ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
nbc15.com

Wisconsin spongy moth population increases for third consecutive year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) reported a rise in the state’s spongy moth population. The DATCP caught 202,300 spongy moths in 10,044 traps this summer. Spongy moths are invasive pests that can cause severe leaf loss of trees and shrubs, especially oaks.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Old World Wisconsin offering 'treasured holiday memories' this month

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Old World Wisconsin is welcoming guests to its family-friendly "Home for the Holidays" experience this month, as well as a "Cheers and Chocolates Holiday Ber Pairing" event for those ages 21 and up. The events will feature live musical performances, holiday activities and seasonally-inspired refreshments, taking...
WISCONSIN STATE
empowerwisconsin.org

Evers’ DNR turning harder left

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers has radicalized the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and things look to only get worse in his next term, conservative leaders predict. “I’m extremely concerned about the future here,” said DNR Board Chairman Gregory Kazmierski. He pointed to the agency release of...
WISCONSIN STATE
drydenwire.com

Gov. Evers Orders Special Election In Wisconsin's 8th Senate District

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers today ordered a special election to fill the 8th Senate District vacancy created by the retirement of State Sen. Alberta Darling (R-River Hills). The election will occur on Tues., April 4, 2023, in conjunction with the 2023 Spring Election. If a primary is necessary, it will be held on Tues., Feb. 21, 2023.
WISCONSIN STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Sahand Hoseini on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four great pizza places in Wisconsin that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WISCONSIN STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Wisconsin

The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
WISCONSIN STATE
Power 96

4 Items Experiencing Shortages Right Now in Minnesota, IL, and WI

Another Shortage Is Happening Now on Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin Store Shelves. "Jessica, you won't believe this! This is Walgreens. Today." When I walked in to work this morning, my boss showed me the photo above of Walgreens in Rochester, Minnesota. He was looking for some medicine and this is what he found when he walked into the store on South Broadway.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS 58

Prosecutors move to dismiss Wisconsin abortion ban challenge

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A group of prosecutors is asking a judge to toss out a lawsuit challenging Wisconsin's 173-year-old ban on abortions. Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul filed the lawsuit in Dane County in June after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade. The reversal reactivated Wisconsin's...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Small businesses help DNR track CWD in Wisconsin deer

WATERTOWN, Wis. — Data from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources shows about 1 in 10 deer tissue samples analyzed since April have tested positive for chronic wasting disease. The DNR is still analyzing thousands of samples from the gun deer season, but 10% would be a record rate of CWD since the department started monitoring the disease in 1999.
WISCONSIN STATE
radioplusinfo.com

12-3-22 wounded officers sue sig sauer

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Police and federal law enforcement officers are among 20 people from multiple states including Wisconsin saying they were wounded by a popular type of Sig Sauer pistol. It’s the latest lawsuit alleging that the gun is susceptible to going off without the trigger being pulled. The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in New Hampshire federal court. It says there have been more than 100 incidents of the P320 pistol unintentionally discharging when the user believed they did not pull the trigger. In many cases described, the gun discharged while still in the user’s holster, seriously injuring them. Sig Sauer says the gun is designed to fire when the trigger is pulled, and includes internal safeties that prevent the firearm from discharging.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Fawn

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Humane Society joined us on Friday, Dec. 2 to introduce Fawn, today's CBS 58 Pet of the Week. Stacy Oatman from WHS introduced us all to Fawn, a two-month-old puppy looking for a forever home. Also, Oatman discussed the things families should consider before...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy