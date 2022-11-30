Two people injured in Caldwell Parish tornado storm
CALDWELL PARISH, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On November 29, 2022, the Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that two people were injured inside their home during a tornado storm. Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently working to clear the roads.
No major damage has been reported at this time.
