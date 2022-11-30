ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
406mtsports.com

Marah Dykstra's career nigh not enough for Montana State women at Wyoming

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Marah Dykstra had her best offensive performance of her Montana State women's basketball season with 16 points, but it wasn’t enough to counter Wyoming’s inside-out game as the Cowgirls handed MSU a 67-59 loss on Friday night in the Arena-Auditorium. Dykstra — a freshman...
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

After 24-game absence, Montana State's Kyle Rygg 'just grateful to be back'

BOZEMAN — Shawn Howe nearly choked up, and his defensive linemen erupted in celebration — all for a substitution after a forgettable play near the end of a blowout. The Montana State football team led rival Montana 41-7 late in the third quarter on Nov. 19 at Bobcat Stadium. The Bobcats began to put backups in, and a jolt of emotion rippled through MSU’s sideline when D-lineman Kyle Rygg jogged onto the field.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Underrated play of Montana State's defensive line goes beyond box score

BOZEMAN — When UC Davis quarterback Miles Hastings received the snap on third-and-10, he had no chance. The pocket collapsed almost immediately thanks to Montana State’s four-man rush. Defensive end Brody Grebe beat his man off the edge, forcing Hastings to step up. Fellow D-end Ben Seymour did the same and nose tackle Blake Schmidt took on a double team in the middle.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Weber State optimistic it can limit mistakes that plagued first game at Montana State

BOZEMAN — Weber State head football coach Jay Hill didn’t avoid the elephant in the room. On Tuesday, Hill approached Grant Sands, the Weber long snapper who airmailed four snaps into the end zone for safeties in a 43-38 loss at Montana State on Oct. 22. Sands and his teammates will return to Bobcat Stadium on Saturday for a Football Championship Subdivision second-round playoff game.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Daniel Jones done as Montana State's head volleyball coach

BOZEMAN — After more than five years as Montana State's head volleyball coach, Daniel Jones will not return to the program, MSU Director of Athletics Leon Costello announced Thursday. Jones’ contract will expire on Jan. 30. “I would like to thank Daniel for his years of service to...
BOZEMAN, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy