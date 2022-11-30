Read full article on original website

Hoover Man Falls Overboard the Night Before Thanksgiving & Miraculously Survives Floating in the Ocean for 20 HoursZack LoveHoover, AL
Four Girls Killed In Church by a BombDee F. CeeBirmingham, AL
A Domestic Extremist Organization Bombed a Church Killing Children.William Saint ValBirmingham, AL
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
Bham Now
Where to drive to find spectacular Christmas lights in Birmingham
‘Tis the season for beautiful Christmas lights in Birmingham. Whether you want to go for a joy ride around a neighborhood or see an extravagant house light show, Birmingham has it all. Keep reading to find out where to go this 2022 holiday season. Neighborhoods. 1. Hoover | The Preserve.
Now open and coming soon: Four Birmingham-area restaurants to know
With holiday season underway, news of restaurant openings and closings can get lost in the fervor. In case you missed the latest news, Birmingham has a new spot for bubble tea, as well as a new jazz lounge. Down the line, an old favorite will reopen its doors in Trussville, and one of the most popular wing joints in Birmingham is moving to a new location. Here are four Birmingham-area spots to have on your radar.
Bham Now
The Junior League of Birmingham is celebrating 100 years with a gala, Dec. 10—3 reasons to attend
Want an excuse to dress to the nines, spend a night out with friends and celebrate a Birmingham organization making a difference? Then you don’t want to miss the Junior League of Birmingham (JLB) Centennial Gala on Saturday, December 10. Keep reading to see why you’ll love it, then get your tickets.
Bham Now
12 festive weekend events in The Magic City—Dec. 2-4
Birmingham, can you believe it’s the first day of December? ‘Tis the season for hot chocolate, sweaters and festive events. Read on to find out about the exciting happenings in The Magic City, December 2-4. Cheer on the Bulldogs. When: Saturday, December 3 | 2PM. Where: Seibert Stadium.
Christmas events in Birmingham 2022: Lights, concerts, movies, parades and more
Here’s our guide to holiday festivities in Birmingham, with listings for 50 events. We’ve got concerts, lights shows, movie screenings, holiday markets, pop-up bars, dance performances and more, all designed to kindle the Christmas spirit. What: Holiday vendors, DJ music, photos with Santa and more. When: Dec. 1,...
Bham Now
Vulcan’s Magical Nights returns with holiday lights, music + shopping this December—tickets
Get ready to light up the night, Birmingham! Vulcan’s Magical Nights is back for its 5th consecutive year and you’ll want to be in attendance. Taking place during select weekends this December, read on for when to go and more must-knows, then get your tickets. Vulcan’s Magical Nights...
Bham Now
6 Birmingham spots to find delicious, festive hot chocolate
It isn’t the holiday season without a cup of hot chocolate in Birmingham. Keep reading to check out local fun places to get seasonal hot chocolate right here in The Magic City. 1. Red Cat. Looking for a jazzy cup of hot chocolate? Look no further. Red Cat knows...
Bham Now
SNEAK PEEK: Little Professor opens 2nd location at Pepper Place [PHOTOS]
Little Professor at Pepper Place is no longer a “pop-up.”. Just before Thanksgiving the independent bookstore opened its second brick and mortar space permanently at 2807 2nd Avenue S., next to Billy Reid and Lefthand Soap Co. The store is now open 7 days a week from 8:00AM to...
wbrc.com
Major street repaving project in the works for Northport
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - If you live in Northport, a repaving job may be coming to your neighborhood soon. Northport city officials say a street resurfacing job has started. A total of 22 streets will get touch-ups, all at a cost of $4 million. Some of the streets getting repaved...
Bham Now
3 reasons you’ll want to live at Stockton Crest in Trussville—last chance to build
Looking for new home construction in Trussville? Stockton Crest has entered its final phase of building and is home to some of the most beautiful homesites around. Keep reading for three reasons why you’ll want to join this fabulous community full of fun neighbors and resort-style amenities. Now is...
The energy behind Birmingham’s Joe Hampton, president of Spire Alabama
This story is republished with permission from The Birmingham Times. In early November, employees at the Spire Alabama Metro Operations Center in downtown Birmingham found themselves greeted by Joe Hampton, president of Spire Alabama, Gulf Coast, and Mississippi. Hampton carved time out of his schedule to meet with service mechanics,...
Bham Now
Now the Weekend: holiday markets, Christmas parades + more
It’s officially December, Birmingham! We have four events that you don’t want to miss this weekend to kick off the exciting month. Support local and sip on free hot chocolate this Saturday at the CahaBAZAAR holiday market. Want to get even more into the holiday spirit? Come out to Vulcan Park and Museum Friday-Sunday for a winter wonderland including music, lights, Santa and more.
Bham Now
Two local families are getting a new Home for the Holidays
A new home can change a family’s lives in so many ways, especially around this time of year. Habitat for Humanity—with the help of volunteers from Regions and many other organizations—builds homes every year for deserving families to purchase and make their own. We made a trip out to this year’s worksite to meet the families and learn more.
wbrc.com
Pickup for Birmingham’s new uniform trash bins start next week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands of Birmingham residents have new garbage bins as the city has just completed phase one of their new uniform trash can rollout. About 20,000 new, uniform trash cans have been placed on eight different routes in the city. Public works crews are now working out the kinks in the new system, while still operating the old system for thousands of households.
wvtm13.com
Charity vending machines placed in downtown Brimingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — If you're looking to make a difference in the easiest way, then there's an option in downtown Birmingham. Light the World giving machines are up and running for the remainder of the week. They're vending machines. You walk up to them, select which item and charity...
alreporter.com
Alabama Mining Association announces Safety and Sustainability Award winners
The Alabama Mining Association (AMA) on Thursday announced the winners of the yearly AMA Safety and Sustainability Awards. This year’s winners were honored at the association’s second annual Safety and Sustainability Awards Dinner on November 15th at The Club in Birmingham. AMA’s goal with the awards is to...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Food City to break ground on 2nd Alabama supermarket on Friday
Food City will break ground on Friday for its second Alabama location, the Abingdon, Virginia-based grocery retailer told WGB this week. The new "state-of-the-art supermarket" will be located at1001 Rainbow Drive in Gadsden, Alabama, the grocer said. The 53,700-square-foot grocery store is expected to open in late summer, bringing jobs...
Bham Now
38 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Dec. 2-4
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 38 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Amy Lawson at 205-215-0284 or...
Holiday film series returns to Alabama Theatre
For almost 95 years, the Alabama Theatre has played host to many different concerts and events in Birmingham and will soon again play movies for the holidays.
Bham Now
Everything you need to know about Trattoria Zaza, including the menu + history
When anyone asks me for restaurant recommendations in Downtown Birmingham, Trattoria Zaza always makes my list. With a menu full of delicious pastas + pizzas and an alluring atmosphere, Zaza is one of my favorite restaurants in The Magic City. We spoke with Bryan Stanfield, head chef at Zaza, to learn more about the history and menu inspiration of the restaurant.
