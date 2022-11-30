ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos bumped from Sunday Night Football slot

By Lanie Lee Cook
 3 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — The reeling Denver Broncos’ coming matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs has been bumped from primetime.

The home game was set for Sunday Night Football on Dec. 11, with a 6:20 p.m. kickoff time on NBC. Now, the game will begin at 2:05 p.m. on CBS.

The Broncos rank last in the AFC West, with a 3-8 record. The coming matchup against the Chiefs, 9-2, was rescheduled under the NFL’s flexible scheduling policy.

Add sideline spat to Russell Wilson’s lost season in Denver

“Flexible scheduling ensured quality matchups on Sunday night in those weeks and gave surprise teams a chance to play their way onto primetime,” according to the NFL .

“Per the NFL Flexible Scheduling Policy, flexible scheduling decisions for Sunday Night Football will be made on 12 days’ notice for Weeks 5-14 and may be made on six days’ notice for Weeks 15 and 17 if needed,” the Denver Broncos said.

So who took the slot? Football fans will instead get to watch a primetime match between the Miami Dolphins at the Los Angeles Chargers.

NFL Week 14 schedule

Here is the NFL’s new Week 14 schedule, as announced by the league:

Date Game Kickoff time (MST)
Thursday, Dec. 8 Las Vegas Raiders at L.A. Rams 6:15 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 11 Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions 11 a.m.
Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers
Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals
N.Y. Jets at Buffalo Bills
Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys
Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans
Philadelphia Eagles at N.Y. Giants
Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos 2:05 p.m.
Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks 2:25 p.m.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers
Miami Dolphins at L.A. Chargers 6:20 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 12 New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals 6:15 p.m.
Comments / 45

shari bartling
3d ago

well. I feel bad for them. I'm always going to be a die hard fan win or lose. I want a winning team again. But I'm not going to stop being a faithful fan.

Reply(2)
15
Laura
3d ago

They have had more than most teams in the spotlight all this year. No sweat, they can still play their hearts out on Sunday and not in the spotlight. Always a Bronco fan!

Reply
13
Katherine Porter
3d ago

I will Always be a die hard Bronco Fan.Now they can play and not have to put up with the criticisms. It’s alright Broncos. Keep fighting.

Reply
6
 

