ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houghton County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WLUC

Marquette Planning Commission approves Altamont Street duplex conversion

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Planning Commission unanimously approved a special land use permit at Tuesday evening’s meeting. The permit will allow a single-family home at 725 Altamont Street to be converted to a duplex. The commission had to review the case because a previous owner illegally added...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

New Ontonagon village council president offers update on village debt

ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Village of Ontonagon’s new council president, Pamela Coey, provided a series of updates after a meeting with the council Monday evening. According to Coey, she ran for the position in November in order to bring some change to the council. This has reportedly put her at odds with fellow council members.
ONTONAGON, MI
WLUC

UPHS – Marquette proposes new location for services still at former hospital

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A former Marquette retailer could be the new home of several UP Health System – Marquette services. UPHS administration said Tuesday that it has begun the final phase of design development to determine the buildout for the remaining services at the former hospital campus on College Ave. Those services are outpatient behavioral health, bariatric services, blood donor center, business office, health information management, and the school of emergency medical technicians.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

WUPHD releases draft of new UP Environmental Health Code

WESTERN U.P., Mich. (WLUC) - The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department (WUPHD) is opening a 30-day public comment period on the updated U.P. Environmental Health Code. The Environmental Health code mainly oversees the permitting and construction of on-site sewage systems and water wells in Baraga, Gogebic, Houghton, Keweenaw, and Ontonagon Counties. The code was last changed in 1997. Proposed changes to the code will generally loosen restrictions and include language that recognizes technical advances.
GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Yoopers United benefits low-income kids with Giving Trees

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette nonprofit is bringing holiday joy to kids in need. The United Way of Marquette County and Yoopers United teamed up with NMU students to put up three Giving Trees around Marquette. The trees have gift tags with Christmas lists from about 50 kids from low-income families. Folks can take a gift tag, purchase the items on it and return the tag with the gifts to the tree.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Families Against Narcotics starts Marquette County chapter

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Families Against Narcotics has a new branch in Marquette County hoping to provide help to those struggling with addiction. It is one of five U.P. chapters of the non-profit. Although the Marquette County chapter is less than a year old, its members have ambitious objectives. “The...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

UP schools receive grants to improve student life

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Nine U.P. schools have received grant money from the Michigan Elementary and Middle School Principals Association. Beginning in 2009, the purpose of the grant is to help schools improve student quality of life. Bark River-Harris Middle School is among the schools to receive the grant. Student...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Marquette youth theater raises money for production

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Superior Arts Youth Theatre (SAYT) in Marquette is collecting cans and bottles for future shows. Fundraising like this will help put on “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” in the spring. The SAYT says it’s a nonprofit, so it counts on donors. It...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

UP deer harvest reports from 2022 hunting season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - According to DNR deputy public relations officer, John Pepin, Menominee County took the top spot in U.P. deer totals according to the numbers during this year’s season, with Delta County in second place, and Marquette County in third. Pepin explained, the new online deer harvest...
MENOMINEE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Houghton affected by higher gas prices than other UP locations

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - As winter continues to set in, more and more people in Houghton County are relying on their cars to get them where they need to go. However, prices remain higher compared to other places in the U.P, with the cost for unleaded gas on Monday being no less than $3.85 a gallon in Houghton.
HOUGHTON COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Arbor Hospice seeks volunteers with pets in four Michigan counties

ANN ARBOR – Arbor Hospice is looking for compassionate volunteers with dogs or other pets to spend time with hospice patients and their families. The volunteer search includes communities in Washtenaw, Livingston, Jackson and Monroe counties. The nonprofit said bringing furry friends to care facilities or patients’ homes can...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Increase in MI minimum wage starting Jan. 1

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – On Jan. 1, minimum wage in Michigan will increase from $9.87 to $10.10 per hour as per the Improved Workforce Opportunity Wage Act of 2018, the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (MDLEO) said. On Jan. 1, the standard hourly minimum age will increase...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Michigan’s minimum wage to increase in 2023

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - On January 1, 2023, Michigan’s minimum wage rate will increase from $9.87 to $10.10 per hour. The minimum hourly wage will increase to $10.10 per hour. The 85% rate for minors aged 16 and 17 will increase to $8.59 per hour. The tipped employee rate...
MICHIGAN STATE
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Meijer is opening 2 new stores next month in Michigan

Meijer’s newest brick-and-mortar store concept—convenience-focused Meijer Grocery— will open its first two stores in southeast Michigan's Orion Township and Macomb Township on Jan. 26, the Grand Rapids, Michigan-based grocer said on Monday. "By opening Meijer Grocery stores, we're introducing a new way for our customers to shop...
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy