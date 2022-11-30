ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Box score from No. 19 Kentucky basketball’s 60-41 win over Bellarmine

Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 3 days ago

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team played Bellarmine University in Rupp Arena on Tuesday night. The 19th-ranked Wildcats defeated the Knights, 60-41.

Next up for Kentucky is a non-conference game in London, England, against Michigan on Sunday afternoon.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Tuesday’s game:

Points: Antonio Reeves, 18

Rebounds: Oscar Tshiebwe, 12

Assists: Sahvir Wheeler, 6

Steals: Oscar Tshiebwe, Cason Wallace, 2

Blocks: Oscar Tshiebwe, 3

Turnovers: Sahvir Wheeler, 4

Minutes: Sahvir Wheeler, 35

Three-pointers made: Antonio Reeves 3-6, CJ Fredrick 3-7, Sahvir Wheeler 1-4

View a complete statistics report from the game.

View UK’s 2022-23 schedule.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lKjlf_0jRowHyA00
Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe, center, tries to track down the ball between Bellarmine’s Garrett Tipton, left, and Curt Hopf on Tuesday at Rupp Arena. Tshiebwe finished with eight points, 12 rebounds, three blocks and two steals. Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

Next game

No. 19 Kentucky vs. Michigan

What: Basketball Hall of Fame London Showcase

When: 1 p.m. (EST) Sunday

Where: O2 Arena in London, England

TV: ABC-36

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Records: Kentucky 5-2, Michigan 5-1 entering Tuesday night’s late game

Series: Kentucky leads 5-2

Last meeting: Kentucky won 75-72 on March 30, 2014, in the NCAA Tournament at Indianapolis

Kentucky bounces back from terribly slow start, blows out well-traveled Bellarmine

First Scouting Report: Against Michigan, can Kentucky record this season’s first big win?

Five things you need to know from No. 19 Kentucky’s 60-41 win over Bellarmine

Kentucky falling behind early in Bracketology projections. Here’s why that’s important.

Kentucky drops again in Top 25 college basketball rankings. And there’s a new No. 1.

Kentucky basketball vs. Duke at Rupp Arena next season? It could happen.

Kentucky’s John Calipari discusses future non-conference scheduling during weekly radio show

What’s going on with Kentucky basketball recruiting? Top links from the Next Cats blog.

SEC/ACC Challenge for men’s and women’s college basketball will start in 2023

She played in the Sweet 16 and reffed at the highest levels. Now she’s a Hall of Famer.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wymt.com

Kentucky sweeps Western Kentucky in NCAA Tournament

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The University of Kentucky volleyball team is headed to the Sweet 16 of the 2022 NCAA Volleyball Tournament after an impressive 3-0 sweep of sixth-seeded Western Kentucky on Friday in the second round of the event at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Kentucky. The Wildcats won all...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wildcats Today

Kentucky Football 2022-23 Transfer Portal Tracker

After finishing the 2022 regular season with a disappointing 7-5 record, Kentucky football now has to prepare for its postseason bowl game, while also navigating the chaotic new world that is the transfer portal. The Wildcats are one of many programs that are expected to see plenty of ...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. Michigan viewing info, what to watch for and predictions

The Kentucky Wildcats did not have the most ideal November, exiting the first month of the season with a 5-2 record, both losses coming against top 25 clubs in Michigan State and Gonzaga. However, the Wildcats have an opportunity to redeem themselves on Sunday when they play a preseason top...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wildcats Today

Kentucky OL Commit to Take Official Visit to SEC Rival

Mars Hill Bible School (Ala.) offensive lineman Koby Keenum has been committed to Kentucky since July 9th, but one SEC school is not giving up hopes on flipping the commitment. Keenum announced earlier today on social media that he will take an official visit to Kentucky's annual cross-division ...
LEXINGTON, KY
wklw.com

Transfer Portal Opening Up to UK Players

* Kentucky running back Kavosiey Smoke will enter the transfer portal. Smoke finishes his UK career with 291 carries for 1,583 yards and 13 touchdowns. His 5.2 yards per carry ranks him in the Top 10 in school history. The Alabama native played in 12 games this past season, starting four, and rushed 59 times for 277 yards and a score. Smoke joins wide receivers DeMarcus Harris, Chris Lewis, Rashaan Lewis and Chauncey Magwood, who also have declared their intentions to transfer. The NCAA has declared Dec. 5 as the day the transfer portal window opens.
LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
16K+
Followers
568
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy