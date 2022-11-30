ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell Parish, LA

Two people injured in Caldwell Parish tornado storm

By Aysha Decuir
 3 days ago

CALDWELL PARISH, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On November 29, 2022, the Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that two people were injured inside their home during a tornado storm. Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently working to clear the roads.

No major damage has been reported at this time. We will continue to provide updates on myarklamiss.com .

WJTV 12

WJTV 12

