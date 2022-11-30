ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

HLTA Celebrates 75th Anniversary with a Benefit Gala at the ‘Alohilani Resort in Waikiki

The Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association is hosting a commemorative gala on December 1, at the ‘Alohilani Resort in Waikiki, to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of both the nonprofit organization and the resort. HLTA started as a small group of hoteliers in 1947 and has grown into the voice of the local tourism industry, representing businesses and organizations across the industry including hotels, air and ground transportation, small business, retail, restaurants, and many others.
Ironman announces plans for dual host sites in 2023

Committed to providing women and men their own dedicated day of racing, Ironman announced Wednesday that the 2023 Ironman World Championship triathlon will be hosted in two different locations next year. The women will race Oct. 14 in Kailua-Kona, with the men’s race date and location to be outside Hawai‘i....
As lava advances, Hawaiian homesteaders feel forgotten by government

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials are keeping a close eye on the Mauna Loa eruption and have repeated that no homes are in danger. But Guy Kaniho, a Mauna Kea Hawaiian homesteader, says that is frustrating to hear. “It upsets me because that’s not true. At first I was thinking, could...
NYTimes Is Wrong: This Isn’t Responsible Hawaii Travel

According to last Sunday’s New York Times, paying $145 nightly (now $170) to stay on a private farm near Hilo, in a small cottage without electricity and a bathroom, and not even helping with farm duties, is an example of responsible tourism. Really? It seems like “responsible tourism” is the new buzzword and is tossed around in ways that it was not meant to be.
Native Hawaiian activist, physician Dr. Noa Emmett Aluli passes away

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Native Hawaiian activist and Molokai physician Dr. Noa Emmett Aluli has passed away, Hawaii News Now has learned. Aluli was part of the Kahoolawe Nine — a group of protestors that occupied the island in 1976 to stop the U.S. military from bombing it when the island was under martial law following the Pearl Harbor attack.
Fire and Ice: Mauna Kea snow, Mauna Loa lava

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The islands of Hawaii are best known for fire, in the form of volcano eruptions. And as Mauna Loa continues to erupt, Mauna Kea is also showing off–in the form of ice. The current warnings at the summit of Mauna Kea include an ice warning and a wind chill advisory along with […]
Experts predict Mauna Loa's lava will reach DKI Hwy in a week

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Mauna Loa's lava flow significantly slowed and spread out on Thursday. It is now expected it will take at least a week before the lava reaches Daniel K. Inouye Highway, also known as DKI, or by its former name, Saddle Road. Ken Hon, scientist-in-charge at the...
Why clean transportation is important in addressing climate change

In many recent reports, climate science is clear that we must cut our carbon emissions in half by 2030 to avoid the worst impacts of climate change. While Hawaii has made substantial progress on actions to reduce burning fossil fuels in the electricity sector, we are falling short on decarbonizing our ground transportation. The Blue Planet Foundation is working with a number of local partners to raise awareness and encourage the transition to electric modes of transportation. Tabatha Knudson, Mobility & Equity Coordinator at Blue Planet Foundation, joined us with more on electric vehicles and the Drive Electric Hawaii partnership.
