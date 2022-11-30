Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops second in a row, falls 3-2 to IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in Indiana this weekendKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
The 3rd richest person in IndianaLuay RahilBloomington, IN
Football: How Buckeyes defense ‘locked in’ during 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
thedailyhoosier.com
Even without Grace Berger, IU looks like a Final Four-caliber team
Indiana women’s basketball lost one of its best players less than a week before taking the court against North Carolina. But if you didn’t know that going into the game, you wouldn’t be able to tell the Hoosiers lost a significant piece like Grace Berger. They just looked comfortable.
thedailyhoosier.com
Tom Crean says it was worse than you think when he took over at IU
Tom Crean knew he was walking into a difficult situation at Indiana in the aftermath of Kelvin Sampson being fired and looming NCAA sanctions. But he said this week it was worse than what he ever could have imagined. And much of that had to do with the roster he inherited.
thedailyhoosier.com
2024 wing Tyler Betsey planning IU basketball visit: “He’s a sniper”
When it comes to bringing high end recruiting talent on campus — IU basketball has been on a roll of late. The Hoosiers had eight prospects on campus for their win over North Carolina, and they followed several elite prospects over the last few months. The trend will continue...
North Carolina in position to visit 2024 four star
Currently riding a three-game losing streak, things are bleak for North Carolina on the hardwood. After dropping two games to Iowa State and Alabama in the Phil Knight Invitational, the Tar Heels followed up with a double-digit loss to Indiana in the final ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Off the court however,...
thedailyhoosier.com
The Daily Hoosier Report: The Latest in IU News and Recruiting Notes (12/2)
Every day we bring you the best in IU and Big Ten news and recruiting notes with The Daily Hoosier Report. It’s your daily one stop shop for comprehensive and free IU Athletics related information for busy Hoosier fans. Here’s today’s latest IU Athletics and Big Ten coverage plus...
UNC Basketball: Several Questions That Need Answers
UNC Basketball travels back home from Bloomington with several questions that need answers after the 77-65 loss to Indiana. To say the 2022-2023 season has not gone as planned is a major understatement. Before we get into a number of questions that need to be answered, let’s be clear about a few things.
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: Woodson, Hood-Schifino and Jackson-Davis discuss win over North Carolina
Watch as Indiana head coach Mike Woodson discusses a 77-65 win over North Carolina on Wednesday evening at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington. Joining Woodson for the postgame press conference were Jalen Hood-Schifino and Trayce Jackson-Davis. Indiana (7-0) will travel to Rutgers on Saturday for their Big Ten opener.
thedailyhoosier.com
No. 5 IU women’s basketball dominates No. 6 North Carolina in rout
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — No Grace Berger, no problem. Indiana women’s basketball faced a top-10 opponent in just its second game since the All-American went down with a knee injury, and the Hoosiers didn’t miss a beat. The fifth-ranked Hoosiers dominated No. 6 North Carolina for much of the evening and ran away with a 87-63 win Thursday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU football hires Bostad as offensive line coach
Per reports, Indiana football is hiring Wisconsin’s Bob Bostad as offensive line coach. Scott Rousell of Football Scoop was the first to report the news. Bostad is the first change to Tom Allen’s staff this offseason. He just finished his fifth year of his second stint in Madison, though only spending 2022 as offensive line coach. He coached inside linebackers from 2017 through 2021.
Duke lands commitment from OL grad transfer Michael Purcell
Duke Football has landed a commitment from Graduate Transfer Offensive Lineman Michael Purcell, he announced via social media today. "Pumped to say I’ve committed to play my last year of eligibility at Duke University!" The fifth-year senior at Elon University started 32 games during his time with the Phoenix,...
packinsider.com
All Signs Pointing to NC State Playing in the Mayo Bowl in Charlotte
We will not officially know what Bowl Game NC State will play in until Sunday, but all signs are pointing to the Wolfpack playing in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte on December 30th. NC State has never played in the Mayo Bowl, which started in 2002. The coach...
thedailyhoosier.com
Indiana vs. North Carolina live discussion thread
The Daily Hoosier is live at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall for Indiana’s showdown with North Carolina. Join us below in the discussion thread for live updates and to discuss the game. Tip Time: 9:15 p.m. Eastern. Location: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222), Bloomington, Indiana. Television: ESPN (Dan Shulman, Jay...
thedailyhoosier.com
In win over North Carolina, Indiana shows its style can work against anyone
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — It wasn’t always pretty. Indiana men’s basketball had to battle hard against North Carolina — as you’d expect. Foul trouble piled up, some shots didn’t fall, some stretches of tough basketball. Some primary rotation players struggled to make an impact. But...
crimsonquarry.com
Indiana men’s basketball: UNC game thread
Indiana men’s basketball is set to take on North Carolina shortly in the most anticipated non-conference matchup Assembly Hall has seen in years. In the attached picture above, you will see that Hoosiers head coach Mike Woodson is Having Words with a member of the officiating crew. And, well, here’s your opportunity to have words as well.
saturdaytradition.com
Pair of Hoosiers in uniform at warmups for top ranked matchup with North Carolina in ACC/B1G Challenge
Trayce Jackson-Davis and Trey Galloway were dealing with injuries heading into the North Carolina game. Indy Star’s Tyler Tachman reported that both were in uniform at pregame warmups. Jackson-Davis has been battling a thumb injury as of late while Galloway has not played since the Xavier game due to...
insidethehall.com
The Minute After: North Carolina
Despite North Carolina’s recent troubles, the Tar Heels still entered Assembly Hall this evening with the 11th-best offense in the Pomeroy ratings. But Indiana’s defense absolutely, positively stymied the Tar Heels for much of tonight’s game. On the perimeter, Indiana applied ball pressure that made North Carolina rather uncomfortable. UNC struggled to get into its offense, struggled to pass the ball, struggled to breathe. Shots were contested and rarely easy. Steals turned into quick buckets on the other end. It was a dominant, stifling, all-out-effort performance from the Hoosiers. They played hard. Really hard. It’s the type of defense that’s starting to become Indiana’s identity in the Mike Woodson era.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Indiana rises into top 10 of Top 25 And 1 as North Carolina continues to slide
Armando Bacot entered the Indiana game with an injured ankle and exited it with an injured shoulder. So perhaps that's the best explanation for why the North Carolina star was outplayed by fellow All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis late Wednesday. Either way, it was a disappointing individual performance that contributed to another disappointing team performance and resulted in a 77-65 loss at IU that extended the Tar Heels' losing streak to three games.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Indiana at Rutgers game day essentials
No. 10 Indiana (7-0) at Rutgers (5-2) Location: Jersey Mike’s Arena (8,000), Piscataway, N.J. Television: BTN (Brandon Gaudin, Robbie Hummel, Andy Katz) KenPom Projected Score: No. 8 Indiana 69 No. 39 Rutgers 66. Series: Tied 7-7. Rutgers won last meeting 66-63 on Mar. 2, 2022. Rutgers Steve Pikiell:. Steve...
Bowl projections for North Carolina, NC State and Duke ahead of conference championship weekend
The college football regular season is done and the College Football Playoff is nearly set. After the conference championship games wrap up on Saturday, teams with at least six wins this season will wait to see which of the 41 bowl games they’ll play in. WRAL senior multiplatform producer...
James Ward steps down as Wakefield football coach
After four seasons of coaching Wakefield High School's football team in Raleigh, James Ward has decided to step down, HighSchoolOT has confirmed. Ward left his role as the head coach at Beddingfield High School in Wilson to take the Wakefield job in 2019. Since Ward took over the Wakefield program, the Wolverines have an overall record of 12-28.
