Fort Myers, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Suspect arrested in Bonita Springs KFC grand theft investigation

A Lee County man was arrested Monday concerning a grand theft at a KFC in Bonita Springs, though he claims he meant to return the property. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Jose Erineo Rodriguez, 45, gave a deputy a black backpack to turn in. Rodriguez said his friend called him after seeing him on the news. Rodriguez showed LCSO the Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers video of the incident, where he identified himself.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Suspect arrested after shooting on Eucalyptus Lane in Collier County

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect after a Thursday night shooting investigation on Eucalyptus Lane. Dana Barrett Lettieri, 40, faces multiple felonies, including narcotics trafficking, after the shooting incident left one man injured in the North Naples neighborhood. Deputies confirmed that they responded to a shooting just...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man guilty of aggravated assault against law enforcement in Fort Myers

A man was found guilty on Thursday of aggravated assault against law enforcement after barricading himself inside a Fort Myers McDonald’s in 2021. Marlon Aaron Illescas, 42, was found guilty as charged of six counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and shooting at, within, or into a building. The jury returned the guilty verdict following a three-day trial in Lee County.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Nov. 30

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2 men suspected of wallet theft, credit card fraud at Costco in Lee County

Two men are suspected of stealing a woman’s wallet and using her credit cards at a Lee County Costco in November. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the two men are suspected of grand theft at around 5 p.m. on Nov. 12. They entered the Costco at 10088 Gulf Center Drive and took the victim’s wallet from her shopping cart. The two men then used her credit cards to purchase a $2,500 laptop along with other items at surrounding stores in the shopping center.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man admits he illegally dumped 900 lbs of storm debris in Englewood East

A man was arrested Thursday after deputies say he illegally dumped 900 lbs of storm debris on a property in Englewood East in November. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Latherio Leonard, 28, was arrested after deputies went to an address on Winchester Blvd. at around noon on Nov. 26 after being called with an illegal dumping complaint. A man told deputies that someone had dumped around 900 lbs. of both exterior and interior residential debris on his property the night before.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
WINKNEWS.com

South Fort Myers apartment complex damaged by fire

A Friday afternoon fire caused heavy damage to a 2nd-floor unit of an apartment complex in South Fort Myers. According to South Trail Fire, the flames could be seen through the roof. No one was home at the time, and the cause of the fire is unknown Nearby neighbors have been evacuated.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Two in Cape Coral arrested after child consumes THC gummies

Two people are behind bars after police say a 6-year-old got into weed gummies at a Cape Coral home and ended up in the ICU. Cape Coral police say Keri Garcia and James Sneider face child neglect charges. The child had trouble waking up for school and was cold to...
CAPE CORAL, FL

