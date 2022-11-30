Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
Marquette Planning Commission approves Altamont Street duplex conversion
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Planning Commission unanimously approved a special land use permit at Tuesday evening’s meeting. The permit will allow a single-family home at 725 Altamont Street to be converted to a duplex. The commission had to review the case because a previous owner illegally added...
WLUC
Several precincts in Upper Peninsula will be involved in Proposal 3 recount
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The State Board of Canvassers will be doing a recount of votes cast in the November 8 election for Proposals 2 and 3 after The Election Integrity Fund and Force filed for a partial recount. Several precincts in the Upper Peninsula will take part in the...
How Michiganders can get help as heating costs spike this winter
LANSING, MI – Home heating costs are expected to jump this winter. And state and local partners are offering ways Michigan households can get help paying their utility bills. “No Michigan family should have to worry about keeping the heat on during the cold weather,” said Nicole Denson-Sogbaka from...
WLUC
New Ontonagon village council president offers update on village debt
ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Village of Ontonagon’s new council president, Pamela Coey, provided a series of updates after a meeting with the council Monday evening. According to Coey, she ran for the position in November in order to bring some change to the council. This has reportedly put her at odds with fellow council members.
WLUC
UPHS – Marquette proposes new location for services still at former hospital
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A former Marquette retailer could be the new home of several UP Health System – Marquette services. UPHS administration said Tuesday that it has begun the final phase of design development to determine the buildout for the remaining services at the former hospital campus on College Ave. Those services are outpatient behavioral health, bariatric services, blood donor center, business office, health information management, and the school of emergency medical technicians.
WLUC
WUPHD releases draft of new UP Environmental Health Code
WESTERN U.P., Mich. (WLUC) - The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department (WUPHD) is opening a 30-day public comment period on the updated U.P. Environmental Health Code. The Environmental Health code mainly oversees the permitting and construction of on-site sewage systems and water wells in Baraga, Gogebic, Houghton, Keweenaw, and Ontonagon Counties. The code was last changed in 1997. Proposed changes to the code will generally loosen restrictions and include language that recognizes technical advances.
WLUC
Yoopers United benefits low-income kids with Giving Trees
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette nonprofit is bringing holiday joy to kids in need. The United Way of Marquette County and Yoopers United teamed up with NMU students to put up three Giving Trees around Marquette. The trees have gift tags with Christmas lists from about 50 kids from low-income families. Folks can take a gift tag, purchase the items on it and return the tag with the gifts to the tree.
WLUC
Families Against Narcotics starts Marquette County chapter
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Families Against Narcotics has a new branch in Marquette County hoping to provide help to those struggling with addiction. It is one of five U.P. chapters of the non-profit. Although the Marquette County chapter is less than a year old, its members have ambitious objectives. “The...
WLUC
UP schools receive grants to improve student life
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Nine U.P. schools have received grant money from the Michigan Elementary and Middle School Principals Association. Beginning in 2009, the purpose of the grant is to help schools improve student quality of life. Bark River-Harris Middle School is among the schools to receive the grant. Student...
WLUC
Marquette youth theater raises money for production
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Superior Arts Youth Theatre (SAYT) in Marquette is collecting cans and bottles for future shows. Fundraising like this will help put on “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” in the spring. The SAYT says it’s a nonprofit, so it counts on donors. It...
WLUC
UP deer harvest reports from 2022 hunting season
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - According to DNR deputy public relations officer, John Pepin, Menominee County took the top spot in U.P. deer totals according to the numbers during this year’s season, with Delta County in second place, and Marquette County in third. Pepin explained, the new online deer harvest...
WLUC
Houghton affected by higher gas prices than other UP locations
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - As winter continues to set in, more and more people in Houghton County are relying on their cars to get them where they need to go. However, prices remain higher compared to other places in the U.P, with the cost for unleaded gas on Monday being no less than $3.85 a gallon in Houghton.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Arbor Hospice seeks volunteers with pets in four Michigan counties
ANN ARBOR – Arbor Hospice is looking for compassionate volunteers with dogs or other pets to spend time with hospice patients and their families. The volunteer search includes communities in Washtenaw, Livingston, Jackson and Monroe counties. The nonprofit said bringing furry friends to care facilities or patients’ homes can...
WNEM
Increase in MI minimum wage starting Jan. 1
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – On Jan. 1, minimum wage in Michigan will increase from $9.87 to $10.10 per hour as per the Improved Workforce Opportunity Wage Act of 2018, the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (MDLEO) said. On Jan. 1, the standard hourly minimum age will increase...
WLUC
Governor Whitmer appoints first tribal citizen to Michigan Court of Appeals
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Whitmer announced her appointment of Judge Allie Greenleaf Maldonado to the Michigan Court of Appeals Tuesday, making her the first tribal citizen to be appointed to the court. Governor Gretchen Whitmer attended the Tribal Summit in Sault Ste. Marie Friday. She met with...
Why gas prices dropped across the state but not in W MI
If you can wait to fill up your gas tank, wait, one expert says.
WLUC
Michigan’s minimum wage to increase in 2023
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - On January 1, 2023, Michigan’s minimum wage rate will increase from $9.87 to $10.10 per hour. The minimum hourly wage will increase to $10.10 per hour. The 85% rate for minors aged 16 and 17 will increase to $8.59 per hour. The tipped employee rate...
100 gallons of fuel spill on M-43 near Kalamazoo
Around 100 gallons of fuel spilled near Kalamazoo on Sunday.
WLUC
Dickinson County business encourages customers to shop local during holiday season
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Brick + Mortar in Iron Mountain is one of the only clothing stores in Dickinson County that has both men’s and women’s selections. Owner Michael Pearson opened the store three years ago. I wanted to bring all new brands in the area that...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Meijer is opening 2 new stores next month in Michigan
Meijer’s newest brick-and-mortar store concept—convenience-focused Meijer Grocery— will open its first two stores in southeast Michigan's Orion Township and Macomb Township on Jan. 26, the Grand Rapids, Michigan-based grocer said on Monday. "By opening Meijer Grocery stores, we're introducing a new way for our customers to shop...
Comments / 0