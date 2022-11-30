why in the heck would you invite some stranger to your home in the first place? and second these little girls need to stay off the internet! parents need to watch their kids. Look what just happened in Riverside California, you don't know who is on the other side of your computer.
Bring back capital punishment and put back the pain in it, In what country do they treat the perpetrator like he's the victim. Just maybe if these coward prosecutors try spending tax preparer money appropriately and stop making up crime's on those they clearly don't like, this is why the system here in America is filled with issues that haunts the entire system itself.
being a non God fearing human being hear on Earth is Very Dangerious because they cannot be a Positive Spiritual Person at all and they feel that they can do anything that they want to do to other humans, they don't belive that they reap what they sow. they are Not Aware of Our Makers Power due to their Ignorant Thoughts.
