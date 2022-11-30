Pitt County Social Services brings Holiday Cheer to foster children

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Pitt County Social Services’ Holiday Cheer program is working to give Christmas gifts to children in the foster care system. The program has grown for 20 years, reflecting the community’s desire to give during the Christmas season.

“The community continues to respond to us and help the children that are in foster care. Foster care is a traumatic event for our children, so anything we can do to give them normalcy on Christmas, we want to do it,” said Social Work Supervisor Chandra Mewborn.

A donation of 190 Squishmallow stuffed toys was recently given by Hannah Sanders, an ECU student who was looking for an opportunity to give during the holidays.

“It was a great experience and I’m really glad that I could give back for Christmas because I honestly really love to,” Sanders said.

