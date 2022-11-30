Read full article on original website
Related
KVAL
St. Vincent de Paul closing food-room in Lane County
St. Vincent de Paul of Lane County announced on their Facebook page, Wednesday, November 30, that they will be discontinuing food-pantry service at their Atkinson Food Room once the Christmas season has wrapped up. They hope to better allocate their resources to other projects, saying this new direction will better...
KVAL
Waste management seeing more food waste for the holidays
EUGENE, Ore. — The holiday season is known for good eating, but it could be a time when Americans waste the most food. According the Lane County Waste Management, waste generation is nearly 20 percent higher during the holidays - on top of inflation this year. They say it's...
KVAL
70th annual Springfield Christmas Parade returns Saturday
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The "oldest and coldest" Springfield Christmas Parade kicks off Saturday at 1 p.m. The parade will begin at 21st and Olympic Street, proceeding towards Mohawk Boulevard, and down towards Main Street, concluding at the intersection of Main and Pioner Parkway East. Roads along the path will be closed until the parade has concluded.
KVAL
Senior Meals Site in Cottage Grove and Creswell closed due to icy conditions
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane Council of Governments Senior & Disability Services office in Cottage Grove is closed Friday, December 2, due to winter conditions, as well as the Senior Meals Site. The Senior Meals Site in Creswell is also closed Friday, December 2, due to icy conditions.
KVAL
Eugene Public Works prepared to keep roads clear of snow and ice
EUGENE, Ore. — After a storm of wind and rain, snow is next on the list for some parts of Willamette Valley. With snow accumulating on and off in the South Eugene hills, Eugene Public Works is prepared to convert trucks into snow plows and de-ice response vehicles when needed.
KVAL
Eugene Police: Ballot Measure 114 and status of Eugene permitting services
EUGENE, Ore. — In a news release from the Eugene Police Department, they announced that starting December 8, 2022 Ballot Measure 114, related to permits for firearms purchase, will go into effect. EPD understands there are a lot of questions about how the law will be implemented and how...
KVAL
Springfield Police issues statement on Measure 114 regarding purchase of firearms
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Ballot Measure 114, which requires permits for firearms purchases, was approved by Oregon voters, and is scheduled to go into effect on December 8, 2022. The Springfield Police Department has released a statement regarding the measure. "Absent a court issued stay on the measure or determination...
KVAL
'Expect a slick Friday morning commute': Eugene Public Works responds to icy roads
EUGENE, Ore. — Extreme temperatures have created slick, icy conditions on city roads, City of Eugene said late Thursday night. "Eugene Public Works is currently responding to several locations throughout town, including elevated surfaces, the South Hills, and the University area," officials said around 10:30 p.m. The City stated...
KVAL
ODOT: slow down and check routes amid inclement weather
EUGENE, Ore. — After the heavy wind and rain storm Tuesday evening, Eugene Police say they have only responded to one crash so far. It involved two vehicles, with one belonging to a funeral home. It happened on Highway 99 just after 11:00 a.m. Wednesday. Both drivers were unharmed.
KVAL
Lane County Sheriff reports fatal crash on River Road
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office says on Wednesday, November 30, around 1:30 p.m., deputies responded to a crash in the 91800 block of River Road. LCSO investigation reveals that red Jeep SUV was traveling northbound on River Road when it drove off the roadway and struck two trees.
KVAL
Valley snow possible with Oregon's latest winter storm
EUGENE, Ore. — Winter weather is taking aim at Western Oregon. Cold air and the chance of wet weather brings a higher chance of snow to the valley floor. Snow elevations are expected to drop early Thursday morning. Valley locations will likely see a few snow flurries early Thursday...
KVAL
Highway ramp leading into downtown Corvallis to remain closed due to damage
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The eastbound U.S. Hwy 20 ramp to northbound OR Hwy 99 into downtown Corvallis will remained closed until it can be repaired, Oregon Dept. of Transportation reports. There is not an estimate for reopening. On Wednesday, the ramp was hit by a vehicle on southbound OR...
KVAL
Eugene PD asks drivers to be cautious after crash on Franklin Boulevard near I-5
UPDATE (12/2/22 10:27 a.m.): Officials say more than nine vehicles crashed on Franklin Boulevard due to freezing temperatures and black ice. Responders arrived to the multi-vehicle crash, where crashes happened upon both sides of the street. Officials say one of the drivers in the crash was transported to a local hospital for precautionary evaluation after being extracted from their vehicle by Eugene-Springfield Fire.
KVAL
Police: Cottage Grove man stabbed in abdomen by adult son
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, Cottage Grove police officers responded to the report of a stabbing at a residence in the 600 block of 8th St. in Cottage Grove. Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male in front of the residence who had sustained a stab wound to his abdomen.
KVAL
WATCH: Aerial view of snow squall blast Eugene with snow and wind
EUGENE, Ore. — Let it snow! That's what Mother Nature said to Eugene Thursday afternoon. A powerful line of heavy snow showers moved through the southern Willamette Valley after a KVAL Weather Alert Day was put into place a week ago. This blast of winter weather is known as...
KVAL
Man stabs his father at Cottage Grove home, deputies say
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — A man is facing assault and other charges, accused of stabbing his father with a knife Tuesday at a home in Cottage Grove. Cottage Grove Police officers were called out shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday on reports of a stabbing at a home in the 600 block of 8th Street. They arrived to find a man in front of the home with a stab wound to his abdomen.
KVAL
Man arrested after fleeing police, fighting with K-9 officers and deputies
EUGENE, Ore. — On December 1 at 12:54 a.m., Eugene Police responded to a report of a man trying to break into a car on the 37-hundred block of Pachysandra. Officials say the man appeared to be walking up and down the street, approaching numerous houses. The suspect, later...
KVAL
Young Oregon women's basketball squad growing up fast
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon women's basketball team is coming off a third-place finish in the Phil Knight Invitational this past weekend where the Ducks dropped their first game to No. 8 North Carolina before bouncing back to beat Michigan State. After the long weekend in Portland, if there's...
KVAL
Oregon volleyball goes into post-season with something to prove
EUGENE, Ore. — Last year, the Oregon volleyball team got knocked out of the NCAA volleyball tournament in the first round - not even winning a single set. Ever since that day, the team has been working towards another shot to prove that they have what it takes to go far in this year's post-season.
KVAL
Oregon State women cruise past Southern in front of sold-out crowd
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Oregon State women's basketball team breezed by Southern University, 89-36, in their annual Beavers Beyond the Classroom Game. In front of a sold-out crowd that included a record 8,000 students from 71 schools, OSU had their best three-point shooting performance this season, shooting 65% (15-for-23).
Comments / 0