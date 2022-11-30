ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Comments / 36

Dina Gonzales
7d ago

why in the heck would you invite some stranger to your home in the first place? and second these little girls need to stay off the internet! parents need to watch their kids. Look what just happened in Riverside California, you don't know who is on the other side of your computer.

Reply(2)
21
Driver Cliff
6d ago

Bring back capital punishment and put back the pain in it, In what country do they treat the perpetrator like he's the victim. Just maybe if these coward prosecutors try spending tax preparer money appropriately and stop making up crime's on those they clearly don't like, this is why the system here in America is filled with issues that haunts the entire system itself.

Reply
5
msteena luv
6d ago

being a non God fearing human being hear on Earth is Very Dangerious because they cannot be a Positive Spiritual Person at all and they feel that they can do anything that they want to do to other humans, they don't belive that they reap what they sow. they are Not Aware of Our Makers Power due to their Ignorant Thoughts.

Reply
2
Related
foxla.com

Video shows alleged theft ring operating in West Hollywood

LOS ANGELES - An alleged theft crew targeting people in West Hollywood were caught on video stealing people’s phones and wallets. Franco Friday shared the video on TikTok warning people of the increasing crime. He took the video to the LA County Sheriff’s Department who is now investigating the series of crimes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Child’s body found in Los Angeles River; father arrested

A man is in police custody after his daughter was found dead in the Los Angeles River. The Inglewood Police Department began an investigation late Sunday night after a woman called to report a missing person. Around 10:45 p.m., police arrived at the woman’s home on the 300 block of...
INGLEWOOD, CA
CBS LA

Inglewood father arrested for murder of his one-year-old found dead in the LA River

Inglewood Police arrested Jayveyon Burley for murder and child endangerment after his one-year-old daughter's body was recovered in the Los Angeles River in Long Beach.On Sunday evening, Dec. 4, Inglewood police responded to a call of an at-risk missing person in the 300 block of North Market Street. The grandmother of one-year-old Leilani Burley was concerned of her granddaughter's whereabouts. The grandmother informed police that her son, Jayveyon Burley, who lives with her, went to Long Beach to pick up his two children from their mother and when he returned home, he arrived with only one child.During the course of the investigation, Leilani's remains were recovered in the Los Angeles River below the Ocean Boulevard Bridge in Long Beach. Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact Inglewood Police Department Homicide Detectives at 310-412-5246 
INGLEWOOD, CA
KTLA

Family, Los Angeles LGBT Center mourn transgender woman found dead near Malibu

The woman whose body was discovered along Mulholland Highway near Malibu on Thursday is being mourned by her family and coworkers at the Los Angeles LGBT Center. Day Rodas, a 27-year-old transgender woman, had only “recently started living her life authentically” after coming out to friends and family, her sister said on a GoFundMe. “She […]
MALIBU, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Father arrested after baby’s body found in river in California

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — A man has been arrested after his baby daughter’s body was found in a river in California. The Inglewood Police Department was contacted Sunday evening about a missing child, according to KABC. A father had reportedly picked up his two children from their mother’s house in Long Beach and then showed back up at his Inglewood house with only one of them.
INGLEWOOD, CA
foxla.com

Man arrested for allegedly crashing into LAPD car on purpose

LOS ANGELES - One person has been arrested after allegedly slamming his car into a police car over the weekend, sending two officers to the hospital. Jose Nicholas Lopez, 21, of Los Angeles, was arrested on one charge of assault with a deadly weapon, after officials said he rammed his car into a Los Angeles Police Department vehicle.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Search for 4 burglary suspects underway in Jefferson Park

LOS ANGELES - An active search is underway for four burglary suspects hiding in the Jefferson Park area Tuesday morning, police said. According to police, a nearby warehouse was burglarized and police are investigating several calls reporting trespassing. SUGGESTED:. At this time authorities believe the suspects are hiding somewhere in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Two men arrested in connection with Circle K armed robbery

Two men were arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of armed robbery at a Circle K convenience store in Santa Clarita, said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a call at about 10:15 a.m. with a report of a robbery at Circle K on the 18700 block of Via Princessa.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

18 arrests made in alleged theft ring in Los Angeles

Los Angeles police say they have broken up an organized theft ring consisting of 18 people between the ages of 18 to 20.  Investigators say the group would walk into stores in groups wearing hoodies and masks and race out with arms full of merchandise. The group is suspected in 4 thefts, stealing $23,000 worth of goods, on Thursday and Friday. The same ring also may be responsible for $90,000 in stolen goods in 14 other recent robberies, according to authorities. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Body found after Hollywood house fire

LOS ANGELES - Authorities are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found following a house fire in Hollywood overnight. Firefighters responded to a fire at the one-story bungalow on W. Fountain Avenue just before 10 p.m. The fire was confined to one room and was quickly extinguished, officials...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy