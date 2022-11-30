ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Former Bengal Berger made right call on coaching career

By By BRAD BUGGER Guest columnist
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

Scott Berger had come to a crossroads. It was 1989, and after three seasons as a graduate and volunteer assistant football coach at the University of New Mexico, he’d been turned down for permanent job openings on the Lobo staff. His wife Gina had been offered a good job back in Idaho Falls, and now Berger had to make a decision about whether to return to Idaho and resume a high school coaching career.

“I did some soul searching and it was like, you know what – it’s not like I ever disliked what I was doing at the high school level,” Berger said. “I kind of realized it fit my personality probably a little better (than college coaching). I’m probably better after you know me than my first impression. I’m not a slick Rick.”

So Berger followed his wife back to Idaho Falls, took a job as a substitute teacher and began reaching out to contacts he’d made in the high school coaching world from his previous time as an assistant coach at Pocatello High School. He eventually landed a job on the staff of Dale Guilford, the head coach at Skyline High School. And so began one of the most successful high school coaching careers in eastern Idaho. From substitute teaching and looking for a permanent job 32 years ago, Berger has gone on to leading Skyline to five Idaho state championships in the last seven years, including the state 4A title a week ago.

“That’s just it: there’s a reason for everything in life,” Berger said during a recent interview. “At that time, I just wanted a chance.”

Berger, a Minnesota native who played linebacker on Idaho State’s 1981 national championship football team, spent 19 years as an assistant, running the Grizzly defense for Guilford. Along the way, he had stints coaching boys and girls basketball and track. He benefitted from a run of good athletes on Idaho Falls’ west side, and the chance to work with other high-quality coaches.

“Then the next thing you know, you’re kind of invested in what’s going on,” Berger said. “Thirty years ago last Saturday, we won a state championship, we beat Lewiston. It’s kind of come full circle. It’s been a neat experience. I don’t have any regrets; I did the right thing.”

Guilford’s long and successful coaching career came to an end in 2009 and Berger finally got his chance to run the program. Did he think he might never get the head job?

“All the time,” he said. “That (being head coach) wasn’t a thought, I just coached. Hey, there are days when I wish Dale was still the head coach.”

Making the transition to head coach a lot easier was that Berger had inherited a pretty good quarterback – his son, Michael. “The kid accounted for 30 touchdowns,” Berger said. “He had 18 touchdown runs and 12 touchdown passes. And we were running the spread and we didn’t even know what we were doing. We were neophytes.”

Berger already made a decision that every successful football coach eventually has to make – what is your identity as a program? Skyline, coached by a defensive coordinator and a former linebacker , was going to be an offense-driven team.

“Right then and there, I knew I wanted to be a spread (offense) guy,” Berger said. “And I knew I was going to load up our offense. If you ask anybody around, that’s what we do, we load up our offense. I want to score points and so our best kids are playing offense. I’ll tell our offensive coaches, ‘Hey, let’s score half a hundred and get the hell out of town.’ He scores 50 and I’ll try to hold ‘em to 49.”

Which is kind of what happened this season, when the Grizzles put 50 points on a Bishop Kelly defense that was giving up only 9 a game in the 4A state title game. Berger’s defense, meanwhile, “held” the Knights to 35.

“Football is one of those games where if the score is 7-6 and you got 6, it doesn’t matter, you still lost the game,” Berger said. “Bottom line is get ‘er done, find a way to ger ‘er done. You don’t have to be the best team – just be the best team that day.”

Skyline has been the best team 101 times now under Berger. He joined Guilford and Mahlon Rasmussen in the Grizzly’s 100 victory club in his team’s penultimate game this season. While the stadium where Skyline plays is named after a former Grizzly Coach, Vernon Ravsten, he passed away from cancer after coaching only a handful of seasons. Then came Rasmussen, Guilford and Berger.

“Basically, there’s been three coaches at Skyline for over 50 years,” Berger said. “There’s programs around here that have had three coaches in the last five years.”

That coaching stability, a strong stable of athletes, seven assistant coaches who all have played for Berger over the years, and moving down from the 5A to the 4A ranks as populations have shifted all conspired to create the Skyline dynasty.

“You don’t know how many kids I coach and people I teach in my classes that I taught their parents, their moms and dads were in my class,” Berger said. “That helps carry a little bit of clout with people. They’ll come up to me all the time and say, ‘I remember when you said such and such, and I always say to myself, ‘God, I hope it was something good.’ “

Indeed, there are a lot of Bergerisms out there that have been relayed down through the years. One came from his decision to copy former Snake River Coach Tom Harrison’s tactic of reaching deep down into the youth football ranks in his community and working directly with the coaches who are developing the next generation of Grizzlies.

“You can go all the way down to my little kids and ask them, “Hey, what’s the No. 1 goal of the program?’ And they’ll say, ‘Get better every day,’” Berger said. “And then I say, ‘What’s the second goal,’ and they say: ‘Beat IF.’”

Beating cross-town rival Idaho Falls is always a priority at Skyline, where the Grizzlies have won 10 of the last 12 meetings. Both schools play at Ravsten Stadium, and the winner of the annual rivalry game gets to paint the goal posts their school colors until the next meeting. That spawned another Bergerism: “Let me just say this, it’s a lot easier in life when the goal posts are blue (Skyline’s colors) than when they are orange.”

Berger, who turns 62 in January, has no thoughts of retiring anytime soon. He jokes that his wife tells him he’s got another “12 or 13 good years” in him, and his daughter Katie is planning for him to coach her boys, ages 8 and 6.

“Here it is: I don’t do anything else,” Berger said. “This is what I enjoy doing. I like teaching school, I love coaching football. You’ll laugh at this: I got a great group of sixth graders. I read a long time ago, a coach in Texas said you better know who your quarterback is going to be for the next seven years. Hell, I know who my quarterback is going to be for the next seven years.”

There’s been an interesting twist added to Berger’s ongoing coaching career: competing against son Michael, who just finished his first season as the head coach at Thunder Ridge, the newest high school in Bonneville County. Scott gets emotional when he talks about his son following in his footsteps, both as a player at Idaho State, and as a high school coach.

“I’m so proud of that kid,” Berger says, his voice breaking. “…He’s the best. He’s been around (Skyline football) since he was born. He’s as much Skyline football as anybody is. To have him play for me his senior year, that was special. And then when he went to Idaho State, every game I cried when he went on the field.”

In the inaugural “Berger Bowl” this season, dad beat son, 34-27. “I just wanted to win the first one,” Scott said. “I knew I wouldn’t live it down if I didn’t. I don’t care who wins the rest.”

Life has turned out pretty well for that former out-of-work coach and substitute teacher. His daughter and grandkids moved back to Idaho Falls recently, while son Michael is living with Scott and Gina after selling his home in Pocatello to take the job at Thunder Ridge. Gina had a very successful career in the media business.

Got time for one more Bergerism?

“Gina, I gotta credit her with everything,” Berger said. “No way I could have done it without her. Like I always say, ‘She did a great job raising Michael Berger.’ I also say, ‘I’m glad I married a woman who can run, jump and throw, because he didn’t get it from me.”

