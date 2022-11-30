ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ontario, CA

Ontario, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 3 days ago

The Jurupa Valley High School basketball team will have a game with Ontario High School on November 29, 2022, 18:00:00.

Jurupa Valley High School
Ontario High School
November 29, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Fontana Herald News

Fontana High School's MCJROTC teams earn top awards in regional competition

Fontana High School’s Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (MCJROTC) Raider teams and Drill teams delivered show-stopping performances during the fifth annual Santiago High School Raiders and seventh annual Santiago Drill competition on Nov. 5, continuing the program’s successful streak as it seeks to capture a national championship.
FONTANA, CA
northstarmeetingsgroup.com

Greater Ontario, Calif. — Where Your Meetings and Events Are Top Priority

Whether it’s an annual convention, group meeting or sporting competition, Greater Ontario, Calif., offers everything you need to make your event a success. First-class venues such as the Ontario Convention Center and Toyota Arena are equipped with all the advanced tech, flexible space and services you’ll need, just a few miles from the Ontario International Airport. Accommodations are plentiful, and a host of opportunities for exciting group dining and activities abound.
ONTARIO, CA
foxla.com

Mother sues Antelope Valley school district following death of son

PALMDALE, Calif. - The mother of a 17-year-old boy is suing the Antelope Valley Union High School District, claiming the school's negligence resulted in her son's death. On February 18, 2022, Jonathan Alfaro fell while he was in the truck bed of a truck in the parking lot of William J. "Pete" Knight High School in Palmdale. According to the family attorney, another student was driving recklessly and lost control after hitting a speed bump. Jonathan was then thrown from the truck and suffered severe injuries to his head, feet and legs.
PALMDALE, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Moreno Vallley in-house TV wins awards

Moreno Valley has won awards for videos it produced detailing events, programs, and services in the city. Its media and communications division recently won a first-place award in community awareness, public/community meetings, and library programming, according to a statement on the city’s website. That award was presented by the...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
newsantaana.com

Valencia declares victory in the race for the 68th State Assembly District

Avelino Valencia has declared victory in the race for the 68th Assembly District, which includes most of Santa Ana, Anaheim and Orange. Valencia posted this note on Facebook, “I am deeply grateful to the countless voters, volunteers, and supporters who worked to make our victory possible. In the State Assembly, I am going to fight every day to be an effective advocate for residents, and to support the schools, working families, neighborhoods, and businesses that make our communities strong and vibrant. Thank you, Orange County!”
SANTA ANA, CA
theregistrysocal.com

14,135 SQFT Ben Clark Training Center Opens at Moreno Valley College in Riverside

Santa Ana, CA – SVA Architects is delighted to join Moreno Valley College leadership and staff, along with local public safety agencies and stakeholders in recognizing the grand opening of the new Ben Clark Training Center for Moreno Valley College’s School of Public Safety. Located at 20629 11th Street in Riverside, CA, the approximately $13 million building was funded by Measure C, a $350 million bond that voters approved in March of 2004. The Ben Clark Training Center is the second public safety training complex in SVA Architects’ extensive portfolio of educational, civic, multi-family, commercial, and mixed-use developments.
RIVERSIDE, CA
CarBuzz.com

Southern California Roads To Drive Before You Die (Part 1)

If you've got the impression that the only good roads to drive in Southern California are the canyon roads around the Angeles forest near Los Angeles, there's a good reason for that. They are excellent roads, and LA has a huge car culture. But, most influentially, LA is home to many major automotive publications, has the most automotive content creators and journalists, and they have access to the largest press loan car fleets. It makes absolute sense for LA-based content creators and journalists to hit roads like the Angeles Crest Highway for videos and photos. Add to that the events brands put on often come to California in the winter months as the weather is generally still good, and you now know why you know some of those roads - even if you've never been to California.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Preview of 9th Annual La Habra Tamale Festival

The 9th Annual La Habra Tamale Festival is taking place Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The free all-day festival attracts thousands of attendees and this year the city’s annual Holiday Tree Lighting ceremony is part of the event. La Habra Mayor Jose Medrano joined us live...
LA HABRA, CA
theregistrysocal.com

107,223 SQFT Shopping Center Placed Up for Sale in Hesperia With Guidance Set at $18MM

Throughout Southern California, retail assets have remained a fairly reliable property type, allowing sellers to test the market by placing properties up for sale. One property to recently be placed on the market is a 107,223 square foot shopping center in Hesperia. The property, Hesperia Square, is currently up for sale with guidance set at $18 million, or about $168 per square foot, according to a listing from Hanley Investment Group.
HESPERIA, CA
Fontana Herald News

County relocates workers in response to non-airborne lead detection at Fire District warehouse

About 20 San Bernardino County Fire District employees have been relocated from a Fire District warehouse and training classroom, and many others who were utilizing or accessing the warehouse facility were restricted from access, after an 11-month effort by the county to address and assess the discovery of lead paint in the facility at San Bernardino International Airport.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
The HD Post

Growing Peach Trees in the Desert

APPLE VALLEY -- Peaches litter the ground of the McDonald Peach Orchard, in Apple Valley, where owner Marge McDonald planted over 500 trees in 1996. Every year McDonald opens her peach orchard to the community to pick their own peaches. During a visit to the orchard, McDonald detailed how she was able to grow her orchard.
APPLE VALLEY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man charged with pimping woman, teen in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 32-year-old man pleaded not guilty Friday to pimping a 14-year-old girl and a 21-year-old woman in Orange County. Donald David Jr. is charged with single felony counts each of human trafficking of a minor, pandering with a minor younger than 16, pimping, and pandering.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Southern California Weather Force

Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern California

A major flooding scenario will hit the mountain, foothill, valley, and coastal areas of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, and parts of Los Angeles County by the end of this weekend and right on into the weekend as the Raiden Storm Pattern of December 2022 hits. Remember, moderate value and higher is considered a threat to you if you are in a flood and/or landslide zone so take it seriously and stock up on sandbags this week so read on for details and see the zoom-in SCWF model maps ...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
