nbc15.com
Wisconsin spongy moth population increases for third consecutive year
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) reported a rise in the state’s spongy moth population. The DATCP caught 202,300 spongy moths in 10,044 traps this summer. Spongy moths are invasive pests that can cause severe leaf loss of trees and shrubs, especially oaks.
wpr.org
Wisconsin utility regulators approve rate hikes for We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service
Wisconsin utility regulators approved rate hikes for electric and natural gas customers served by two of the state’s largest utilities on Thursday, but they reduced profits utilities can collect amid outcry from financially-strapped ratepayers. The Wisconsin Public Service Commission approved overall electric rate hikes of 8.8 percent for We...
wuwm.com
Despite community objection, PSC commissioners allow We Energies to raise customer rates
Wisconsin's Public Service Commission, PSC, met Thursday to decide on We Energies proposed rate increase. As their lengthy discussion began, Commissioner Ellen Nowak said it’s imperative the PSC strike a balance in all of its decisions. “We determine whether utilities are run in a reasonable way, we allow them...
CBS 58
Old World Wisconsin offering 'treasured holiday memories' this month
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Old World Wisconsin is welcoming guests to its family-friendly "Home for the Holidays" experience this month, as well as a "Cheers and Chocolates Holiday Ber Pairing" event for those ages 21 and up. The events will feature live musical performances, holiday activities and seasonally-inspired refreshments, taking...
empowerwisconsin.org
Evers’ DNR turning harder left
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers has radicalized the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and things look to only get worse in his next term, conservative leaders predict. “I’m extremely concerned about the future here,” said DNR Board Chairman Gregory Kazmierski. He pointed to the agency release of...
drydenwire.com
Gov. Evers Orders Special Election In Wisconsin's 8th Senate District
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers today ordered a special election to fill the 8th Senate District vacancy created by the retirement of State Sen. Alberta Darling (R-River Hills). The election will occur on Tues., April 4, 2023, in conjunction with the 2023 Spring Election. If a primary is necessary, it will be held on Tues., Feb. 21, 2023.
WSAW
WSAW-TV meteorologist Chad Franzen to join ‘Route 51′ for guest segment
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Meteorologist Chad Franzen will join Wisconsin Public Radio’s ‘Route 51′ on Friday for a discussion about winter weather. The show is live at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. “Route 51″ is hosted Shereen Siewert. Franzen will explain the physical processes...
us1049quadcities.com
Head of Wisconsin’s Favorite C-Store Steps Down But Leaves a Secret in Every Store
If you’ve driven any length of time in Wisconsin, Minnesota, or Iowa, there’s a good chance you've been to one of Kwik Trips' 800+ stores. Even if you've made many trips to a Kwik Trip (or Kwik Star as they're known in Iowa due to copyright issues) you probably had no idea about this tribute to their owner, Don Zietlow.
4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Sahand Hoseini on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four great pizza places in Wisconsin that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
The richest person in Wisconsin
The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
4 Items Experiencing Shortages Right Now in Minnesota, IL, and WI
Another Shortage Is Happening Now on Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin Store Shelves. "Jessica, you won't believe this! This is Walgreens. Today." When I walked in to work this morning, my boss showed me the photo above of Walgreens in Rochester, Minnesota. He was looking for some medicine and this is what he found when he walked into the store on South Broadway.
CBS 58
Prosecutors move to dismiss Wisconsin abortion ban challenge
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A group of prosecutors is asking a judge to toss out a lawsuit challenging Wisconsin's 173-year-old ban on abortions. Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul filed the lawsuit in Dane County in June after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade. The reversal reactivated Wisconsin's...
Why Are So Many Kangaroos Spotted On The Loose In Wisconsin?
It has been a very strange few years and there is no denying that! It has even been weird when it comes to strange animal stories making headlines. I recently came across a few from the last couple of years that made me scratch my head and they all had to do with kangaroos.
This Is Wisconsin's Most Unique Christmas Tradition
Insider put together a list of the most unique holiday traditions in each state.
spectrumnews1.com
Small businesses help DNR track CWD in Wisconsin deer
WATERTOWN, Wis. — Data from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources shows about 1 in 10 deer tissue samples analyzed since April have tested positive for chronic wasting disease. The DNR is still analyzing thousands of samples from the gun deer season, but 10% would be a record rate of CWD since the department started monitoring the disease in 1999.
Wisconsin police investigating fatal shooting of woman, 32, near Michigan border
Police in Wisconsin are investigating the shooting death of a 32-year-old female near the Michigan border. Officers with the Marinette Police Department responded to the Trolley Station Apartments at 1529 Main St. in Marinette around 4:05 p.m. on Thursday. Marinette is just across the Menominee River from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
radioplusinfo.com
12-3-22 wounded officers sue sig sauer
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Police and federal law enforcement officers are among 20 people from multiple states including Wisconsin saying they were wounded by a popular type of Sig Sauer pistol. It’s the latest lawsuit alleging that the gun is susceptible to going off without the trigger being pulled. The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in New Hampshire federal court. It says there have been more than 100 incidents of the P320 pistol unintentionally discharging when the user believed they did not pull the trigger. In many cases described, the gun discharged while still in the user’s holster, seriously injuring them. Sig Sauer says the gun is designed to fire when the trigger is pulled, and includes internal safeties that prevent the firearm from discharging.
Huge manure spill shuts down Wisconsin highway
After a truck somehow dumped a massive load of manure along a county highway, a cleanup crew spent hours removing the poop one shovel-full at a time.
CBS 58
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Fawn
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Humane Society joined us on Friday, Dec. 2 to introduce Fawn, today's CBS 58 Pet of the Week. Stacy Oatman from WHS introduced us all to Fawn, a two-month-old puppy looking for a forever home. Also, Oatman discussed the things families should consider before...
CBS 58
Local pharmacies struggle to stock cold, flu medications due to shortages
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An early flu season combined with a rise in pediatric respiratory illnesses has led to some people frantically searching store shelves for medication that is difficult to find due to shortages. Local pharmacies in Wisconsin and across the nation are having a series of supply issues...
