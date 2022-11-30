Read full article on original website
Springfield Police issues statement on Measure 114 regarding purchase of firearms
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Ballot Measure 114, which requires permits for firearms purchases, was approved by Oregon voters, and is scheduled to go into effect on December 8, 2022. The Springfield Police Department has released a statement regarding the measure. "Absent a court issued stay on the measure or determination...
Eugene Police: Ballot Measure 114 and status of Eugene permitting services
EUGENE, Ore. — In a news release from the Eugene Police Department, they announced that starting December 8, 2022 Ballot Measure 114, related to permits for firearms purchase, will go into effect. EPD understands there are a lot of questions about how the law will be implemented and how...
70th annual Springfield Christmas Parade returns Saturday
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The "oldest and coldest" Springfield Christmas Parade kicks off Saturday at 1 p.m. The parade will begin at 21st and Olympic Street, proceeding towards Mohawk Boulevard, and down towards Main Street, concluding at the intersection of Main and Pioner Parkway East. Roads along the path will be closed until the parade has concluded.
St. Vincent de Paul closing food-room in Lane County
St. Vincent de Paul of Lane County announced on their Facebook page, Wednesday, November 30, that they will be discontinuing food-pantry service at their Atkinson Food Room once the Christmas season has wrapped up. They hope to better allocate their resources to other projects, saying this new direction will better...
Waste management seeing more food waste for the holidays
EUGENE, Ore. — The holiday season is known for good eating, but it could be a time when Americans waste the most food. According the Lane County Waste Management, waste generation is nearly 20 percent higher during the holidays - on top of inflation this year. They say it's...
Arrest made in fatal crash on Highway 58
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — In a news release from Oregon State Police (OSP), an on-going investigation into the November 20, 2022 fatal crash on Highway 58 has resulted in the arrest of Amber Gonzalez-Riddle. On Thursday, December 1, OSP Troopers arrested Gonzalez-Riddle and lodged her in the Lane County...
Eugene Public Works prepared to keep roads clear of snow and ice
EUGENE, Ore. — After a storm of wind and rain, snow is next on the list for some parts of Willamette Valley. With snow accumulating on and off in the South Eugene hills, Eugene Public Works is prepared to convert trucks into snow plows and de-ice response vehicles when needed.
ODOT: slow down and check routes amid inclement weather
EUGENE, Ore. — After the heavy wind and rain storm Tuesday evening, Eugene Police say they have only responded to one crash so far. It involved two vehicles, with one belonging to a funeral home. It happened on Highway 99 just after 11:00 a.m. Wednesday. Both drivers were unharmed.
Police: Cottage Grove man stabbed in abdomen by adult son
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, Cottage Grove police officers responded to the report of a stabbing at a residence in the 600 block of 8th St. in Cottage Grove. Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male in front of the residence who had sustained a stab wound to his abdomen.
Hayward Field to host 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships
EUGENE, Ore. — USATF has announced their 2023 competition schedule, and Eugene is once again highly featured. Hayward Field will host the USATF Outdoor Championships on July 6-9, 2023. It will mark the third consecutive year that Eugene has hosted the U.S. outdoor championships. The top three finishers in...
Bushnell women improve to 5-2 with win over Multnomah
EUGENE, Ore. — The Bushnell women's basketball team started conference play with a win over Corban on Tuesday. The Beacons are trying to build on that during a five-game December homestand. Bushnell hosted the Lions of Multnomah at the Morse Center and picked up an 85-55 win. The Beacons...
Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan enters transfer portal
CORVALLIS, Ore. — On October 1, Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan left the Utah game with a neck strain. Head coach Jonathan Smith originally ruled Nolan’s injury as day-to-day. But in the two months since, it became clear it was the beginning of the end for Nolan with...
Oregon volleyball goes into post-season with something to prove
EUGENE, Ore. — Last year, the Oregon volleyball team got knocked out of the NCAA volleyball tournament in the first round - not even winning a single set. Ever since that day, the team has been working towards another shot to prove that they have what it takes to go far in this year's post-season.
Oregon State women cruise past Southern in front of sold-out crowd
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Oregon State women's basketball team breezed by Southern University, 89-36, in their annual Beavers Beyond the Classroom Game. In front of a sold-out crowd that included a record 8,000 students from 71 schools, OSU had their best three-point shooting performance this season, shooting 65% (15-for-23).
Young Oregon women's basketball squad growing up fast
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon women's basketball team is coming off a third-place finish in the Phil Knight Invitational this past weekend where the Ducks dropped their first game to No. 8 North Carolina before bouncing back to beat Michigan State. After the long weekend in Portland, if there's...
Oregon men's basketball opens Pac-12 play with home win
EUGENE, Ore. — N’Faly Dante tied a career high with 22 points, and sophomore Brennan Rigsby made his Oregon debut Thursday as the Ducks opened conference play with a 74-60 win over Washington State. The win improves Oregon’s record to 4-4. Their first Pac-12 road game is...
