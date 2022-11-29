Team of the Week – Lynn Classical Rams – Football

You know what I’ve been thinking? If this was college football, the Lynn Classical football team would be in a bowl game. The Rams snatched their sixth win of the season last Thursday against the Bulldogs of English, with the final score reading 18-0 at Manning Field. Yes, some teams may have won their Thanksgiving matchup by more points, and others may have beaten some very highly-talented programs. But, call me old-fashioned, there’s just something about shutting out your archrival in front of their fans that will earn you the Team of the Week in my book. With Classical and English taking out the forks and knives on Turkey Day, the matchup was physical, chippy, and hard-fought. But in the end, the Rams capitalized on English’s mistakes and showed up on both sides of the ball. Classical quarterback Brian Vaughan tossed two touchdowns to go along with 141 yards, and Yoel Sosa pounced on a fumble in the endzone to put the game away. My favorite part of the win, however, was how Classical had lost three consecutive games heading in – but that didn’t matter to head coach Brian Vaughan and the rest of his team. The Rams eliminated the run, wrapped up ball-carriers, and dotted their i’s when it mattered most. Classical football, good week.

