Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kmaland.com
Lewis Central dominant in win over Red Oak
(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central (2-0) picked up a dominant 56-5 win over Hawkeye Ten conference foe Red Oak (0-3) Friday. “I thought our girls came out and played really hard,” Lewis Central head coach Chris Hanafan said. “At the beginning of the game, our offense didn’t hit some shots early, but I thought our defense really was the difference for us and kind of got us kickstarted.”
kmaland.com
New look, same expectations for AL boys basketball
(Council Bluffs) -- The names and faces are new for the Abraham Lincoln boys basketball program, but the expectations and culture haven't gone anywhere as the Lynx ready for a new season. The Lynx won 55 games in the past three years behind the stellar combo of Josh Dix and...
kmaland.com
KMA Sports (Girls Basketball): Underwood 51 AHSTW 38
Humphrey, Jacobsen lead Underwood girls past AHSTW. Steady performances on both sides of the floor from Alizabeth Jacobsen and Aliyah Humphrey led Underwood to a Western Iowa Conference win Friday night.
kmaland.com
KMAland Boys Wrestling (12/2): Atlantic takes 2nd at Humboldt, LeMars perfect in Hinton
(KMAland) -- Atlantic took second at Humboldt, LeMars was perfect at the Blackhawk Duals and Plattsmouth and Ashland-Greenwood were also in action on Friday in KMAland boys wrestling. JOE FITCH INVITATIONAL (AT HUMBOLDT) Atlantic had 228 points and finished second while Kuemper Catholic posted 137.5 in fifth at the Joe...
kmaland.com
Men's College Soccer Scoreboard (12/3): Creighton beats Dukes, advances to Final Four
(KMAland) -- The Creighton men’s soccer team edged past Duke to advance to the Final Four in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday. Creighton 3 Duke 2 (NCAA Tournament — Elite Eight)
kmaland.com
Humphrey, Jacobsen lead Underwood girls past AHSTW
(Avoca) -- Steady performances on both sides of the floor from Alizabeth Jacobsen and Aliyah Humphrey led Underwood to a Western Iowa Conference win Friday night. The combo posted 15 points apiece and played a pivotal part in the Eagles' (2-1) strong close in a 51-38 win over AHSTW on KMA 960.
kmaland.com
KMAland Bowling (12/1): Harlan, Denison-Schleswig nab sweeps
(KMAland) -- Harlan and Denison-Schleswig both picked up sweeps in KMAland bowling on Thursday. Harlan’s Ivy Stevens had a personal-best game of 200 to lead Harlan. Brianna Musgrave led Denison-Schleswig with a 407 series, posting the top score of the night with a 214 game. Brittany Musgrave added a 399 thanks to a 212 opening game. Check out the full scores for the Monarchs below.
kmaland.com
KMAland Boys Basketball (12/2): Clarinda downs St. Albert, Bedford, Woodbine impressive
(KMAland) -- Clarinda took down St. Albert, IKM-Manning edged past Riverside, Bedford kept rolling, Woodbine was impressive and more from KMAland boys hoops on Friday. Will Arkfeld had 21 points and Jacob Birch put in 19 to lead Harlan in the win. Franz Reisz tallied 11 for the Cyclones. Gage...
kmaland.com
NCAA Volleyball Tournament Scoreboard (12/2): Nebraska, ISU, UNI advances, Creighton upset
(KMAland) -- Nebraska advanced to the Sweet 16, UNI and Iowa State moved to round two and Creighton was upset in their opener in the NCAA Volleyball Tournament on Friday. NCAA VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT (Second Round) Texas 3 Georgia 0. Marquette 3 Georgia Tech 0. San Diego 3 Washington State 1.
kmaland.com
Lewis Central alum Duggan joins UFR to reflect on surreal season
(Fort Worth) -- From written-off backup quarterback to Heisman Trophy candidate, the pride of Council Bluffs has become a college football sensation in three months. Three months ago, Max Duggan's football prospects were uncertain. Fast forward, and Duggan and his TCU teammates have become college football's darling with an undefeated...
Nebraska Cornhuskers news: Transfers galore, volleyball wins again, more
Now that Matt Rhule has taken over the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team, there has been a bit of upheaval. Tha was to be expected when there was any new coach at all. The fact that a few players have decided to transfer was to be expected. However, the fact that they are coming in waves has some Nebraska football fans nervous.
KETV.com
President Ted Carter calls new head football coach Matt Rhule a fantastic addition to Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — The University of Nebraska Board of Regents met on Friday, and President Ted Carter updated his "strategic plan" that he laid out earlier this year. It includes, first: setting a new bar for student access and success. Second: winning the competition for talent. Carter said he...
kmaland.com
Women's College Basketball (12/2): Creighton rolls to win, stays unbeaten
(KMAland) -- Creighton stayed unbeaten with a dominant road win over nationally-ranked Villanova on Friday in regional women’s college basketball. Creighton (7-0, 2-0): No. 13 Creighton rolled to a 67-46 win over No. 25 Villanova (6-2, 0-1) to open Big East Conference play. Molly Mogensen had 22 points and five rebounds, and Morgan Maly added 16 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Emma Ronsiek pitched in 14 points for the Jays.
kmaland.com
High expectations accompany stacked Glenwood team ahead of 2022-23 wrestling season
(Glenwood) -- Expectations and optimism are high as the Glenwood wrestling team hits the mat ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Rams return a host of starters from last year’s team, leading to optimism throughout the program as the first tournament approaches. “We’ve got a lot of firepower back...
KETV.com
Nebraska football sees major decommit, players enter transfer portal
LINCOLN, Neb. — The transfer portal doesn't officially open until Monday, but Nebraska linebacker Ernest Hausmann said he's leaving the Huskers. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
kmaland.com
Chance meeting helps Griswold's Askeland land at Simpson
(Griswold) -- A chance meeting at Casey’s helped Griswold’s Makenna Askeland land at Simpson for the next stop in her softball career. Askeland tells KMA Sports that she didn’t get a chance to meet the Simpson coach at a club tournament she was plying in. However, a pit stop on the way home brought it together.
News Channel Nebraska
Big Red Buzz: Joseph troubles may impact player retention
NEBRASKA CITY - Damon Benning, analyst on the Huskers Radio Network, told the Big Red Buzz audience at Nebraska City Thursday that news surrounding former interim coach Mickey Joseph is likely to complicate the coaching staff’s push to retain current players. Benning: “I think it would impact Nebraska the...
kmaland.com
Lo-Ma girls move up one spot in latest IGHSAU rankings
(KMAland) -- Logan-Magnolia is up one spot in the latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state rankings. The same nine teams that were ranked to open the year are also ranked this week. Check out the area teams that are ranked below or the complete list linked here. CLASS...
kmaland.com
AHSTW boys start second half strong, pull away from Underwood
(Avoca) -- The AHSTW boys basketball program shook off a slow start and claimed its 18th consecutive Western Iowa Conference win Friday night. The Vikings once trailed by nine but erased that margin in a blur during their 66-55 victory over Underwood. "They did a good job of keeping us...
kmaland.com
Stanton boys use second half surge to overcome early deficit, defeat Sidney 62-58
(Stanton) -- The Stanton boy's basketball team overcame an early deficit with multiple big second-half runs and a big night from Nolan Grebin to sneak away with the win over Sidney 62-58. The Vikings (1-0) were down by as much as nine points in the first quarter. However, two big 14-4 and 10-4 runs in the second half allowed them to sneak out with a home and regular season-opening win over the Cowboys (0-2).
Comments / 0