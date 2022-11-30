Read full article on original website
Argentina vs Australia LIVE: World Cup 2022 result, final score and reaction as Lionel Messi and co progress
Argentina avoided an upset against Australia on Saturday to book their spot in the Qatar World Cup quarter-finals, where Netherlands await.A solid start for Australia was undone when Lionel Messi rolled home a tidy finish just after the half-hour mark, before Julian Alvarez pounced on an error by goalkeeper Mathew Ryan to double Argentina’s lead in the second half.But when a Craig Goodwin shot deflected off Enzo Fernandez and past Argentina keeper Emi Martinez, a dramatic finale seemed to be on the cards.Argentina wasted numerous chances to secure the win, and their shot-stopper saved them in the final seconds to see them safely into the last eight.Relive all the action with our live blog below.
Argentina vs Australia player ratings as Lionel Messi scores first World Cup knockout goal in 1,000th match
Lionel Messi scored his first World Cup knockout goal as Argentina defeated Australia to advance to the quarter-finals and a meeting with the Netherlands.In his 1,000th competitive match for club and country, Messi brought what was largely an uneventful first half into life as he coolly slotted the opening goal past Australia goalkeeper Mat Ryan.Australia were able to get into half-time only a goal down but their slim hopes looked to have faded when Ryan was caught on the ball by Rodrigo De Paul, with Julian Alvarez finishing into an empty net.Australia produced a response, though, after Aziz Behich’s...
Messi scores, Argentina beats Australia 2-1 at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi was pushed into the middle of a joyous post-match huddle as Argentina’s players jumped up and down to celebrate reaching the World Cup quarterfinals. Messi delivered again for his country, marking the 1,000th game of his era-defining career with his first...
USMNT finally looks its age in World Cup loss to the Netherlands | Opinion
US men exit in the round of 16 again. Since returning to the World Cup in 1990 after a 40-year absence, they have won just one knockout round game.
Concerns mount for S. African rugby player Sbu Nkosi, missing for 3 weeks
South African rugby player and rapper Sub Nkosi has been missing for three weeks, his team confirms.
Argentina survive high-wire act of hope and fear for one more day
The reaction said it all, Emiliano Martinez sprawled, spent, his very last drop given in the cause of his country. Nicolas Otamendi knew it too, collapsed alongside his goalkeeper, a win and a place in the last eight of this World Cup only then finally and mercifully secured.It had taken every drop, every sinew for the two-time winners, dreamers of a third in a fortnight’s time, to survive an onslaught from an Australia that never thought they would be here at all.Their fairytale tournament is now over, the stadium they qualified for Qatar in a year ago against Peru,...
Fury vs Chisora LIVE: Stream, latest updates and how to watch fight tonight
Tyson Fury defends the WBC heavyweight title against Derek Chisora at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium tonight.The Britons have fought one another twice before, with Fury beating his friend on points in 2011 before claiming a TKO victory in their 2014 rematch. The undefeated Fury, 34, later held the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles before a two-year hiatus from the sport gave way to a comeback and his current run as WBC champion, a status he retained by knocking out Dillian Whyte in April.Meanwhile, 38-year-old Chisora is 33-12 as a professional and most recently beat Kubrat Pulev via split decision in July.Follow round-by-round updates from Fury vs Chisora with our live blog below. Read More Can Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora put on a real show after setting friendships aside?Tyson Fury credits SugarHill Steward for new ‘maximum damage’ tacticDaniel Dubois has Joe Joyce rematch on his mind ahead of London homecoming
