ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Five things you need to know from No. 19 Kentucky’s 60-41 win over Bellarmine

By Mark Story
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 3 days ago

Five things you need to know from the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats’ 60-41 win over the Bellarmine Knights in NCAA men’s college basketball at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center in downtown Lexington:

1. Bellarmine made UK sweat . The visiting Knights controlled the first 28 minutes of the game with their deliberate offensive system and sagging defense. At halftime, the score was tied at 21. For Kentucky, it was the fewest points scored in a first half since the 2005-06 Wildcats tallied 20 against Vanderbilt (who had 23) on Jan. 10, 2006, en route to a 57-52 loss to the Commodores.

Against a sagging Bellarmine defense, UK made only nine of 30 first-half shots, two of 11 treys, and turned the ball over nine times.

It was ugly.

After halftime, Bellarmine came out and hit four of its first five shot attempts and three straight treys. The Knights led 32-28 at the first under-four-minute timeout (15:21) of the second half.

From there, Kentucky’s superior depth and overall talent level finally prevailed.

2. Fredrick, Toppin spark decisive run . The game was tied at 32 when Kentucky guard CJ Fredrick, fouled while driving, hit two free throws to put the Cats ahead to stay. A pair of Jacob Toppin foul shots pushed the Kentucky lead to 36-32.

Fredrick then made back-to-back three-point shots, followed by consecutive layups from Toppin.

By that point, Kentucky led 46-35 and the tension that had been building the longer Bellarmine stayed in the game was largely drained from Rupp Arena.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N72rU_0jRowJjc00
Kentucky’s Jacob Toppin, right, dribbles against Bellarmine’s Bash Wieland on Tuesday at Rupp Arena. Toppin finished with 12 points, five rebounds and two assists. Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

3. Cats deny Bellarmine a rare achievement . Having already beaten Louisville 67-66 to open their season, Coach Scott Davenport’s Knights came to Rupp Arena with a chance to do something no in-state men’s basketball team had achieved in 95 years: Beat UK and U of L in the same season.

The last in-state team to record victories over Kentucky and Louisville in the same year was Kentucky Wesleyan way back in 1926-27. Wesleyan beat UK 31-24 on Jan. 10, 1927, then defeated U of L 46-44 in the KIAC Tournament on Feb. 21 of that year.

4. A homecoming for Lexington prep star . Former Lexington Catholic star Ben Johnson, Kentucky’s 2021 Mr. Basketball, made a return to his hometown.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound redshirt freshman came home immediately after the best game of his young college career. In Bellarmine’s 80-61 loss at UCLA on Sunday, Johnson rifled in 20 points on 8-of-14 shooting.

Alas, his debut as a collegian in Rupp Arena was less memorable than his first trip to Pauley Pavilion.

Johnson missed his only two field-goal tries and finished with no points, one rebound and one turnover in 19 minutes.

5. Calipari vs. the state . With Kentucky’s victory, John Calipari is now 22-3 as UK head man vs. in-state schools.

Calipari is 3-0 vs. Eastern Kentucky; 3-0 vs. Morehead State; 2-0 vs. Northern Kentucky; 2-0 vs. Western Kentucky; 1-0 vs. Bellarmine; and 11-3 against Louisville.

Kentucky bounces back from terribly slow start, blows out well-traveled Bellarmine

First Scouting Report: Against Michigan, can Kentucky record this season’s first big win?

Box score from No. 19 Kentucky basketball’s 60-41 win over Bellarmine

Kentucky falling behind early in Bracketology projections. Here’s why that’s important.

Kentucky drops again in Top 25 college basketball rankings. And there’s a new No. 1.

Kentucky basketball vs. Duke at Rupp Arena next season? It could happen.

Kentucky’s John Calipari discusses future non-conference scheduling during weekly radio show

What’s going on with Kentucky basketball recruiting? Top links from the Next Cats blog.

SEC/ACC Challenge for men’s and women’s college basketball will start in 2023

She played in the Sweet 16 and reffed at the highest levels. Now she’s a Hall of Famer.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wymt.com

Kentucky sweeps Western Kentucky in NCAA Tournament

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The University of Kentucky volleyball team is headed to the Sweet 16 of the 2022 NCAA Volleyball Tournament after an impressive 3-0 sweep of sixth-seeded Western Kentucky on Friday in the second round of the event at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Kentucky. The Wildcats won all...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wildcats Today

Kentucky Football 2022-23 Transfer Portal Tracker

After finishing the 2022 regular season with a disappointing 7-5 record, Kentucky football now has to prepare for its postseason bowl game, while also navigating the chaotic new world that is the transfer portal. The Wildcats are one of many programs that are expected to see plenty of ...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wildcats Today

Kentucky OL Commit to Take Official Visit to SEC Rival

Mars Hill Bible School (Ala.) offensive lineman Koby Keenum has been committed to Kentucky since July 9th, but one SEC school is not giving up hopes on flipping the commitment. Keenum announced earlier today on social media that he will take an official visit to Kentucky's annual cross-division ...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Georgia linebacker sets official visit to Louisville

Ellenwood, Ga., Cedar Grove three-star linebacker Everett Roussaw has set an official visit with the University of Louisville. Roussaw, a high school teammate of U of L four-star edge rusher commitment Adonijah Green, announced on Twitter on Thursday morning that he would be taking an official visit to check out the Cardinals the weekend of Dec. 16.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
16K+
Followers
568
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy