Lexus Launches Annual 'December to Remember' Holiday Campaign
Cue the music and the big red bow. You know it's the holiday season when you see Lexus' annual 'December to Remember' holiday campaign hit the airwaves. This year, Lexus is celebrating moments of connection in its new ad spot called "Time Machine". It features a young boy who thinks the new Lexus RX is a time machine and hopes it will make the holidays come faster. When his older brother surprises him at Christmas, he gives him a red bow on a present. Of course, the spot isn't complete without the familiar Lexus jingle. This holiday season, the automaker is also partnering with Sprinkles cupcakes to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.
whereverfamily.com
Holiday Adventures at the Hiltons of Chicago
The Hiltons of Chicago (Palmer House, a Hilton Hotel; Hilton Chicago; and The Drake Hotel) invite family travelers to take part in festive family fun this holiday season. Celebrate National Brownie Day Dec. 8 at the birthplace of the popular dessert. Enjoy complimentary Palmer House brownies in the lobby or order an alcoholic version, Brownie Manhattan, at Lockwood Restaurant and Bar. Book the Magical Experience Holiday package and experience a magic show from award-winning magician Dennis Watkins. The deal includes overnight accommodations, a complimentary pre-show cocktail and special escort to the secret venue, where guests will enjoy the 75-minute holiday magic show.
