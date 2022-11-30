Patio fire in Clarence Center leaves $350,000 in damages, two displaced

A Tuesday afternoon fire at a home in Clarence Center has left $350,000 in damages and two adults are currently being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The Clarence Center fire chief responded to the fire two minutes after a resident reported the fire's location within the enclosed patio attached to her house.

A second alarm was requested upon the chief's arrival as the heavy fire began spreading from the patio to the house.

Fire crews were able to get the fire under control in 20 minutes. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Erie County Sheriff's Office and Clarence Building Inspector.