Sharonville, OH

WLWT 5

Crews close lanes along the interstates in northern Kentucky, Sunday

NEWPORT, Ky. — Two lane closures will take effect along the interstates in northern Kentucky for sign installation this weekend. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, lane closures will take place on Sunday, Dec. 4 while crews install and replace panel signs. Click the video player above to watch...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Crash cleared on north I-71/75 in Fort Mitchell

CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane and causing delays along northbound I-71/75 in Fort Mitchell has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane and causing delays along the interstate in Fort Mitchell, Friday evening. Click the...
FORT MITCHELL, KY
WLWT 5

Police: One dead following crash in the West End

CINCINNATI — One person is dead following a crash in the West End on Saturday morning. According to officials, the vehicle collision took place in the 400 block of Linn Street just after 4 a.m. Police have identified Jordan Oneal, 29, as the man who died as a result...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of wires down at Glenmore Avenue and Darwin Avenue in Cheviot

CHEVIOT, Ohio — Report of wires down at Glenmore Avenue and Darwin Avenue in Cheviot. Emergency crews responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
CHEVIOT, OH
WLWT 5

Police presence reported on Sheffield Drive in Walton

WALTON, Ky. — Police presence reported on Sheffield Drive in Walton. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WALTON, KY
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Harlan Road in Waynesville

WAYNESVILLE, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Harlan Road in Waynesville. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WAYNESVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Industrial Road in Kenton County

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Report of a crash with injuries on Industrial Road Kenton County. Emergency crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
KENTON COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Montgomery Road in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Montgomery Road in Montgomery. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
MONTGOMERY, OH
WLWT 5

﻿Structure fire reported on Firestone Drive in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Firestone Drive in Fairfield. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries at Three Rivers Parkway in North Bend

NORTH BEND, Ohio — Crash with injuries at Three Rivers Parkway in North Bend. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
NORTH BEND, OH
Fox 19

Car crashes into Woodward High School

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A car crashed into Woodward High School in Bond Hill so hard overnight, the engine flew into the hallway and one person is in the hospital, Cincinnati police say. Power was knocked out to the building when it happened around 1 a.m. off Reading Road. Police say...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

﻿Vehicle fire reported on ﻿Arthur Avenue in Carlisle﻿

CARLISLE, Ohio — Vehicle fire reported on Arthur Avenue in Carlisle. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
CARLISLE, OH
WLWT 5

'It's very violating': Thieves break into multiple businesses in OTR

CINCINNATI — Some small business owners in Over-the-Rhine are on edge after a series of night-time break-ins that has hit nearly a half-dozen shops, including one that has been targeted multiple times. “It's very violating to feel that someone has been in your space not just once, but repeatedly...
CINCINNATI, OH

