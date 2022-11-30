Read full article on original website
Man accused of killing 17-year-old in June 2021 arrested in Tyler following police pursuit
TYLER, Texas — A 21-year-old man accused of killing a 17-year-old last summer was arrested following a police pursuit on the north side of Tyler Friday night. Jason Rhodes along with Andres Urrutia, and Lorenzo L. Martinez are charged with capital murder in connection with the shooting death of Jesse McNeely in June 2021.
Murder victim’s sister calls grand jury’s decision ‘punch in the gut’
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The family of a murdered East Texas teenager is struggling to understand how a suspect arrested in the case is now a free man. Earlier this week, a grand jury determined there was not enough evidence to indict Chad Carr for the 2007 murder of Brittany McGlone, a crime Carr was arrested for in September.
Sulphur Springs Man Accused Of Threatening Father With Deadly Weapon
Woman Accused of Child Abandonment or Endangerment. A 23-year-old Sulphur Springs man was accused of threatening his father with a deadly weapon. A 28-year-old Sulphur Springs woman was also jailed on two felony charges after reportedly leaving her children in a unlocked car on the side of I-30 after her car ran out of gas Wednesday morning according to arrest reports.
Teen charged in connection with hit-and-run wreck near The Cascades in Tyler
A 16-year-old has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run wreck where two people were injured while celebrating Halloween and walking to The Cascades in Tyler on Oct. 30. Tyler Police Department spokesperson Andy Erbaugh confirmed that the teen was charged with accident involving an injury in connection with the...
Wood County Indicted Constble Out On Bond
Wood County Pct 2 Constable Kelly Smith appeared before a federal judge Tuesday. Smith is out on a sealed bond. A federal grand jury indicted Smith for directing his police dog to bite a suspect who did not pose a threat. The order resulted in bodily injury to the suspect. Judge Jeremy Kernodle will hear the case on Jan. 9, and if convicted, Smith faces up to ten years in federal prison.
Greenville Police Investigating Teen’s Death
The Greenville Police Department has released a statement indicating it is investigating a death of a teenager. Reportedly it started on Nov. 22 after an officer responded to a call about a deceased person on Henry St. Officers found a deceased 17-year-old white female. The department released no other information.
Skeletal remains found in Rains County
RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Rains and Hunt County Sheriff’s Office found human skeletal remains in Rains County on Wednesday, said law enforcement. The Texas Rangers also assisted with the investigation. Authorities said they also found other “evidentiary items.” The remains were sent to the University of North Texas to identify the person. “Our […]
57-Year-Old Teresa Reyes Killed In A Fatal Crash In Van Zandt County (Van Zandt County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a fatal crash was reported on Wednesday night in Van Zandt County. Authorities confirmed that one person died due to the accident.
Bullard man pleads guilty to concealing murdered woman’s body
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Bullard man pleaded guilty to a Smith County judge for his actions related to the 2018 murder of Rachel Lynn Jackson. In Judge Austin Reeve Jackson’s court on Wednesday, Charles Lennon II plead guilty to a felony charge of tampering with a human corpse in exchange for a 16-year prison sentence. Before the deal was struck, Lennon was facing a maximum sentence of 20 years after he was accused of attempting to conceal the body of Jackson. Lennon’s son, Charles Lennon III plead guilty in 2019 to murdering Jackson. He was sentenced to life in prison.
Suspended Smith County constable accused of theft seeks to remove judge from trial for second time
TYLER, Texas — Suspended Pct. 1 Smith County Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris accused of stealing and abusing his power is seeking to remove Judge Jack Skeen Jr. as judge for his trial for the second time. Traylor-Harris filed another request to recuse Skeen as the judge for his case on...
Paris Police Report For Friday (Dec 2)
Thursday morning at 6:43, officers worked a vehicle burglary in the 2300 block of Southeast 40th. Someone entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and took a black Semi-Auto .25 caliber pistol valued at $500 and a $600 brown leather Coach purse. At 7:32 Thursday morning, officers worked a vehicle burglar...
Wylie High School student arrested for making threat
A 15-year-old male Wylie High School student was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 29, because of a threat made to shoot another student. School resource officers at the school were notified of the incident where a student pointed a pen at a female student, holding it like a gun. He then asked the other student if he should bring a gun tomorrow and shoot her, according to a Dec. 2 news release from the Wylie Police Department.
Royse City Woman Indicted For Murder
A Hunt County grand jury indicted Lauren Brooke Bohme, 20, of Royse City, in connection with the death of Ismael Rincon, 15, of Greenville, on Sept. 30, 2020. She has pleaded not guilty. Jury selection starts Monday in the 196th District Court. A separate defendant, Damien Christian Osborn, 20, of Rockwall, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder involving Rincon’s death.
Morris County Jail Log, Oct. 23-Nov. 5
• Herman Lewis Brown, Jr., of Naples, was arrested by Morris County deputies for assault causing bodily injury/ family violence.Oct.
