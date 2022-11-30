Read full article on original website
Marah Dykstra's career nigh not enough for Montana State women at Wyoming
LARAMIE, Wyo. — Marah Dykstra had her best offensive performance of her Montana State women's basketball season with 16 points, but it wasn’t enough to counter Wyoming’s inside-out game as the Cowgirls handed MSU a 67-59 loss on Friday night in the Arena-Auditorium. Dykstra — a freshman...
Players to watch and game information for Weber State-Montana State playoff rematch
Time, date, place: 1 p.m. MT, Saturday, Bobcat Stadium. Vigen was previously the offensive coordinator at Wyoming for seven seasons before coming to MSU in 2021. Earlier in his career he served as an assistant coach at North Dakota State. Coach Jay Hill. Record: 68-38 Year: 9th. Hill previously spent...
Montana State's Duncan Hamilton, Matthew Richtman to compete in elite Boston University meet Saturday
BOZEMAN — Coming off a historic cross country season for the Bobcats, Montana State distance runners Duncan Hamilton and Matthew Richtman will shift their focus to the track and compete at Boston University’s Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener on Saturday. Both runners will compete in the 5,000 meters, albeit...
Live coverage: No. 4 seed Montana State Bobcats host Weber State in FCS playoffs 2nd round
BOZEMAN — The fourth-seeded and No. 3-ranked Montana State Bobcats (10-1) host the unseeded and No. 9-ranked Weber State Wildcats (10-2) in the second round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. Pregame. Saturday marks the second time MSU has faced a team in the playoffs that it also played...
Five things to watch: Weber State at Montana State in 2nd round of FCS playoffs
BOZEMAN — In 1976, the Montana State football team defeated North Dakota State 34-7 in Bozeman during the regular season and beat the Bison 10-3 in the Division II semifinals later that year. The Sonny Holland-coached Bobcats won the following game for their second national championship in program history.
After 24-game absence, Montana State's Kyle Rygg 'just grateful to be back'
BOZEMAN — Shawn Howe nearly choked up, and his defensive linemen erupted in celebration — all for a substitution after a forgettable play near the end of a blowout. The Montana State football team led rival Montana 41-7 late in the third quarter on Nov. 19 at Bobcat Stadium. The Bobcats began to put backups in, and a jolt of emotion rippled through MSU’s sideline when D-lineman Kyle Rygg jogged onto the field.
Underrated play of Montana State's defensive line goes beyond box score
BOZEMAN — When UC Davis quarterback Miles Hastings received the snap on third-and-10, he had no chance. The pocket collapsed almost immediately thanks to Montana State’s four-man rush. Defensive end Brody Grebe beat his man off the edge, forcing Hastings to step up. Fellow D-end Ben Seymour did the same and nose tackle Blake Schmidt took on a double team in the middle.
Five keys to the game: Montana Grizzlies visit North Dakota State for blueblood playoff matchup
FARGO, N.D. — In 2003, Montana football coach Bobby Hauck was coaching his first home game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The opponent was an NCAA Division II school: North Dakota State University. By scoring on a trick play with 2 minutes left and then benefiting from a Griz missed field...
RaeQuan Battle's 'special' performance lifts Montana State men past Southern Utah
BOZEMAN — For a brief period of time, overtime looked like the best case scenario for the Montana State men’s basketball team. Then RaeQuan Battle literally stole the show. The junior guard stole a Southern Utah pass, raced down the court and made a layup as he was...
Weber State optimistic it can limit mistakes that plagued first game at Montana State
BOZEMAN — Weber State head football coach Jay Hill didn’t avoid the elephant in the room. On Tuesday, Hill approached Grant Sands, the Weber long snapper who airmailed four snaps into the end zone for safeties in a 43-38 loss at Montana State on Oct. 22. Sands and his teammates will return to Bobcat Stadium on Saturday for a Football Championship Subdivision second-round playoff game.
Daniel Jones done as Montana State's head volleyball coach
BOZEMAN — After more than five years as Montana State's head volleyball coach, Daniel Jones will not return to the program, MSU Director of Athletics Leon Costello announced Thursday. Jones’ contract will expire on Jan. 30. “I would like to thank Daniel for his years of service to...
