y. -- Starting Friday, the Utica Police Department has enacted a temporary, No Parking Ban on the north side of Whitesboro Street, to increase pedestrian safety. Specifically, the ban will run on Whitesboro Street from Washington Street to Auditorium Drive and on the east side of Broadway from Whitesboro Street to Auditorium Drive, in an effort to keep pedestrians around the Adirondack Bank Center and Nexus Center safe.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Nexus Center officially opens in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Nexus Center in downtown Utica officially opened its doors to the public on Dec. 1, 2022. The Nexus Center is inter-connected with the Adirondack Bank Center with hopes of easy access to either facility for athletes, media members and others. It is already booked through the month of June, except on Christmas and New Years weekend, for hockey, soccer and lacrosse, but the expectation is to use the facility for non-sporting events in the future.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Popeyes location opening in Oneida

ONEIDA, N.Y. -- Another new Popeyes restaurant will be opening in the area, this time in Oneida on Genesee Street, at the former Pizza Hut location on Saturday. Liberty Restaurants of Syracuse LLC made the announcement Thursday. The restaurant will be the franchise's 1 of 10 new restaurants they have opened this year. A location opened in New Hartford earlier this year and one is expected to be built in Rome next year.
ONEIDA, NY
WKTV

Have some holiday fun at Utica Zoo's 'Bright Nights' this weekend

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Zoo will be hosting its 'Bright Nights' this weekend, held every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 19. The event will have many fun activities for the entire family to enjoy, including holiday music, crafts and a scavenger hunt. Santa Claus will also make an appearance and a reading of a classic Christmas book will begin at 6 p.m. every night. There will also be food trucks complete with hot drinks, & lots of holiday lighting.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Olney's Flowers named Rome Area Chamber Member of the Week

ROME, N.Y. -- Olney's Flowers in Rome, was named Rome Area Chamber of Commerce, Member of the Week. The Chamber of Commerce visited the shop located at, 2002 North James Street to congratulate Emily and Will Olney, on the award. Olney’s Flowers has served Rome and made deliveries around the...
ROME, NY
WKTV

Mug Club: An American Christmas

VERONA, N.Y. -- The Oneida area Civic Choral will present 'An American Christmas' on Sunday at 4 p.m. The event is a collection of both contemporary and traditional Christmas music and will take place at the VVS auditorium. Tickets are $10 a piece and can be bought at the door.
ONEIDA, NY
WKTV

Excitement growing around a new YMCA in Rome

The Rome YMCA is working on plans to build a new $20 million facility along Floyd Avenue. The announcement was made back in 2019 but was overshadowed by the COVID pandemic. YMCA Greater Tri-Valley CEO Hank Leo says once membership started coming back, a survey was initiated asking the public and Y members their thoughts on a new facility.
ROME, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy