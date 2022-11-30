Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Men’s Basketball: Key scored 19, Ohio State cruises past Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
WLWT 5
Crews close lanes along the interstates in northern Kentucky, Sunday
NEWPORT, Ky. — Two lane closures will take effect along the interstates in northern Kentucky for sign installation this weekend. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, lane closures will take place on Sunday, Dec. 4 while crews install and replace panel signs. Click the video player above to watch...
Here’s what’s being done to get traffic moving around deadly crash on I-75 in Butler Twp.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Here’s what’s happening with the traffic backups caused by Friday afternoon’s multiple-vehicle fatal accident on I-75 in Butler Twp. that will keep the interstate closed for hours:. >> RELATED: 1 dead, 3 injured in multiple-vehicle crash on I-75 in Butler Twp. * One...
WLWT 5
Crash cleared on north I-71/75 in Fort Mitchell
CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane and causing delays along northbound I-71/75 in Fort Mitchell has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane and causing delays along the interstate in Fort Mitchell, Friday evening. Click the...
WLWT 5
Lane closures begin Sunday along State Route 129 in Liberty Township
WETHERINGTON, Ohio — The Butler County Engineer's Office announced nightime lane and ramp closures along State Route 129 for construction in the upcoming week. Lane closures along State Route 129 will begin Sunday, Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. and will continue on Monday and Tuesday. Click the video player...
WLWT 5
Police: One dead following crash in the West End
CINCINNATI — One person is dead following a crash in the West End on Saturday morning. According to officials, the vehicle collision took place in the 400 block of Linn Street just after 4 a.m. Police have identified Jordan Oneal, 29, as the man who died as a result...
WLWT 5
Report of wires down at Glenmore Avenue and Darwin Avenue in Cheviot
CHEVIOT, Ohio — Report of wires down at Glenmore Avenue and Darwin Avenue in Cheviot. Emergency crews responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
WLWT 5
Maintenance Project with lane closures to begin Monday in Taylor Mill
TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 office has announced a maintenance project on Waymans Branch Road (KY 3716) in Kenton County, scheduled to begin Monday, Dec. 5. It will require daily lane closures. The project area is between Hands Pike (KY 1501) and Pride Parkway...
WLWT 5
Police presence reported on Sheffield Drive in Walton
WALTON, Ky. — Police presence reported on Sheffield Drive in Walton. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5
Police clear crash blocking all lanes on west Ronald Reagan Highway
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking all lanes along westbound Ronald Reagan Highway near Winton Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash has prompted a full closure of Ronald Reagan Highway west, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Harlan Road in Waynesville
WAYNESVILLE, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Harlan Road in Waynesville. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Decoursey Pike in Morning View
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — Report of a crash with injuries on Decoursey Pike and Visalia Road in Morning View. A car has flipped over, emergency crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Industrial Road in Kenton County
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Report of a crash with injuries on Industrial Road Kenton County. Emergency crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WCPO
Victims’ family members call for safety improvements to I-75 exit following another deadly crash
WALTON, Ky. — One interstate exit ramp in Boone County has seen two fatal crashes in 13 months, resulting in the deaths of three people. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office responded to a deadly crash Tuesday evening on the exit ramp from I-75 to the Mary Grubbs Highway in Walton.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Montgomery Road in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Montgomery Road in Montgomery. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Firestone Drive in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Firestone Drive in Fairfield. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
Drivers stop to scoop up cash spilled on I-71 in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY — Money spilled onto I-71 in Warren County Tuesday afternoon causing a chaotic scene as some drivers pulled over and began grabbing bills off the roadway. Around 3:45 p.m. Crews were called to reports of money flying on the roadway near I-71 at SR-48, according to dispatchers with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries at Three Rivers Parkway in North Bend
NORTH BEND, Ohio — Crash with injuries at Three Rivers Parkway in North Bend. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
Fox 19
Car crashes into Woodward High School
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A car crashed into Woodward High School in Bond Hill so hard overnight, the engine flew into the hallway and one person is in the hospital, Cincinnati police say. Power was knocked out to the building when it happened around 1 a.m. off Reading Road. Police say...
WLWT 5
Vehicle fire reported on Arthur Avenue in Carlisle
CARLISLE, Ohio — Vehicle fire reported on Arthur Avenue in Carlisle. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5
'It's very violating': Thieves break into multiple businesses in OTR
CINCINNATI — Some small business owners in Over-the-Rhine are on edge after a series of night-time break-ins that has hit nearly a half-dozen shops, including one that has been targeted multiple times. “It's very violating to feel that someone has been in your space not just once, but repeatedly...
Comments / 0