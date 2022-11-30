Read full article on original website
Moody Fire Department continues monitoring landfill fire, rain decreasing activity
MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Moody Fire Department says all the rain this weekend is helping with their landfill fire. The flames were contained by fire breaks on Friday, but smoke continues giving some residents problems. Moody Fire Inspector James Mulkey says the rain is helping to control the smoke,...
FIRST ALERT: Wet weather expected overnight
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We can expect showers and breezy conditions during the overnight hours and through Saturday morning. The lack of instability will mean few thunderstorms. The most widespread rain is expected north of I-20. If you have Saturday morning plans, expect some wet weather. Models show most of the rain exiting the area by lunchtime. Highs Saturday will reach the mid 60s. The breezy conditions will remain Saturday afternoon with wind gusts over 20 mph.
Fatal house fire in Birmingham neighborhood Saturday morning
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One person has died as a result of a house fire in the 1600 block of 34th street SW. According to Birmingham Fire and Rescue, crews were dispatched to a house fire early Saturday morning. One person was removed from the house by BFRS. BFRS says...
Jefferson County EMA taking applications for buildings to become ‘safer places’ during severe weather
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There are more than 35 storm shelters across Jefferson County, but some are dozens of miles apart and it’s leaving gaps in the county’s severe weather protection. “There’s never going to be enough community storm shelters in the state of Alabama, there’s just not...
Tuesday night storms cause damage in parts of Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After storms moved through Central Alabama Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, some damage reports came in from around the state. In Greene County, damage was reported in Eutaw at the Sagewood Apartments. Eutaw Police Chief Tommy Johnson told WBRC there are no reports of injuries in...
Source: Birmingham and Jefferson County negotiating to move city inmates to County jails
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Jail inmates could soon be on the move. Sources have confirmed to WBRC that the City of Birmingham and Jefferson County Sheriff are negotiating an arrangement to move inmates from the Birmingham City Jail to be housed at the County facilities. Birmingham City Jail...
Major street repaving project in the works for Northport
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - If you live in Northport, a repaving job may be coming to your neighborhood soon. Northport city officials say a street resurfacing job has started. A total of 22 streets will get touch-ups, all at a cost of $4 million. Some of the streets getting repaved...
New playground coming to Buck Creek Park in Alabaster
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Buck Creek Park in Alabaster is getting a facelift. Along with updated bathrooms, you’ll soon see a new $50,000 playground. Buck Creek Park is an older park in Alabaster, and the current playground has been around for years so it’s time for a replacement.
Empire woman dead following crash on Highway 78
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 33-year-old Empire woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash Thursday evening. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Highway 78 on the call of a crash around 6:40 p.m. Upon arrival, they realized that during the accident one of the vehicles involved had flipped several […]
LIST: Area schools closed Wednesday due to storm related power outages, damage
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Several schools across the Birmingham metro are closed Wednesday due to power outages and damage caused by an overnight storm. CBS 42 has compiled a list of the schools that have cancelled classes so far: Arington Elementary School (Birmingham) The entire Greene County school system Kermit Johnson Elementary School (Jefferson County) […]
Central Alabama, Jefferson County to expect potentially severe weather Tuesday night
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) has announced that tomorrow night, Tuesday, Nov. 29, through early Wednesday morning, Nov. 30, Central Alabama will be under a slight risk (level 2/5) for severe weather. Storms are in the forecast to target our area during the evening and overnight […]
19-year-old killed in head-on collision in Chilton County
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 19-year-old is dead following a head-on collision in Chilton County Friday evening. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Antonio Amiru Hinton, of Verbena, died when the vehicle that he was a passenger in collided head on with another car on Alabama 22 around 4:35 p.m. Hinton was pronounced […]
Three More Counties Cancelled From the Tornado Watch
NWS Birmingham has cancelled Jefferson, Pickens, Tuscaloosa counties in Central Alabama from the current Tornado Watch, and continues Autauga, Bibb, Chilton, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Greene, Hale, Lowndes, Marengo, Montgomery, Perry, Pike, Shelby, and Sumter counties until 6 am this morning. Category: Alabama's Weather, ALL POSTS, Severe Weather. About the Author...
One dead, two injured in shooting at Birmingham gas station
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are conducting a homicide investigation after they say multiple people were shot at Chevron at on Finley Boulevard. Dispatch received a call around 8 p.m. of multiple people shooting at one another. The call was then upgraded to multiple people shot, according to Birmingham PD.
Jefferson County Cemetery Board crew begins cleanup
MCCALLA, Ala. — A contractor hired by the Jefferson County Cemetery Board has begun cleaning up neglected graveyards in the area. This week, Vega Landscaping and Tree Service removed high weeds and small trees concealing tombstones at McCalla's Pine Hill Cemetery. Local legislation created the board five years ago,...
Pickup for Birmingham’s new uniform trash bins start next week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands of Birmingham residents have new garbage bins as the city has just completed phase one of their new uniform trash can rollout. About 20,000 new, uniform trash cans have been placed on eight different routes in the city. Public works crews are now working out the kinks in the new system, while still operating the old system for thousands of households.
Some schools delayed or closed due to inclement weather
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Severe weather Tuesday night has impacted the following school openings:. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
Over 39,000 Alabamians impacted by power outages
There is no word yet on how long it will take for power to be restored.
Water line break leaves Gardendale residents without water
GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Residents in the Gardendale community reported that they have been without water for hours on Tuesday. According to Gardendale Mayor Stan Hogeland, two 16-inch lines broke on the north end of Gardendale. One of the lines was repaired and the other line is in the process...
Hueytown PD announces the off-duty passing of Officer Gary McAdory
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hueytown Police Department announced on its Facebook page Friday morning the off-duty passing of Officer Gary McAdory. Officer McAdory started with Hueytown PD in 2011 after retiring from the Birmingham Police Department. McAdory served the citizens of Hueytown and Birmingham for many years and was...
