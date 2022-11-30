ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

KETK / FOX51 News

Capital murder suspect arrested in Tyler after police chase

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Law enforcement officials said they arrested a man in Tyler Friday evening, who was wanted for capital murder. Jason Edward Rhodes, 21, was arrested after a chase around 6:30 p.m., according to Larry Christian, Smith County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer. Christian said that Rhodes led officers on a chase in […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Man arrested in Tyler on capital murder warrant

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man wanted for alleged capital murder was located and captured in North Tyler Friday night after fleeing from police, Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said. Jason Edward Rhodes, 21, has been arrested on a charge of capital murder, according to the Smith...
TYLER, TX
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs Man Accused Of Threatening Father With Deadly Weapon

Woman Accused of Child Abandonment or Endangerment. A 23-year-old Sulphur Springs man was accused of threatening his father with a deadly weapon. A 28-year-old Sulphur Springs woman was also jailed on two felony charges after reportedly leaving her children in a unlocked car on the side of I-30 after her car ran out of gas Wednesday morning according to arrest reports.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Wood County Indicted Constble Out On Bond

Wood County Pct 2 Constable Kelly Smith appeared before a federal judge Tuesday. Smith is out on a sealed bond. A federal grand jury indicted Smith for directing his police dog to bite a suspect who did not pose a threat. The order resulted in bodily injury to the suspect. Judge Jeremy Kernodle will hear the case on Jan. 9, and if convicted, Smith faces up to ten years in federal prison.
easttexasradio.com

Greenville Police Investigating Teen’s Death

The Greenville Police Department has released a statement indicating it is investigating a death of a teenager. Reportedly it started on Nov. 22 after an officer responded to a call about a deceased person on Henry St. Officers found a deceased 17-year-old white female. The department released no other information.
GREENVILLE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Skeletal remains found in Rains County

RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Rains and Hunt County Sheriff’s Office found human skeletal remains in Rains County on Wednesday, said law enforcement. The Texas Rangers also assisted with the investigation. Authorities said they also found other “evidentiary items.” The remains were sent to the University of North Texas to identify the person. “Our […]
RAINS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Bullard man pleads guilty to concealing murdered woman’s body

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Bullard man pleaded guilty to a Smith County judge for his actions related to the 2018 murder of Rachel Lynn Jackson. In Judge Austin Reeve Jackson’s court on Wednesday, Charles Lennon II plead guilty to a felony charge of tampering with a human corpse in exchange for a 16-year prison sentence. Before the deal was struck, Lennon was facing a maximum sentence of 20 years after he was accused of attempting to conceal the body of Jackson. Lennon’s son, Charles Lennon III plead guilty in 2019 to murdering Jackson. He was sentenced to life in prison.
BULLARD, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Friday (Dec 2)

Thursday morning at 6:43, officers worked a vehicle burglary in the 2300 block of Southeast 40th. Someone entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and took a black Semi-Auto .25 caliber pistol valued at $500 and a $600 brown leather Coach purse. At 7:32 Thursday morning, officers worked a vehicle burglar...
PARIS, TX
murphymonitor.com

Wylie High School student arrested for making threat

A 15-year-old male Wylie High School student was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 29, because of a threat made to shoot another student. School resource officers at the school were notified of the incident where a student pointed a pen at a female student, holding it like a gun. He then asked the other student if he should bring a gun tomorrow and shoot her, according to a Dec. 2 news release from the Wylie Police Department.
WYLIE, TX
KLTV

Wills Point woman dead after crash into rig

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Wills Point woman died after her vehicle collided with a semi-truck on Wednesday night. According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 8 p.m. Wednesday, the driver of a 2014 Ford Focus, Teresa Reyes, was traveling eastbound on US Highway 80 while the driver of a 2013 Freightliner truck tractor towing a semi-trailer was traveling westbound and attempted to make a left turn into a private drive. The report states that Reyes failed to control her vehicle’s speed and collided with the trailer. It was later assessed that Reyes was apparently attempting to watch a movie on her cellphone at the time of the crash.
WILLS POINT, TX
easttexasradio.com

Royse City Woman Indicted For Murder

A Hunt County grand jury indicted Lauren Brooke Bohme, 20, of Royse City, in connection with the death of Ismael Rincon, 15, of Greenville, on Sept. 30, 2020. She has pleaded not guilty. Jury selection starts Monday in the 196th District Court. A separate defendant, Damien Christian Osborn, 20, of Rockwall, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder involving Rincon’s death.
ROYSE CITY, TX
