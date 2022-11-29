Cue the music and the big red bow. You know it's the holiday season when you see Lexus' annual 'December to Remember' holiday campaign hit the airwaves. This year, Lexus is celebrating moments of connection in its new ad spot called "Time Machine". It features a young boy who thinks the new Lexus RX is a time machine and hopes it will make the holidays come faster. When his older brother surprises him at Christmas, he gives him a red bow on a present. Of course, the spot isn't complete without the familiar Lexus jingle. This holiday season, the automaker is also partnering with Sprinkles cupcakes to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

4 DAYS AGO