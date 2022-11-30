ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

fox5ny.com

NYC looking for a 'rat czar' with a 'killer instinct'

NEW YORK - We're used to seeing rats in some parts of New York City. Now, New Yorkers are having rat problems in neighborhoods that prior to the pandemic did not exist. "There's too many of them and they're big and all over the place," a woman on the Lower East Side told us.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

FBI searches for fugitive in 1987 NYC murder

NEW YORK - The FBI and the NYPD are asking for help in finding a man wanted for a 1987 murder in New York City. Investigators say Danny Liggett, 73, killed Kissoon Adams and then took off from the city and has remained a fugitive. The FBI is now offering...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Upper Manhattan apartment fire injures 7 firefighters, 2 civilians

NEW YORK - Ten people were injured after a five-alarm fire in Upper Manhattan, according to authorities. The New York Post reported that the fire broke out at around 1:35 a.m. inside of an apartment building at 617 West 141st Street. It took more than 200f firefighters and EMS personnel...
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

Could NYC make bus rides free?

Officials in Washington D.C. are considering legislation that would make rides on the city's metro bus service free, but could such a program work in New York City? FOX 5 NY spoke to some experts to hear their opinion.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

40 families left homeless in NJ apartment fire

NEW JERSEY - The Red Cross was working to find temporary housing for more than 40 families after an apartment building fire in New Jersey on Thursday. The fire broke out around 4:30 p.m. in the basement of a building on Madison St. in West New York. The fire went...
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
fox5ny.com

Yonkers police sergeant killed on duty was close to retirement

YONKERS, N.Y. - An unlicensed 16-year-old driving a BMW M5 at a "high rate of speed" lost control, crossed into oncoming traffic, and crashed into a bus and a police car, killing a veteran police sergeant in Westchester County on Thursday afternoon, a police official said. The BMW was traveling...
YONKERS, NY
fox5ny.com

Man stabbed inside NYC subway station

NEW YORK - A man is wanted for stabbing another man Tuesday inside the Jamaica Center–Parsons/Archer subway station in Queens after the two got into an argument, according to the New York City Police Department. Police say a 37-year-old man was approached around 6:30 p.m. by the suspect when...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Yonkers police statement on death of sergeant

Yonkers Police Commissioner Christopher Sapienza identified the officer killed in a crash as Sgt. Frank Gualdino, a 24-year veteran of the department. Sapienza said a 16-year-old at the wheel of a BMW M5 apparently lost control and crashed into the sergeant's police car.
YONKERS, NY
fox5ny.com

14-year-old shot, killed while walking down Bronx street with brother

NEW YORK - A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed Wednesday night while walking down the street with his brother in the Fordham Heights section of the Bronx, according to the New York City Police Department. He has been identified as Prince Shabazz of E. Tremont St. The shooting happened...
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Mother, four children hospitalized after Brooklyn hit-and-run

NEW YORK - A mother and her four children were hospitalized after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn on Wednesday. The incident happened just before 5 p.m. near Avenue J and East 32nd Street in the Flatlands neighborhood when police tried to pull over a white Mercedes-Benz for a traffic stop.
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

People are leaving New York to head to these cities

NEW YORK - A new report says that New York is one of the U.S. cities that homeowners are most likely to leave. The Redfin report says New York is third behind San Francisco and Los Angeles for the most homebuyers looking to leave. Homebuyers leaving New York are most...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Things to do this weekend across the New York City area

NEW YORK - Tonight at Prudential Center in New Jersey - La Mega 97.9 presents Mega Bash 2022 with Nicky Jam, Maluma and more!. Get in the Christmas spirit at Frosty's Christmas Bar in Midtown! It just opened this week and features countless Christmas lights, festive drinks, and a decorated dance club downstairs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Could New York City have a White Christmas?

NEW YORK - Welcome to December! After a milder-than-average autumn so far, our weather thoughts now turn toward the upcoming winter and how much cold air and snow we could experience. We need to wait a few weeks before making precise snow predictions for the holidays, but what are the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

U.S. Postal Service center on Long Island works around-the-clock to handle mail

MELVILLE, N.Y. - From now through the New Year, several hundred thousand letters and packages will be processed daily at the United States Postal Service's Mid-Island Processing and Distribution Center in Melville. The facility's new Single Induction Parcel Sorter, or SIPS, machine spans the length of a football field with...
MELVILLE, NY
fox5ny.com

Yonkers police sergeant killed in multi-vehicle crash

NEW YORK - A sergeant with the Yonkers Police Department was killed Thursday after his unmarked vehicle was in a multi-vehicle accident involving a bus. In a statement, the Yonkers Police Department said that the sergeant, a 24-year veteran of the force, was on-duty driving an unmarked police vehicle and heading west on Tuckahoe Road when at about 3:30 p.m. when the driver of an eastbound BMW sedan apparently lost control and crossed into oncoming traffic. The sedan struck the police vehicle and a Westchester County Bee-Line bus.
YONKERS, NY

