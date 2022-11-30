BOZEMAN — Shawn Howe nearly choked up, and his defensive linemen erupted in celebration — all for a substitution after a forgettable play near the end of a blowout. The Montana State football team led rival Montana 41-7 late in the third quarter on Nov. 19 at Bobcat Stadium. The Bobcats began to put backups in, and a jolt of emotion rippled through MSU’s sideline when D-lineman Kyle Rygg jogged onto the field.

