World Cup 2022 rankings: Who are the favorites?
With the tournament underway and all 32 teams having played at twice, it is time to update and release the latest 2022 World Cup rankings. There are a few favorites to win the trophy in Qatar but some of the giants have been handed tougher group stage draws than others and there have been some big shocks to impact the chances of some powerhouses lifting the famous trophy.
Two European Powerhouses Knocked Out in Shocking World Cup Day
Belgium bowing out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup during Group play was a shocking enough result for the international soccer community digest early Thursday. Hours later, another European giant fell. This time it was Germany, the four-time tournament champion. The 2014 winners have now missed the knockout stage in...
Argentina vs Australia LIVE: World Cup 2022 result, final score and reaction as Lionel Messi and co progress
Argentina avoided an upset against Australia on Saturday to book their spot in the Qatar World Cup quarter-finals, where Netherlands await.A solid start for Australia was undone when Lionel Messi rolled home a tidy finish just after the half-hour mark, before Julian Alvarez pounced on an error by goalkeeper Mathew Ryan to double Argentina’s lead in the second half.But when a Craig Goodwin shot deflected off Enzo Fernandez and past Argentina keeper Emi Martinez, a dramatic finale seemed to be on the cards.Argentina wasted numerous chances to secure the win, and their shot-stopper saved them in the final seconds to see them safely into the last eight.Relive all the action with our live blog below.
USA Eliminated From 2022 World Cup After 3-1 Loss to Netherlands
The United States are headed home. After giving the Netherlands 90 minutes of pure fight, the U.S. fell 3-1 to the Oranje in their round of 16 matchup and have been eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The starting formations for both sides did not change from their three...
Netherlands vs USA, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos
This USA looks for a legacy-cementing performance when it meets the Netherlands in the 2022 World Cup Round of 16 on Saturday in Al Rayyan. The Yanks await fitness updates of Christian Pulisic and Josh Sargent but are largely healthy, though the USA has been leaning on largely the same starters deep into all three matches.
Gregg Berhalter reacts to USA being knocked out of World Cup: ‘We made some progress’
Gregg Berhalter has praised his young USA side and although he was ‘bitterly disappointed’ to see them knocked out of the World Cup, he believes progress has been made. [ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub ]. The USA lost 3-1 to the Netherlands...
‘Very upset’: Flick calls for Germany reboot after humiliating World Cup exit
Germany’s coach said his country would have to ‘do things differently’ if they were to compete for international honours again
Ranking All Round of 16 Games in 2022 World Cup
The beauty of the World Cup is in full effect. Qatar has certainly delivered in the group stage with a plethora of impractical upsets, score lines and drama, but none of that is vanishing anytime soon. Thanks to the chaos the eight groups bestowed, the round of 16 should be...
Daley Blind Doubles Netherlands' Lead Over USMNT Before Halftime
The United States’ 2022 World Cup hopes just took a big dent. Right before halftime of the USMNT’s round of 16 contest against the Netherlands on Saturday, Dutch defender Daley Blind made it 2-0 in added time. Similar to how Memphis Depay opened the scoring in the 10th...
Pelé responding well to treatment for respiratory infection
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian soccer great Pelé is responding well to treatment for a respiratory infection and his health condition has not worsened over the latest 24 hours, the Albert Einstein hospital said Saturday. The 82-year-old Pelé has been at the hospital since Tuesday. “I’m strong, with a lot of hope and I follow my treatment as usual. I want to thank the entire medical and nursing team for all the care I have received,” Pelé said in a statement posted on Instagram. “I have a lot of faith in God and every message of love I receive from you all over the world keeps me full of energy. And watch Brazil in the World Cup, too.” Get well messages have poured in from around the world for the three-time World Cup winner, who is also undergoing cancer treatment. Kely Nascimento, Pelé’s daughter, posted several pictures on Instagram from Brazil fans in Qatar wishing her father well with flags and banners. Buildings in the Middle Eastern nation also displayed messages in support of the former soccer great.
Netherlands 3-1 USA: Dutch overcome USA to book quarter-final spot
The Netherlands survived a late scare against the United States to move into the Fifa World Cup quarter-finals with a ruthless display of finishing. The US had the game's biggest early chance when Christian Pulisic was denied by the legs of Dutch goalkeeper Andries Noppert and the failure to take that opportunity proved highly expensive.
When and where is the 2026 World Cup?
The 2022 World Cup officially begins on Sunday, November 20, and runs through Sunday, December 18 in Qatar featuring 64 matches contested by 32 nations in 8 stadiums over the course of 29 days. This year marks the very first time that the World Cup is taking place in the...
City's Alvarez the man of the moment
Julian Alvarez will be a name hot on the lips of football fans in Argentina today. The 22-year-old scored his fourth international goal at a crucial time to help secure his country top spot in Group C with a win over Poland. Argentine media were quick to celebrate the national...
Gareth Southgate and England thrive on trust and confidence in Qatar
Fans declined to turn on England after another tame first half against Wales and patience on and off the pitch proved key to eventually stylish progress
Declan Rice indicates he wants to leave West Ham as he outlines ambitions
Declan Rice has spoken before England’s World Cup game against Senegal of his ambition to win trophies and play in the Champions League
Parcel explosion at Ukrainian embassy in Madrid injures employee
An explosion at the Ukrainian embassy in Spain has injured one employee. The employee was inspecting a parcel when it exploded in his hand causing light injuries.
