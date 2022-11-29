ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn, MA

Jamborees are back, and one has a new name

By Joey Barrett
Itemlive.com
Itemlive.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zmzp6_0jRoxp9D00

In the name of the legendary English coach, the first Ron Bennett Boys Basketball Jamboree is ready for tip-off this Friday. The jamboree contains six games, each 45 minutes after the previous with the first beginning at 4 p.m.

English athletic director, and former player under Bennett, Dick Newton, said he feels fortunate to honor his former coach.

“We wanted to bring it back in his name,” Newton said. “I’m lucky enough to be in a position where we can honor him.”

Bennett coached for 41 years at English, beginning in 1965 with basketball and adding baseball to his spring agenda in 1975.

In 2006, he called it a career, eclipsing more than 800 wins between the two sports. The record made Bennett the winningest coach in Lynn history, and he was inducted into the English Hall of Fame in 2013.

Perhaps what drew just as much attention was his persona – Bennett’s old-school, rule-following approach to life was beloved by some, and a subject of controversy from others.

Those who connected with Bennett were known as “Bennett boys.”

“He did so much for the school; he did so much for the kids,” Newton, one of those boys, said.

Regarding the subject of jamborees, Bennett isn’t without history. He started the Elmo Benedetto jamboree in 1986, named after the city wide athletic director of Lynn at the time, which ran until 2015.

In 2018, there was the IAABO Board 130 Officials vs. Cancer Boys Basketball Jamboree. Since then, boys basketball jamborees haven’t taken place, but now, the action returns to a court near you.

The complete schedule for the event follows:

Chelsea vs. Revere (4 p.m.)
KIPP vs. Somerville (4:45 p.m.)
Everett vs. Wakefield (5:30 p.m.)
Tech vs. Malden (6:15)
Classical vs. Melrose (7 p.m.)
English vs. East Boston (7:45 p.m.)

The post Jamborees are back, and one has a new name appeared first on Itemlive .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goholycross.com

Holy Cross mourns the loss of Mike Addesa

Michael John Addesa, Jr., known to most as the original "Coach Addesa" passed away peacefully on November 29th, surrounded by his loving family. Born in West Roxbury to the late Michael John Addesa, Sr. and Irene Guidi Addesa, he attended Boston English High School and matriculated to the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts, where he was a standout on the football field.
WORCESTER, MA
everettleader.com

Richard Sasso Was A Good Guy

Richard Sasso took a great deal of pride in his restaurant on Norwood Street, the 8/10 Bar & Grill. Those of us who enjoyed Richie’s company, and his food, found the 8/10 a very comfortable place. Richie took a great deal of interest in what he served and he...
EVERETT, MA
iheart.com

Royals Attend EarthShot Awards In Boston, 2022 Winners Are Unveiled

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — The third and final day of Prince William and Princess Catherine's Boston trip led the royal couple to their main event: the EarthShot Awards held at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway on Friday. The EarthShot Prize ceremony awarded and honored five organizations for their...
BOSTON, MA
94.9 HOM

Boston’s Roadways to Experience ‘Carmageddon’ This Weekend

If you’re planning on driving into Boston on Friday, there’s something you should consider: you aren’t going to be driving into Boston on Friday. In a twist of fate equaled only by a sharknado or St. Patrick’s Day falling on your brother-in-law’s birthday, Boston is poised to experience perhaps its worst-ever “carmageddon” when several factors will render the Big Dig in need of more digging.
BOSTON, MA
nshoremag.com

North Shore Restaurants Celebrate the Feast of the Seven Fishes

Unless you are spending the Christmas season in Italy, we can’t think of a better place to celebrate the Feast of the Seven Fishes than here on the North Shore. Combine the freshest seafood around with a slate of talented chefs who are devoted to all things local, and it’s a recipe for an indulgent meal. From acclaimed chef-driven menus to a classic Italian feast available to go, read on for the top options this holiday season.
BEVERLY, MA
msonewsports.com

Friday, Dec. 2 – Waterfront Restaurant in Beverly Making Progress – Will Lynn Ferry Come Back? – Holiday Notes – Much More

City of Salem – Directs ARPA Funds to Winter Heating Assistance: $500,000 will supplement existing LIHEAP funds to assist more Salem residents this winter. https://salemma.gov/home/news/city-salem-directs-arpa-funds-winter-heating-assistance. City of Newburyport – Applications for Community Preservation Act Funding close 12/16! You can apply for eligible projects in the areas of open space,...
BEVERLY, MA
97.5 WOKQ

What Was That Boom Heard Around the Seacoast Thursday Night?

A loud boom was heard by many on Thursday night around the Seacoast region, according to reports posted to the Rockingham Alert Facebook page. Commenters flooded the page with reports of hearing the noise around 10:45 p.m., with reports coming in from Danville, Kingston, Exeter, Hampton, Brentwood, Fremont, Atkinson, Somersworth, and Greenland. Some heard it happen several times.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Condo on Isabella Stewart Gardner’s Former Property

Tradition and charm come together in this spacious unit, built on a historic Back Bay property once owned by Isabella Stewart Gardner. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $13,500,000. Size: 4,698 square feet. Bedrooms: 3 bedrooms. Bathrooms: 3...
BOSTON, MA
a-z-animals.com

9 Adorable Puppies in Boston To Adopt for Christmas

Editor’s note: Adopting a puppy or dog, at any time, is a long-term commitment for the life of the animal. It’s adding a new family member, so please do not make your decision to do so lightly or on a whim. It can get lonely over the holidays,...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

The Good Life in Downtown Boston Is Closing

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A dining, drinking, and entertainment spot in downtown Boston is getting ready to shut down. According to a tweet from @FortPointer, The Good Life on Kingston Street is closing its doors, with a Facebook post from the place saying the following:. …this...
BOSTON, MA
Fast Casual

Shake Shack opening 13th Massachusetts location

Shake Shack is opening its 13th Massachusetts location Monday in Boston at the Prudential Center in Hynes Court adjacent to the U.S. Post Office. Nestled in the heart of Boston's Back Bay neighborhood, Prudential Center is a shopping and dining destination, featuring over 65 shops, eateries and attractions. "We're thrilled...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: 2 $100,000 prizes won from the same store Thursday

Two $100,000 prizes were won from the same store on Thursday. The prizes came from the game “Mass Cash” and were both sold at Skelley’s State Line in Haverhill. It’s not uncommon for multiple lottery tickets to be sold at the same store. Sometimes, the Massachusetts State Lottery said, players buy multiple tickets with the same number. This is especially true for the game “Mass Cash,” which “offers the best odds of winning $100,000 of any of our games,” the lottery added.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Longtime Boston North End restaurant to close doors after Christmas

BOSTON — A longtime North End restaurant announced plans to close at the end of this year. Ristorante Fiore, the popular Hanover Street Italian restaurant with a spacious dining room and roof deck, made the announcement on social media on Wednesday. "For the past 40+ years, it has truly...
BOSTON, MA
Itemlive.com

Itemlive.com

Lynn, MA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
949K+
Views
ABOUT

Itemlive.com is the online home of The Daily Item, founded in 1877, covers Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Peabody, Saugus, Swampscott, Marblehead, and Revere with a team of local reporters that know our communities. We publish six days a week.

 https://www.itemlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy