ktalnews.com
Suspect in mailbox break-ins identified by Shreveport police
The Shreveport police have identified the suspect they believe is responsible for breaking into mailboxes at an apartment complex in Shreve City and are asking the public to help them find and arrest him. Suspect in mailbox break-ins identified by Shreveport …. The Shreveport police have identified the suspect they...
KSLA
Woman shot in jaw by man during dispute in Queensborough
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting on Greenbriar Drive, and a victim was found shot in the jaw. On Dec. 3, at 9:19 a.m., SPD responded to a shooting on Greenbriar Drive, near Jewella Avenue in the Queensborough neighborhood. When officers arrived they discovered a woman had arrived at the house on Greenbriar and got into an argument with the possible suspect. During the argument, the man discharged a weapon and shot the woman in the jaw.
KSLA
Man shot in back during drive-by near Lakeshore Drive
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was shot while in a vehicle at an intersection near Lakeshore Drive, then drove himself to a nearby Family Dollar. On Dec. 3, around 4:15 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting report at Lakeshore Drive. When officers arrived they discovered a man with a gunshot wound on his left lower back.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport woman sentenced to 15 years after fatal crash
A Shreveport woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison for killing a poet in a drunk-driving crash. » https://trib.al/bLoRcdZ. Shreveport woman sentenced to 15 years after fatal …. A Shreveport woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison for killing a poet in a drunk-driving crash. » https://trib.al/bLoRcdZ...
Shreveport Double-Homicide Suspect Receives Two Life Sentences
A Shreveport man convicted of killing his former girlfriend and her male companion was sentenced Wednesday, November 30, 2022, to two life terms in prison. District Judge John D. Mosely Jr. ordered that Arthur Deandre Anderson, 31, serve consecutive life terms for the November 19, 2016 slayings of Ashley Williams and Huey Leonard. They are to be served without without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.
Bossier High School Student Arrested for Terrorizing
Parkway High Student Arrested for Terrorizing On Thursday, November 22nd, Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office arrested a 15- year-old Parkway High School student for making terroristic threats while at school. Earlier in the week, the PHS student made alarming comments that were overheard by other students during class....
KTBS
Owner of stray Bossier Parish livestock sought
BENTON, La. - Detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office are looking for the owner of a stray calf found near Petty Lane in Haughton on Nov. 22. The calf was rescued and penned for safety. The animal does have an ear tag containing a three-digit number that may assist with identification.
KSLA
Man charged in connection to officer-involved shooting in Shreveport subdivision
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man has been charged in connection to an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Sept. 14, 2022. Charles Nathan Anthony, 32, is the suspect in the incident that took place in the Twelve Oaks Subdivision. Officials say Anthony’s father reported that his son took weapons from their home and pointed a handgun at officers when they arrived.
ktalnews.com
SPD searching for missing Shreveport teen
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Shreveport teenager. According to a release from the Shreveport Police Department, 17-year-old Ty’Mariah Stills was last seen on September 16 in the 3700 block of Crosby Street. Stills was last seen wearing...
Shreveport Man Gets Lengthy Sentence for Manslaughter
A Shreveport man put a guilty plea in Caddo District Court Monday, November 28, 2022, for killing a woman in the Highland neighborhood. Ricky Dewayne Wafer, 36, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with the September 18, 2019 gunshot slaying of Princess Cooper, 25. Ms. Cooper was shot at the intersection of Gilbert Drive and Egan Street. After shooting Ms. Cooper, Wafer immediately fled. A Shreveport Police officer patrolling the area heard the shots and responded. The officer attempted to perform lifesaving measures on Cooper but was unsuccessful. Wafer was arrested a few days later.
KTBS
Shreveport restaurants rated among the best in Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport's Cat Daddy’s and Eddie’s Restaurant Make Louisiana’s Top 10 Best List”. Cat Daddy’s Old School Café and Eddie’s Seafood & Soul Food Restaurants are two Shreveport Eatery selected as Top 10 Best List Mom &Pop Restaurants Louisiana by Bestingsla.com. It...
cenlanow.com
2 in custody after gunfire, home invasion in Minden
MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two men are in custody and two more are still at large after gunfire forced Minden public schools into lockdown Tuesday afternoon. Police say it happened on Talton street, near several of the City of Minden’s middle and elementary school campuses. Officers were called to the area to investigate reports of shots fired and got into a chase involving four people. Police Chief Steve Cropper says the shots turned into a home invasion when one of the four people being chased ran into a nearby home.
KTBS
Shots fired in Minden led to school lockdowns
MINDEN, La. - Shots fired near the area of Talton Street in Minden led to schools being locked down in the immediate area Tuesday afternoon. Minden police said a search of the area led to the discovery of a vehicle suspected to be involved. The occupants initially got away, but two were eventually captured.
ktalnews.com
Big Chill for Saturday followed by unsettled extended forecast
Big Chill for Saturday followed by unsettled extended forecast. Big Chill for Saturday followed by unsettled extended …. Big Chill for Saturday followed by unsettled extended forecast. ‘After School Satan Club’ sparks religious freedom …. WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. Suspect in mailbox break-ins identified by Shreveport …
KSLA
Arceneaux casts early vote at new voting location; Tarver shares intentions for Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The runoff election is almost a week away, and one of Shreveport’s mayoral candidates is voting early. Tom Arceneaux and his wife casted their vote at the Hamilton Branch Shreve Memorial Library on Friday, Dec. 2. Before he filled out his ballot, Arceneaux said he’s...
Shreveport Homicide Suspects Sought by Police
On November 22nd, 2022, Shreveport Police officers were called to the 4300 block of Linwood reports of a shooting. Responding officers located a male suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The Shreveport Fire Department transported the victim to a local area hospital where they were pronounced deceased. Detectives with the...
KSLA
KSLA INVESTIGATES: SPD says Glock switch is ‘most dangerous’ weapon on city’s streets right now
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Glock pistol rigged to fire like a machine gun... it’s a firearm that Shreveport Police calls the most dangerous weapon on the city’s streets right now. On shooting scenes over the past two years, SPD says they’ve found evidence of the illegal weapon...
KSLA
Family of missing woman continues search for answers 4 years later
PANOLA COUNTY, La. (KSLA) - The family of Lauren Thompson is still holding out hope for answers four years after the disappearance of their loved one. Thompson went missing in Panola County on Jan. 10, 2019. Dispatch received a 911 call from Thompson who stated she was in a wooded area and someone was chasing her. Officials say dispatchers were able to get a general area of the call through cell phone tower pings. Officers were able to locate Thompson’s vehicle, with no sign of her.
KSLA
Young man killed in wreck near Vivian
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A 20-year-old man from Vivian is dead after a wreck that happened Wednesday, Nov. 30. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office says Nathan Parker, 20, was driving alone in his vehicle in the 9900 block of Trees City Road (Highway 2) around 2 a.m. when for some reason, he ran off the road. The crash happened on the eastbound side of the road just west of Highway 1 south of Vivian.
KTBS
2 men arrested in theft of 9 vehicles from auto auction business
GREENWOOD, La. - Greenwood police and Caddo Parish sheriff's detectives are investigating the theft of nine vehicles from the Greater Shreveport-Bossier Auto Auction late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. Two suspects were arrested in the area of the auto auction just of Interstate 20 around 10 a.m. Greenwood Police...
