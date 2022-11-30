ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane County, OR

Comments / 0

Related
KVAL

St. Vincent de Paul closing food-room in Lane County

St. Vincent de Paul of Lane County announced on their Facebook page, Wednesday, November 30, that they will be discontinuing food-pantry service at their Atkinson Food Room once the Christmas season has wrapped up. They hope to better allocate their resources to other projects, saying this new direction will better...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Waste management seeing more food waste for the holidays

EUGENE, Ore. — The holiday season is known for good eating, but it could be a time when Americans waste the most food. According the Lane County Waste Management, waste generation is nearly 20 percent higher during the holidays - on top of inflation this year. They say it's...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

70th annual Springfield Christmas Parade returns Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The "oldest and coldest" Springfield Christmas Parade kicks off Saturday at 1 p.m. The parade will begin at 21st and Olympic Street, proceeding towards Mohawk Boulevard, and down towards Main Street, concluding at the intersection of Main and Pioner Parkway East. Roads along the path will be closed until the parade has concluded.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KVAL

Eugene Public Works prepared to keep roads clear of snow and ice

EUGENE, Ore. — After a storm of wind and rain, snow is next on the list for some parts of Willamette Valley. With snow accumulating on and off in the South Eugene hills, Eugene Public Works is prepared to convert trucks into snow plows and de-ice response vehicles when needed.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

ODOT: slow down and check routes amid inclement weather

EUGENE, Ore. — After the heavy wind and rain storm Tuesday evening, Eugene Police say they have only responded to one crash so far. It involved two vehicles, with one belonging to a funeral home. It happened on Highway 99 just after 11:00 a.m. Wednesday. Both drivers were unharmed.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Lane County Sheriff reports fatal crash on River Road

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office says on Wednesday, November 30, around 1:30 p.m., deputies responded to a crash in the 91800 block of River Road. LCSO investigation reveals that red Jeep SUV was traveling northbound on River Road when it drove off the roadway and struck two trees.
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Valley snow possible with Oregon's latest winter storm

EUGENE, Ore. — Winter weather is taking aim at Western Oregon. Cold air and the chance of wet weather brings a higher chance of snow to the valley floor. Snow elevations are expected to drop early Thursday morning. Valley locations will likely see a few snow flurries early Thursday...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Eugene PD asks drivers to be cautious after crash on Franklin Boulevard near I-5

UPDATE (12/2/22 10:27 a.m.): Officials say more than nine vehicles crashed on Franklin Boulevard due to freezing temperatures and black ice. Responders arrived to the multi-vehicle crash, where crashes happened upon both sides of the street. Officials say one of the drivers in the crash was transported to a local hospital for precautionary evaluation after being extracted from their vehicle by Eugene-Springfield Fire.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Police: Cottage Grove man stabbed in abdomen by adult son

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, Cottage Grove police officers responded to the report of a stabbing at a residence in the 600 block of 8th St. in Cottage Grove. Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male in front of the residence who had sustained a stab wound to his abdomen.
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
KVAL

WATCH: Aerial view of snow squall blast Eugene with snow and wind

EUGENE, Ore. — Let it snow! That's what Mother Nature said to Eugene Thursday afternoon. A powerful line of heavy snow showers moved through the southern Willamette Valley after a KVAL Weather Alert Day was put into place a week ago. This blast of winter weather is known as...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Man stabs his father at Cottage Grove home, deputies say

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — A man is facing assault and other charges, accused of stabbing his father with a knife Tuesday at a home in Cottage Grove. Cottage Grove Police officers were called out shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday on reports of a stabbing at a home in the 600 block of 8th Street. They arrived to find a man in front of the home with a stab wound to his abdomen.
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
KVAL

Young Oregon women's basketball squad growing up fast

EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon women's basketball team is coming off a third-place finish in the Phil Knight Invitational this past weekend where the Ducks dropped their first game to No. 8 North Carolina before bouncing back to beat Michigan State. After the long weekend in Portland, if there's...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Oregon volleyball goes into post-season with something to prove

EUGENE, Ore. — Last year, the Oregon volleyball team got knocked out of the NCAA volleyball tournament in the first round - not even winning a single set. Ever since that day, the team has been working towards another shot to prove that they have what it takes to go far in this year's post-season.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Oregon State women cruise past Southern in front of sold-out crowd

CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Oregon State women's basketball team breezed by Southern University, 89-36, in their annual Beavers Beyond the Classroom Game. In front of a sold-out crowd that included a record 8,000 students from 71 schools, OSU had their best three-point shooting performance this season, shooting 65% (15-for-23).
CORVALLIS, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy