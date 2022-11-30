Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Ohio State handles McNeese State 99-43The LanternColumbus, OH
Calvary Cavaliers State Runner-Up in Ochsner LHSAA State Swim Meet and Other ResultsUnder The Radar NWLASulphur, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
A Louisiana Mother Of Three Vanished From Her Home One Early June MorningThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLake Charles, LA
Related
KPLC TV
Project Build A Future helps first-time homeowners in north Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three first-time homeowners are moving into their new homes on Magnolia Street just in time for Christmas, all thanks to Project Build A Future. The program allows first-time homeowners to purchase a new home at a reduced cost. Once accepted into the program, future homeowners...
Orange County bracing for housing, economic boom amid upcoming $8.5 billion Chevron Phillips plant expansion
ORANGE, Texas — Orange County officials believe an upcoming multi-billion dollar facility will bring hundreds of jobs and a housing and economic boom to the area. Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC is bringing an "integrated polymers" facility to Orange and with it comes hundreds of job opportunities. The $8.5 billion facility is expected to have a big impact on Orange County.
KPLC TV
Water’s Edge holding food distribution event
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Water’s Edge Gathering will be holding a food pantry for those in need today, Dec. 1, 2022. The drive-thru food distribution will begin at 10 a.m. at the church on 2760 Power Center Parkway in Lake Charles. The church will be giving away groceries,...
Stores At The Prien Lake Mall In Lake Charles We Miss [PHOTOS]
The Prien Lake Mall has changed over the decades. So many stores have come and gone since the 80s and 90s like the big department stores White House, Sears, and Montgomery Wards. There used to be a K&B Drug store at the mall too! If you have lived in Lake Charles long enough, your probably trying to think of all the stores that you went to back in the day.
See Inside The New Tobacco Plus On Nelson Road In Lake Charles [PHOTOS]
It's been two years and four months since Tobacco Plus located on the corner of Nelson Road and West Prien Lake Road in Lake Charles lost its building due to hurricanes Laura and Delta back in August of 2020. They have been operating out of a portable trailer to stay...
Snow in Louisiana? NOAA Revises Winter Weather Outlook
NOAA the "official government weather guessers" has revised their long-range winter weather outlook and that has some asking if the changes mean a better chance of snow in Louisiana for cities like Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge? Do y'all remember this from 2018?. If I recall, we also got...
Things To Do This Weekend In Lake Charles & SWLA Dec 2-4
We can't believe that we are saying this but it's the first weekend of December y'all. Can you believe that? Where has this year gone?. We just enjoyed the Thanksgiving holiday and had a little extra time off but now we are all back to work and also getting ready for Christmas. Are you already tired of work or Christmas shopping already?
[PHOTOS] I-10 East Between Lake Charles, Louisiana And Sulphur, Louisiana Closed
The Louisiana State Police and clean-up crews are on the site of an accident on I-10 East that resulted in LSP shutting down the interstate for an undetermined amount of time. The accident involved two semi trucks and a truck towing a boat trailer. LSP officials are closing down I-10...
KFDM-TV
New apartments underway in downtown Port Arthur
Port Arthur — A major development is underway in Port Arthur with the goal of creating a renaissance in the downtown area. Legacy Community Development Corporation is partnering with another group to build the Renaissance Lakeshore Apartments on Lakeshore Drive. The complex will include 108 units and provide affordable...
NBC 10 News Today: 8 people shot in Lake Charles hookah lounge
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, NBC 10’s Hunter Elyse gave details on a shooting that took place in Lake Charles Wednesday morning. For more details, watch the clip above.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 1, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 1, 2022. Kaamil Saloah Alston, 34, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse. James Scott Lebleu, 42, Lake Charles: Improper use of multiple beam road lighting equipment; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; supply of product for falsifying a screening test.
Lake Charles American Press
VIDEO: It’s snowing in DeRidder
It’s snowing in DeRidder as city officials test out the snow machine that is featured in the DeRidder Christmas Light Show. The show is available 5:30 p.m.-midnight through Jan. 1 in downtown DeRidder. Residents can tune to 101.1 FM to watch the light show while enjoying Christmas music. (Video by Elona Weston / City of DeRidder)
Three Blockbuster Movies Showing At Lake Charles, Louisiana Theaters This Weekend
If you're looking for something to do this weekend we got some new movies you should check out, including three blockbuster films, at Lake Charles theaters. I can smell the buttered popcorn now and taste the Jujubes as I mentally lean back in the seat at the bistro movie theater.
Is Lake Charles Still Getting A Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers?
We reported seven months ago that Lake Charles was getting a Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, so it begs the question is Freddy's still coming?. The Advocate reported that Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers will be opening a franchise location in Lake Charles as part of their 2022 expansion. Freddy's...
Entertainment Lineup For Christmas Under The Oaks In Sulphur Dec. 2nd-3rd
The annual Holiday House at Christmas Under the Oaks in Sulphur, Louisiana is coming up this Friday, December 2nd, and Saturday, December 3rd, 2022. This two-day event is full of great events, live music, and carnival rides, and has a 100% chance of snow!. This is the 20th year for...
Click2Houston.com
Oil spill coats Louisiana canal in 3,500 gallons of used lubricant from Houston-based company, Coast Guard says
HOUSTON – The Coast Guard said Wednesday morning it is monitoring the response to an oil spill in the vicinity of Calcasieu Point Landing near Lake Charles, Louisiana. The Coast Guard said in a news release that one of its Marine Safety Unit Lake Charles pollution responders received a report at approximately 8:15 a.m. Monday of an unknown quantity of oil in the water in an industrial canal north of Choupique Island.
Lake Charles World AIDS Day Commemoration Event
World AIDS Day takes place on December 1 and the Comprehensive Care Clinic of Southwest Louisiana at 425 Kingsley Street in Lake Charles, is hosting a commemoration. This event is free and open to everyone in the community concerned about their health. Healthcare professionals and guest speakers will be on...
See Jamie Bergeron Live In Lake Charles This Saturday, December 3rd
Are you ready for some chank-a-chank? Ready to hear some great traditional and high-powered Cajun and Louisiana music? Then get ready as that crazy Cajun Jamie Bergeron is coming back to Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana for a big show. Jamie is known for his great personality and crazy fun...
kogt.com
Boil Water Notice In Orange
Due to low pressure and low chlorine residual, the TCEQ has required the City of Orange to notify customers in the vicinity of the Sunset Country Club and Charlemont, south to Park Avenue and east to 20th Street to boil water prior to consumption (e.g. washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.).
fox4beaumont.com
List of Beaumont pavement and street repair projects
BEAUMONT — The City of Beaumont is using a street preservation program to help repair roads without having to start from the ground up. KFDM/Fox 3's Mya Caleb reports.
Magic 1470AM
Lake Charles, LA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
453K+
Views
ABOUT
Magic 1470 plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mymagiclc.com
Comments / 0