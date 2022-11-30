Box score from No. 19 Kentucky basketball’s 60-41 win over Bellarmine

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team played Bellarmine University in Rupp Arena on Tuesday night. The 19th-ranked Wildcats defeated the Knights, 60-41.

Next up for Kentucky is a non-conference game in London, England, against Michigan on Sunday afternoon.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Tuesday’s game:

Points: Antonio Reeves, 18

Rebounds: Oscar Tshiebwe, 12

Assists: Sahvir Wheeler, 6

Steals: Oscar Tshiebwe, Cason Wallace, 2

Blocks: Oscar Tshiebwe, 3

Turnovers: Sahvir Wheeler, 4

Minutes: Sahvir Wheeler, 35

Three-pointers made: Antonio Reeves 3-6, CJ Fredrick 3-7, Sahvir Wheeler 1-4

View a complete statistics report from the game.

View UK’s 2022-23 schedule.

Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe, center, tries to track down the ball between Bellarmine’s Garrett Tipton, left, and Curt Hopf on Tuesday at Rupp Arena. Tshiebwe finished with eight points, 12 rebounds, three blocks and two steals. Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

Next game

No. 19 Kentucky vs. Michigan

What: Basketball Hall of Fame London Showcase

When: 1 p.m. (EST) Sunday

Where: O2 Arena in London, England

TV: ABC-36

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Records: Kentucky 5-2, Michigan 5-1 entering Tuesday night’s late game

Series: Kentucky leads 5-2

Last meeting: Kentucky won 75-72 on March 30, 2014, in the NCAA Tournament at Indianapolis

Kentucky bounces back from terribly slow start, blows out well-traveled Bellarmine

First Scouting Report: Against Michigan, can Kentucky record this season’s first big win?

Five things you need to know from No. 19 Kentucky’s 60-41 win over Bellarmine

Kentucky falling behind early in Bracketology projections. Here’s why that’s important.

Kentucky drops again in Top 25 college basketball rankings. And there’s a new No. 1.

Kentucky basketball vs. Duke at Rupp Arena next season? It could happen.

Kentucky’s John Calipari discusses future non-conference scheduling during weekly radio show

What’s going on with Kentucky basketball recruiting? Top links from the Next Cats blog.

SEC/ACC Challenge for men’s and women’s college basketball will start in 2023

She played in the Sweet 16 and reffed at the highest levels. Now she’s a Hall of Famer.