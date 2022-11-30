Box score from No. 19 Kentucky basketball’s 60-41 win over Bellarmine
The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team played Bellarmine University in Rupp Arena on Tuesday night. The 19th-ranked Wildcats defeated the Knights, 60-41.
Next up for Kentucky is a non-conference game in London, England, against Michigan on Sunday afternoon.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Tuesday’s game:
Points: Antonio Reeves, 18
Rebounds: Oscar Tshiebwe, 12
Assists: Sahvir Wheeler, 6
Steals: Oscar Tshiebwe, Cason Wallace, 2
Blocks: Oscar Tshiebwe, 3
Turnovers: Sahvir Wheeler, 4
Minutes: Sahvir Wheeler, 35
Three-pointers made: Antonio Reeves 3-6, CJ Fredrick 3-7, Sahvir Wheeler 1-4
View a complete statistics report from the game.
Next game
No. 19 Kentucky vs. Michigan
What: Basketball Hall of Fame London Showcase
When: 1 p.m. (EST) Sunday
Where: O2 Arena in London, England
TV: ABC-36
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Records: Kentucky 5-2, Michigan 5-1 entering Tuesday night’s late game
Series: Kentucky leads 5-2
Last meeting: Kentucky won 75-72 on March 30, 2014, in the NCAA Tournament at Indianapolis
