In many recent reports, climate science is clear that we must cut our carbon emissions in half by 2030 to avoid the worst impacts of climate change. While Hawaii has made substantial progress on actions to reduce burning fossil fuels in the electricity sector, we are falling short on decarbonizing our ground transportation. The Blue Planet Foundation is working with a number of local partners to raise awareness and encourage the transition to electric modes of transportation. Tabatha Knudson, Mobility & Equity Coordinator at Blue Planet Foundation, joined us with more on electric vehicles and the Drive Electric Hawaii partnership.

HAWAII STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO