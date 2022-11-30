Cristiano Ronaldo Remains ‘Laser-Focused’ On World Cup As He Declares Being A Dad Is His ‘Greatest Privilege’

mega

No bombshell interview can stop the greatest soccer star of all time!

Cristiano Ronaldo remains locked in and ready to dominate as both an athlete and proud father.

"Right now I’m laser-focused on the World Cup, we have a phenomenal team and I believe we can do big things together," the Portuguese athlete, 37, exclusively tells OK! following the recent termination of his contract with Manchester United.

mega

As of Tuesday, November 29, Portugal, holds a 2-0 record in the first round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup , which is currently taking place in Qatar. Upon conclusion of the series, Ronaldo will be a free agent after he was released from the famed football club due to his explosive interview with Piers Morgan .

FAMILY GOALS! IVANKA TRUMP & HER FAMOUS BROOD CELEBRATE THANKSGIVING AT THE WORLD CUP IN QATAR

"[There has been] so much change in nearly 20 years – I’d like to think I’ve grown both personally and professionally," Ronaldo reflects. "Of course there have been some tough times, but luckily there have been much more good times and becoming a parent has been my greatest privilege."

@cristiano/instagram

The attractive athlete is the proud father of son Cristiano Jr. , 12, 5-year-old twins Eva and Mateo , daughter Alana , 5, and 7-month-old daughter Bella .

Ronaldo shares his little ones, Alana and Bella, with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez , along with the couple's late newborn son, Àngel , who devastatingly died during childbirth in April.

In addition to his tight-knit family, Ronaldo tells OK! he wouldn't be where he was without his millions of supporters across the globe.

"My fans have been everything to me ," the legendary athlete explains, noting that he used the outpour of love from his admirers as inspiration for a project he has been excited to share.

@cristiano/instagram

Ronaldo recently partnered with Binance, "the true leader in blockchain and cryptocurrency" and confirms to OK! his supporters remain at forefront of his priorities — even throughout his business endeavors.

"Binance and I collaborated to create memorable and unique experiences through an NFT collection that captions the passion of the game, but also rewards fans for all their support over the years with a piece of sports history," he explains.

"[My fans are] really the impetus for this NFT collection with Binance. I wanted to create something memorable for them and reward them for their passion and support," Ronaldo concludes.