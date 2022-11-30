ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to drive to find spectacular Christmas lights in Birmingham

‘Tis the season for beautiful Christmas lights in Birmingham. Whether you want to go for a joy ride around a neighborhood or see an extravagant house light show, Birmingham has it all. Keep reading to find out where to go this 2022 holiday season. Neighborhoods. 1. Hoover | The Preserve.
Now open and coming soon: Four Birmingham-area restaurants to know

With holiday season underway, news of restaurant openings and closings can get lost in the fervor. In case you missed the latest news, Birmingham has a new spot for bubble tea, as well as a new jazz lounge. Down the line, an old favorite will reopen its doors in Trussville, and one of the most popular wing joints in Birmingham is moving to a new location. Here are four Birmingham-area spots to have on your radar.
12 festive weekend events in The Magic City—Dec. 2-4

Birmingham, can you believe it’s the first day of December? ‘Tis the season for hot chocolate, sweaters and festive events. Read on to find out about the exciting happenings in The Magic City, December 2-4. Cheer on the Bulldogs. When: Saturday, December 3 | 2PM. Where: Seibert Stadium.
6 Birmingham spots to find delicious, festive hot chocolate

It isn’t the holiday season without a cup of hot chocolate in Birmingham. Keep reading to check out local fun places to get seasonal hot chocolate right here in The Magic City. 1. Red Cat. Looking for a jazzy cup of hot chocolate? Look no further. Red Cat knows...
Major street repaving project in the works for Northport

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - If you live in Northport, a repaving job may be coming to your neighborhood soon. Northport city officials say a street resurfacing job has started. A total of 22 streets will get touch-ups, all at a cost of $4 million. Some of the streets getting repaved...
Now the Weekend: holiday markets, Christmas parades + more

It’s officially December, Birmingham! We have four events that you don’t want to miss this weekend to kick off the exciting month. Support local and sip on free hot chocolate this Saturday at the CahaBAZAAR holiday market. Want to get even more into the holiday spirit? Come out to Vulcan Park and Museum Friday-Sunday for a winter wonderland including music, lights, Santa and more.
Two local families are getting a new Home for the Holidays

A new home can change a family’s lives in so many ways, especially around this time of year. Habitat for Humanity—with the help of volunteers from Regions and many other organizations—builds homes every year for deserving families to purchase and make their own. We made a trip out to this year’s worksite to meet the families and learn more.
Pickup for Birmingham’s new uniform trash bins start next week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands of Birmingham residents have new garbage bins as the city has just completed phase one of their new uniform trash can rollout. About 20,000 new, uniform trash cans have been placed on eight different routes in the city. Public works crews are now working out the kinks in the new system, while still operating the old system for thousands of households.
Charity vending machines placed in downtown Brimingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — If you're looking to make a difference in the easiest way, then there's an option in downtown Birmingham. Light the World giving machines are up and running for the remainder of the week. They're vending machines. You walk up to them, select which item and charity...
Food City to break ground on 2nd Alabama supermarket on Friday

Food City will break ground on Friday for its second Alabama location, the Abingdon, Virginia-based grocery retailer told WGB this week. The new "state-of-the-art supermarket" will be located at1001 Rainbow Drive in Gadsden, Alabama, the grocer said. The 53,700-square-foot grocery store is expected to open in late summer, bringing jobs...
38 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Dec. 2-4

Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 38 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Amy Lawson at 205-215-0284 or...
Everything you need to know about Trattoria Zaza, including the menu + history

When anyone asks me for restaurant recommendations in Downtown Birmingham, Trattoria Zaza always makes my list. With a menu full of delicious pastas + pizzas and an alluring atmosphere, Zaza is one of my favorite restaurants in The Magic City. We spoke with Bryan Stanfield, head chef at Zaza, to learn more about the history and menu inspiration of the restaurant.
