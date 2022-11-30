Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Suspect arrested in Bonita Springs KFC grand theft investigation
A Lee County man was arrested Monday concerning a grand theft at a KFC in Bonita Springs, though he claims he meant to return the property. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Jose Erineo Rodriguez, 45, gave a deputy a black backpack to turn in. Rodriguez said his friend called him after seeing him on the news. Rodriguez showed LCSO the Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers video of the incident, where he identified himself.
WINKNEWS.com
Three suspects leave Lee County Bath & Body Works without paying for over $1K in merchandise
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is looking for three female suspects in Estero for leaving a Bath & Body Works store without paying for merchandise worth $1,081. According to SWFL Crime Stoppers, on Nov. 17, the three suspects went to a Bath & Body Works store on Fashion Drive in Estero.
Deputies investigating shooting in Naples
Collier County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting. It happened on Eucalyptus Lane just before 10:00 p.m. on Thursday night.
WINKNEWS.com
Suspect arrested after shooting on Eucalyptus Lane in Collier County
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect after a Thursday night shooting investigation on Eucalyptus Lane. Dana Barrett Lettieri, 40, faces multiple felonies, including narcotics trafficking, after the shooting incident left one man injured in the North Naples neighborhood. Deputies confirmed that they responded to a shooting just...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral police officer that saved a woman in a sinking car recalls incident
A police officer in Cape Coral jumped into a canal and then busted a window open to get a woman out of her sinking car. Officer Kwesi Johnson said it was just another day on the job, but he did admit he got very lucky when he was able to save the young woman from potentially drowning in the canal.
WINKNEWS.com
Man guilty of aggravated assault against law enforcement in Fort Myers
A man was found guilty on Thursday of aggravated assault against law enforcement after barricading himself inside a Fort Myers McDonald’s in 2021. Marlon Aaron Illescas, 42, was found guilty as charged of six counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and shooting at, within, or into a building. The jury returned the guilty verdict following a three-day trial in Lee County.
WINKNEWS.com
Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Nov. 30
This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
WINKNEWS.com
2 men suspected of wallet theft, credit card fraud at Costco in Lee County
Two men are suspected of stealing a woman’s wallet and using her credit cards at a Lee County Costco in November. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the two men are suspected of grand theft at around 5 p.m. on Nov. 12. They entered the Costco at 10088 Gulf Center Drive and took the victim’s wallet from her shopping cart. The two men then used her credit cards to purchase a $2,500 laptop along with other items at surrounding stores in the shopping center.
Man found guilty of firing at law enforcement during standoff
Marlon Aaron Illescas was found guilty as charged with six counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and shooting at, within, or into a building.
WINKNEWS.com
Man admits he illegally dumped 900 lbs of storm debris in Englewood East
A man was arrested Thursday after deputies say he illegally dumped 900 lbs of storm debris on a property in Englewood East in November. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Latherio Leonard, 28, was arrested after deputies went to an address on Winchester Blvd. at around noon on Nov. 26 after being called with an illegal dumping complaint. A man told deputies that someone had dumped around 900 lbs. of both exterior and interior residential debris on his property the night before.
Naples man faces murder charge for intentionally running over woman
GOLDEN GATE ESTATES, Fla. — A 50-year-old Naples man is facing a murder charge after deputies say he intentionally ran over a woman with his vehicle and killed her Monday night. Around 8:40 p.m., Collier County deputies responded to a report of a possible domestic disturbance involving a woman...
Metal container in middle of I-75 leads to semi-truck crash
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A metal container in the middle of I-75 northbound caused a semi-truck to overturn onto its side that backed up significant traffic early Friday morning in Lee County. Around 5:30 a.m., the semi-truck traveling north on I-75, on the outside lane, was approaching the State...
Woman shot in mouth during violent home invasion that left fiance dead
DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — It’s an amazing story of survival. Chelsea Povia shares what happened to her the night of November 12 when her fiance was shot dead and so much more inside her DeSoto County home. “I should be dead or a vegetable,” Povia said. It...
WINKNEWS.com
South Fort Myers apartment complex damaged by fire
A Friday afternoon fire caused heavy damage to a 2nd-floor unit of an apartment complex in South Fort Myers. According to South Trail Fire, the flames could be seen through the roof. No one was home at the time, and the cause of the fire is unknown Nearby neighbors have been evacuated.
WINKNEWS.com
Two in Cape Coral arrested after child consumes THC gummies
Two people are behind bars after police say a 6-year-old got into weed gummies at a Cape Coral home and ended up in the ICU. Cape Coral police say Keri Garcia and James Sneider face child neglect charges. The child had trouble waking up for school and was cold to...
WINKNEWS.com
Ex-husband indicted on first-degree murder for death of Hendry County woman
A grand jury has indicted a Hendry County man or first-degree murder in the death of his ex-wife, who went missing shortly after Hurricane Ian. Four days after 39-year-old Katie Baunach went missing, Hendry County deputies arrested her ex-husband Ian Baunach. Katie was a beloved nurse and mother to the...
Woman accused in crash that killed deputy asks judge to grant bond
30-year-old Cassandra Smith faces six charges according to the Charlotte County court docket, including DUI involving death.
Multi-unit structure fire at Fort Myers apartment complex
Multiple fire departments responded to a multi-unit structure fire at the Pinnacle Apartment complex in Fort Myers today
WINKNEWS.com
Dashcam video shows Cassandra Smith failing field sobriety test in 2021
A dashcam video has surfaced of Cassandra Smith, the 30-year-old woman accused of driving drunk when she hit and killed Charlotte County Deputy Christopher Taylor, failing a field sobriety test before a previous arrest. An arrest report from Palm Beach County in April 2021 says Smith was running vehicles off...
Deputies searching for person of interest in Lehigh Acres home burglary
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Authorities are looking for a person of interest caught on camera burglarizing a home in Lehigh Acres. If you have any information on the identity of this person, you can submit a tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-780-TIPS. Crime Stoppers said cash rewards are possible for anonymous tips submitted.
