KHON2
Mikey Highlights This Weekend’s Top Events in Weekly Weekend Report
Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.
KHON2
HLTA Celebrates 75th Anniversary with a Benefit Gala at the ‘Alohilani Resort in Waikiki
The Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association is hosting a commemorative gala on December 1, at the ‘Alohilani Resort in Waikiki, to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of both the nonprofit organization and the resort. HLTA started as a small group of hoteliers in 1947 and has grown into the voice of the local tourism industry, representing businesses and organizations across the industry including hotels, air and ground transportation, small business, retail, restaurants, and many others.
LIST: Top five winter activities to do on Oahu
Hotels.com came out with their list of top activities for visitors to do if they are flying to Oahu during the winter months.
mauinow.com
Kamaʻāina ticket presented by Hawaiian Host’s Mauna Loa available for 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions
With less than 35 days remaining before one of the most accomplished fields in golf arrives at The Plantation Course at Kapalua for the Sentry Tournament of Champions from Jan. 4-8, the tournament is teaming up with Mauna Loa to provide kamaʻāina tickets at special prices. The Sentry...
Men’s IRONMAN race leaving Kona, women’s race to stay
The 2023 VinFast IRONMAN World Championship will occur in two different host venues.
bigislandnow.com
Ironman announces plans for dual host sites in 2023
Committed to providing women and men their own dedicated day of racing, Ironman announced Wednesday that the 2023 Ironman World Championship triathlon will be hosted in two different locations next year. The women will race Oct. 14 in Kailua-Kona, with the men’s race date and location to be outside Hawai‘i....
hawaiinewsnow.com
Lava from Mauna Loa shows no sign of stopping as it inches closer to Daniel K. Inouye Highway
State develops action plan as lava approaches key Hawaii Island highway. If it continues at its current rate, lava could reach Daniel K Inouye highway as soon as Friday. For Oahu’s elderly and disabled, weekly delivery of meals isn’t just about the food. Updated: 12 minutes ago. |
Hawaii eruption brings tourism boon during slow season
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — The spectacle of incandescent lava spewing from Hawaii’s Mauna Loa has drawn thousands of visitors and is turning into a tourism boon for this Big Island town near the world’s largest volcano. Some hotels in and around Hilo are becoming fully booked in...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Surf of up to 26 feet possible along north, west shores as warning-level swell rolls in
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Surf of up to 26 feet is possible for some spots as a dangerously large west-northwest swell rolls in, the National Weather Service said. A high surf warning is in effect for north- and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, and for north-facing shores of Maui until 6 a.m. Friday.
hawaiinewsnow.com
As lava advances, Hawaiian homesteaders feel forgotten by government
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials are keeping a close eye on the Mauna Loa eruption and have repeated that no homes are in danger. But Guy Kaniho, a Mauna Kea Hawaiian homesteader, says that is frustrating to hear. “It upsets me because that’s not true. At first I was thinking, could...
Local production company wins big at film festival
"Static" aired on KHON last year and recently won two awards in the Chicago International Indie Film Festival.
BEAT OF HAWAII
NYTimes Is Wrong: This Isn’t Responsible Hawaii Travel
According to last Sunday’s New York Times, paying $145 nightly (now $170) to stay on a private farm near Hilo, in a small cottage without electricity and a bathroom, and not even helping with farm duties, is an example of responsible tourism. Really? It seems like “responsible tourism” is the new buzzword and is tossed around in ways that it was not meant to be.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii is now the only state where drivers are paying over $5 for a gallon of gas
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is now the only state in the country with a gas price average over $5 a gallon. That’s according to a new report from AAA Hawaii Weekend Gas Watch on Thursday. AAA Hawaii said the average regular unleaded gas price for Hawaii is $5.19 while...
KITV.com
Chinese company enters into deal to sell off Ko Olina Resort parcels in Hawaii
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Chinese company that has invested more than $650 million on hundreds of acres of land in and around the Ko Olina Resort in West Oahu has reached an agreement to sell off two of its vacant parcels at Ko Olina Resort. KITV4 has learned that...
‘I fought a shark and won’: 10-year-old fends off shark at Florida beach
A 10-year-old girl is staying positive after she fended off a shark during an encounter at a Florida beach.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Native Hawaiian activist, physician Dr. Noa Emmett Aluli passes away
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Native Hawaiian activist and Molokai physician Dr. Noa Emmett Aluli has passed away, Hawaii News Now has learned. Aluli was part of the Kahoolawe Nine — a group of protestors that occupied the island in 1976 to stop the U.S. military from bombing it when the island was under martial law following the Pearl Harbor attack.
Fire and Ice: Mauna Kea snow, Mauna Loa lava
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The islands of Hawaii are best known for fire, in the form of volcano eruptions. And as Mauna Loa continues to erupt, Mauna Kea is also showing off–in the form of ice. The current warnings at the summit of Mauna Kea include an ice warning and a wind chill advisory along with […]
See what intersections red light cameras will be at
The Department of Transportation has announced the full selection of sites for the Red-Light Safety Camera pilot.
KITV.com
Experts predict Mauna Loa's lava will reach DKI Hwy in a week
KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Mauna Loa's lava flow significantly slowed and spread out on Thursday. It is now expected it will take at least a week before the lava reaches Daniel K. Inouye Highway, also known as DKI, or by its former name, Saddle Road. Ken Hon, scientist-in-charge at the...
KHON2
Why clean transportation is important in addressing climate change
In many recent reports, climate science is clear that we must cut our carbon emissions in half by 2030 to avoid the worst impacts of climate change. While Hawaii has made substantial progress on actions to reduce burning fossil fuels in the electricity sector, we are falling short on decarbonizing our ground transportation. The Blue Planet Foundation is working with a number of local partners to raise awareness and encourage the transition to electric modes of transportation. Tabatha Knudson, Mobility & Equity Coordinator at Blue Planet Foundation, joined us with more on electric vehicles and the Drive Electric Hawaii partnership.
