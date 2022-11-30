ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

12NewsNow

Orange County bracing for housing, economic boom amid upcoming $8.5 billion Chevron Phillips plant expansion

ORANGE, Texas — Orange County officials believe an upcoming multi-billion dollar facility will bring hundreds of jobs and a housing and economic boom to the area. Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC is bringing an "integrated polymers" facility to Orange and with it comes hundreds of job opportunities. The $8.5 billion facility is expected to have a big impact on Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
KPLC TV

Water’s Edge holding food distribution event

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Water’s Edge Gathering will be holding a food pantry for those in need today, Dec. 1, 2022. The drive-thru food distribution will begin at 10 a.m. at the church on 2760 Power Center Parkway in Lake Charles. The church will be giving away groceries,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

Stores At The Prien Lake Mall In Lake Charles We Miss [PHOTOS]

The Prien Lake Mall has changed over the decades. So many stores have come and gone since the 80s and 90s like the big department stores White House, Sears, and Montgomery Wards. There used to be a K&B Drug store at the mall too! If you have lived in Lake Charles long enough, your probably trying to think of all the stores that you went to back in the day.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

Snow in Louisiana? NOAA Revises Winter Weather Outlook

NOAA the "official government weather guessers" has revised their long-range winter weather outlook and that has some asking if the changes mean a better chance of snow in Louisiana for cities like Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge? Do y'all remember this from 2018?. If I recall, we also got...
LOUISIANA STATE
Magic 1470AM

Things To Do This Weekend In Lake Charles & SWLA Dec 2-4

We can't believe that we are saying this but it's the first weekend of December y'all. Can you believe that? Where has this year gone?. We just enjoyed the Thanksgiving holiday and had a little extra time off but now we are all back to work and also getting ready for Christmas. Are you already tired of work or Christmas shopping already?
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KFDM-TV

New apartments underway in downtown Port Arthur

Port Arthur — A major development is underway in Port Arthur with the goal of creating a renaissance in the downtown area. Legacy Community Development Corporation is partnering with another group to build the Renaissance Lakeshore Apartments on Lakeshore Drive. The complex will include 108 units and provide affordable...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 1, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 1, 2022. Kaamil Saloah Alston, 34, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse. James Scott Lebleu, 42, Lake Charles: Improper use of multiple beam road lighting equipment; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; supply of product for falsifying a screening test.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

VIDEO: It’s snowing in DeRidder

It’s snowing in DeRidder as city officials test out the snow machine that is featured in the DeRidder Christmas Light Show. The show is available 5:30 p.m.-midnight through Jan. 1 in downtown DeRidder. Residents can tune to 101.1 FM to watch the light show while enjoying Christmas music. (Video by Elona Weston / City of DeRidder)
DERIDDER, LA
Click2Houston.com

Oil spill coats Louisiana canal in 3,500 gallons of used lubricant from Houston-based company, Coast Guard says

HOUSTON – The Coast Guard said Wednesday morning it is monitoring the response to an oil spill in the vicinity of Calcasieu Point Landing near Lake Charles, Louisiana. The Coast Guard said in a news release that one of its Marine Safety Unit Lake Charles pollution responders received a report at approximately 8:15 a.m. Monday of an unknown quantity of oil in the water in an industrial canal north of Choupique Island.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

Lake Charles World AIDS Day Commemoration Event

World AIDS Day takes place on December 1 and the Comprehensive Care Clinic of Southwest Louisiana at 425 Kingsley Street in Lake Charles, is hosting a commemoration. This event is free and open to everyone in the community concerned about their health. Healthcare professionals and guest speakers will be on...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kogt.com

Boil Water Notice In Orange

Due to low pressure and low chlorine residual, the TCEQ has required the City of Orange to notify customers in the vicinity of the Sunset Country Club and Charlemont, south to Park Avenue and east to 20th Street to boil water prior to consumption (e.g. washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.).
ORANGE, TX
