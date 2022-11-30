Read full article on original website
New stop signs in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) -- Drivers in Denison are seeing new stop signs. The intersection of Houston and Crawford is a four way stop. Denison's city council first started eying an all way stop earlier this year because of concern about traffic from the railroad crossing on East Owings.
KTEN.com
Bryan County academy feeds the need for truck drivers
MEAD, Okla. (KTEN) — The Oklahoma Truck Driving Academy celebrated its new facility in Mead on Wednesday, an expansion of the school's original location in Ada. "We talked to some of the workforce and they're afraid they're going to flood the market with truck drivers," said academy owner Lauri Miller. "I don't think you could ever flood the market with enough truck drivers."
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Denison (Denison, WA)
The accident happened close to West North Dragoon Drive. Officials stated that two cars were involved in the collision. It is unsure how the crash happened and what caused the crash. Whether drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash is yet to be found. State Route 395 near Denison...
KTEN.com
Drone show highlights Durant tree-lighting ceremony
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Durant residents flocked to City Hall Friday evening for the kickoff event of Christmas 2022 celebrations. And although things started off quietly, it certainly didn't stay that way. "The traffic was really great, because everybody just kind of stopped and parked, and got out and...
KXII.com
“The technology hub of North Texas”: GlobalWafers breaks ground on new Sherman factory
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The city of Sherman and Grayson county celebrated another historic groundbreaking on Thursday. This time the area is welcoming a factory with GolbalWafers. “It will submit Sherman’s place as the technology hub of North Texas,” said Sherman Mayor David Plyler. GlobalWafers America broke ground...
KXII.com
Sherman new police facility set to be ready this Spring
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman police department is just a few months away from completion of its new 33,000 square-foot facility. “Currently we are about 90% complete, we broke ground on December 7th, 2021 so we are 45 days ahead of schedule,” said Chief of Police Jason Jeffcoat.
KTEN.com
Pedestrians killed on Denison highway
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Two pedestrians were struck and killed in Denison Thursday night while attempting to cross U.S. 75. Police said the incident happened just before 8 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway just north of the FM 691 intersection and across from Texoma Medical Center.
KXII.com
Sherman ISD set to propose $540 million school bond
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman ISD Superintendent, Dr. Tyson Bennett told News 12, “With all the growth that we see in our community, we’re in a great position today to be able to go after our capital projects or our bond program with no tax rate increase.”. Sherman...
KXII.com
Sherman hosts 2nd annual Holliday Nights of Lights
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman’s Pecan Grove Park is officially a winter wonderland. The only thing missing, is the snow. The city’s recreation specialist, Macy Harwood said, “It’s a walk-through event. We’re going to have Santa in a sleigh, hot chocolate, a fire with smores, we’ll have activities for the kiddos, we’ll have bounce houses and a snowball fight.”
KTEN.com
Ardmore's Goddard Center continues upgrades
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — A $10.5 million renovation project continues at Ardmore's Goddard Center. Upgraded amenities will benefit the performing arts, while helping draw businesses and tourism to the city's downtown district. "We need a place for them to go and enjoy music and the arts," said Ken Bohannon,...
KXII.com
Denison Police identify two killed in fatal auto-pedestrian crash
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Police have released the names of the two people killed in a fatal auto-pedestrian crash on Thursday. Denison Communications and Media Manager, Emily Agans said the victims have been identified as 75-year-old Kenneth Sutherland and 74-year-old Sammy Sutherland from Springfield, Missouri. Agans said around 8...
KXII.com
Boil water notice issued for Van Alstyne
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - The City of Van Alstyne issued a boil water notice Wednesday. The Van Alstyne Police Department said the boil water notice was issued out of an abundance of caution, and all customers affected will be notified via CodeRED. According to a social media post, only...
KTEN.com
Texoma holiday event calendar
(KTEN) — Here is a roundup of holiday events across Texoma. Chickasaw Cultural Center Celebration of Lights, nightly through December 31. Free. Grayson County Holiday Lights, Loy Lake Park in Denison, nightly through December 25; donations accepted. Sherman Holiday Nights of Lights, Pecan Grove Park West, 3200 Canyon Creek...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Caney Christmas Parade Packs Downtown
Sixty one entries in this year's parade included police, EMS and fire departments from all across the county plus local businesses, the Pride of Caney High School Band, cheerleaders and the wrestling team just to name a few. A raffle took place before and after the parade, and a food truck and local businesses were open for residents and guests downtown.
KTEN.com
Davis celebrates holidays, economic growth
DAVIS, Okla. (KTEN) — Residents reveled in "A Very Davis Christmas" on Thursday evening. Folks made their way downtown early to soak up the holiday cheer. Children were able to meet Santa Claus himself and one of his helpers. Drawing the crowds also provided an early gift to the...
KTEN.com
Police have a plan to thwart Van Alstyne 'porch pirates'
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KTEN) — Van Alstyne police are giving residents an extra layer of protection against holiday season porch pirates. "It's a prevention tool just to keep the thieves from targeting our citizens," said Chief Tim Barnes. "So what better place to drop off than the police department?"
KTEN.com
Denison rings in the season with tree, parade and cocoa
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — The Christmas season is a "go" for Denison as the city lit up the big tree in Heritage Park Thursday evening. Children helped to add a little holiday season magic. "The kids threw their snow really high up into the air," said Donna Dow, Denison...
KTEN.com
Southeastern fans show up for Live United Bowl send off
DURANT, Oklahoma (KTEN) - For the second straight year, the Southeastern Savage Storm are headed to the Live United Bowl in Texarkana, Texas to play Emporia State. On Thursday, fans came to Paul Laird Field by the dozens to send the team off as they look to repeat as champions of that game. In 2021, the Savage Storm beat the Hornets 37-34 on a late field goal.
KTEN.com
Christmas tree ceremony brightens downtown Ardmore
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Ardmore's Central Park became the center of festivities on Monday night for the city's annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony. Organized by the Parks and Recreation Department, the event included a Christmas Market, entertainment, food trucks and horse carriage rides.
KXII.com
Ada man taken to hospital after crash in Murray County
MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Ada man was taken to the hospital after a crash in Murray County Wednesday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on State Highway 1 approximately one mile north of Hickory at 12:07 p.m. Troopers said a car driven by Matthew P. Culwell, 40,...
