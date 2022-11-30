Read full article on original website
Mayor's involuntary hospitalization directive raises concerns over resources, accountability
NEW YORK - In New York City, people struggling with severe mental illness, showing signs they are unable to take care of themselves, will now be transported by first responders to a hospital for evaluation, without their consent if needed. There is no clear criteria on who this will apply...
NYC looking for a 'rat czar' with a 'killer instinct'
NEW YORK - We're used to seeing rats in some parts of New York City. Now, New Yorkers are having rat problems in neighborhoods that prior to the pandemic did not exist. "There's too many of them and they're big and all over the place," a woman on the Lower East Side told us.
FBI searches for fugitive in 1987 NYC murder
NEW YORK - The FBI and the NYPD are asking for help in finding a man wanted for a 1987 murder in New York City. Investigators say Danny Liggett, 73, killed Kissoon Adams and then took off from the city and has remained a fugitive. The FBI is now offering...
Help Wanted: NYC rat czar
New York City is trying to remove the rodents by hiring a rat czar. The mayor's office tweeted: "The rats are gonna hate this."
Upper Manhattan apartment fire injures 7 firefighters, 2 civilians
NEW YORK - Ten people were injured after a five-alarm fire in Upper Manhattan, according to authorities. The New York Post reported that the fire broke out at around 1:35 a.m. inside of an apartment building at 617 West 141st Street. It took more than 200f firefighters and EMS personnel...
Shootings of Bronx gas station worker, Philadelphia parking worker may be linked: NYPD
NEW YORK - The NYPD has announced that the recent shooting of a gas station worker in the Bronx may be linked to the shooting of a Philadelphia Parking Authority Enforcement Officer. Authorities say that on November 25, an unidentified man wearing a facemask and armed with a silver revolver...
Body of ‘Green Book’ actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. found dumped in Bronx, TMZ reports
NEW YORK - The NYPD has identified the body of a man found dead as Frank Vallelonga. TMZ reports he is the actor from the movie 'Green Book'. The 60-year-old's body was found Monday just before 4 a.m. on Oak Point Ave. in the Hunts Point section of the Bronx.
Could NYC make bus rides free?
Officials in Washington D.C. are considering legislation that would make rides on the city's metro bus service free, but could such a program work in New York City? FOX 5 NY spoke to some experts to hear their opinion.
40 families left homeless in NJ apartment fire
NEW JERSEY - The Red Cross was working to find temporary housing for more than 40 families after an apartment building fire in New Jersey on Thursday. The fire broke out around 4:30 p.m. in the basement of a building on Madison St. in West New York. The fire went...
Yonkers police sergeant killed on duty was close to retirement
YONKERS, N.Y. - An unlicensed 16-year-old driving a BMW M5 at a "high rate of speed" lost control, crossed into oncoming traffic, and crashed into a bus and a police car, killing a veteran police sergeant in Westchester County on Thursday afternoon, a police official said. The BMW was traveling...
Man stabbed inside NYC subway station
NEW YORK - A man is wanted for stabbing another man Tuesday inside the Jamaica Center–Parsons/Archer subway station in Queens after the two got into an argument, according to the New York City Police Department. Police say a 37-year-old man was approached around 6:30 p.m. by the suspect when...
Yonkers police statement on death of sergeant
Yonkers Police Commissioner Christopher Sapienza identified the officer killed in a crash as Sgt. Frank Gualdino, a 24-year veteran of the department. Sapienza said a 16-year-old at the wheel of a BMW M5 apparently lost control and crashed into the sergeant's police car.
14-year-old shot, killed while walking down Bronx street with brother
NEW YORK - A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed Wednesday night while walking down the street with his brother in the Fordham Heights section of the Bronx, according to the New York City Police Department. He has been identified as Prince Shabazz of E. Tremont St. The shooting happened...
Mother, four children hospitalized after Brooklyn hit-and-run
NEW YORK - A mother and her four children were hospitalized after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn on Wednesday. The incident happened just before 5 p.m. near Avenue J and East 32nd Street in the Flatlands neighborhood when police tried to pull over a white Mercedes-Benz for a traffic stop.
People are leaving New York to head to these cities
NEW YORK - A new report says that New York is one of the U.S. cities that homeowners are most likely to leave. The Redfin report says New York is third behind San Francisco and Los Angeles for the most homebuyers looking to leave. Homebuyers leaving New York are most...
Long Island students create NY-themed ornaments for Christmas tree outside White House
LONG ISLAND - From Broadway to the Bronx Zoo, drawings depicting New York’s diversity designed by third-graders at Maplewood Intermediate School in Huntington Station were laminated, scanned, and turned into ornaments that now adorn a Christmas tree outside the White House. "I feel happy, excited and I like can’t...
Things to do this weekend across the New York City area
NEW YORK - Tonight at Prudential Center in New Jersey - La Mega 97.9 presents Mega Bash 2022 with Nicky Jam, Maluma and more!. Get in the Christmas spirit at Frosty's Christmas Bar in Midtown! It just opened this week and features countless Christmas lights, festive drinks, and a decorated dance club downstairs.
Could New York City have a White Christmas?
NEW YORK - Welcome to December! After a milder-than-average autumn so far, our weather thoughts now turn toward the upcoming winter and how much cold air and snow we could experience. We need to wait a few weeks before making precise snow predictions for the holidays, but what are the...
U.S. Postal Service center on Long Island works around-the-clock to handle mail
MELVILLE, N.Y. - From now through the New Year, several hundred thousand letters and packages will be processed daily at the United States Postal Service's Mid-Island Processing and Distribution Center in Melville. The facility's new Single Induction Parcel Sorter, or SIPS, machine spans the length of a football field with...
Yonkers police sergeant killed in multi-vehicle crash
NEW YORK - A sergeant with the Yonkers Police Department was killed Thursday after his unmarked vehicle was in a multi-vehicle accident involving a bus. In a statement, the Yonkers Police Department said that the sergeant, a 24-year veteran of the force, was on-duty driving an unmarked police vehicle and heading west on Tuckahoe Road when at about 3:30 p.m. when the driver of an eastbound BMW sedan apparently lost control and crossed into oncoming traffic. The sedan struck the police vehicle and a Westchester County Bee-Line bus.
