FOX 11 and 41
Crews respond to shop fire in Yakima
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Yakima County Fire District 5 responded to a shop on fire on the 1900 block of Brownstown Road, according to a district Facebook post. It asks the public to leave room for crews to respond to the fire in a 24×24 shop. This is...
Volunteers build 1.5K bikes in four hours at Bike Build 2022
KENNEWICK, Wash. — More than 600 volunteers showed up to the Bikes for Tikes bike building event at the Three Rivers Convention Center for the thirteenth year in a row on December 2. The volunteers included many local first responders, including Kennewick Police, Richland Police, Benton County Fire District 1 and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, according to the agencies.
Reimann center in Pasco is first BNSF certified site in Washington
PASCO, Wash.- Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) Railway has designated the Reimann Industrial Center and the Port of Pasco as one of its Certified Sites, the first in Washington state. The Reimann Industrial Center in Pasco is now one of 33 BNSF Certified sites in the nation. “BNSF’s site certification...
Help the PSD fill the bus with food donation on December 3
PASCO, Wash.- The Pasco School District’s Transportation Department is hosting its 9th Annual “Project Fill the Bus” food drive on Saturday, December 3. Come help fill the bus with non-perishable food donations for those in need this Holiday season from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Yokes and Walmart parking lots on Road 68 in Pasco.
Yakima Transit offering free shuttle service to Luminaria
YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Transit will be providing free shuttle service to the Yakima Arboretum’s Luminaria candle-lit walk on December 9 and 10. The shuttles will run continuously from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. both nights. The luminaria runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Yakima Transit shuttles will pick-up...
One hospitalized after house fire in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Fire Department crews responded to a residential structure fire on 206 South Quincy Street early in the morning of December 2. When firefighters arrived on the scene they found a semi-conscious person outside the home. According to Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael the person was transported to...
Liberty Christian, Richland Police host holiday food drive
RICHLAND, Wash. – The Richland Police Department has partnered with Liberty Christian School to host a food drive through December 2. Both the RPD and the school campus will have drop boxes available for donations, as well as at Richland City Hall. Bring food and nonperishable goods to be donated to the Sozo Food Bank.
White Pass opens area to all levels
NACHES, Wash. – The White Pass Ski Area is open for the season and with it comes the Learning Center where skiers and snowboarders can take lessons before hitting the slopes. Lessons are available to every level of skier and snowboarder, in which the ultimate goal for every lesson...
Yakima yard waste collection extended until December 12
YAKIMA, Wash.- Still waiting for those last few leaves to fall? The City of Yakima is extending its yard waste collection service through Monday, December 12. The collection service was originally set to end on Wednesday, November 30. “Due to the unusual warm weather this year, much of the foliage...
Applications open for Richland Mayor’s city council seat replacement
RICHLAND, Wash. – The Richland City Council is accepting applications for the soon-to-be open council seat 7, which is currently occupied by Mayor Michael Alvarez. Per the results of the 2022 midterm elections, Alvarez will serve as a Benton County Commissioner beginning in January 2023. As you cannot be...
Man in critical condition after Kennewick house fire
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Fire Department crews responded to a residential structure fire on 206 South Quincy Street around 12:40 a.m. on December 2. According to Chief Chad Michael with Kennewick Fire, Kennewick Police arrived on scene first and were moving a male occupant of the home away from the structure when firefighters arrived.
New Alphabet House replica debuting at Winter Wonderland in Richland
Richland, Wash. – The seventh annual Winter Wonderland and HAPO Festival of Lights kicks off Friday at John Dam Plaza in Richland. This year the latest alphabet home scale model is set to debut. The mini homes are replicas of the government-built houses designed during World War II to...
NCMEC creates photo of missing Lucian with short hair
YAKIMA, Wash. — With the three-month mark since Lucian Munguia was last seen fast approaching, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has released an extra photo of the 5-year-old depicting what he might look like with shorter hair. Lucian was last seen September 10, 2022 at Sarg...
Series of Franklin County thefts leads to one in custody
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for victims of thefts across Franklin County from December 2 to come forward now that a suspect is in custody. A vehicle stolen in the morning was seen around where another vehicle theft had occurred, according to...
Don’t forget the fire hydrants when clearing snow from around your property
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Ever wonder whose responsibility it is to keep fire hydrants clear of snow?. If there’s a fire hydrant in your yard or on the corner of your property, chances are you’re the one responsible for keeping it clear. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA),...
Tis the season: Pasco police searching for porch pirates
PASCO, Wash.- The Pasco Police Department has recently seen an increase in porch pirates in some neighborhoods. Police think the suspect in these photos may be the same person at different homes. Anyone who recognizes the person in the pictures, or has seen the car in their neighborhood, is asked...
YPD searching for missing 17-year-old
YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima Police Department (YPD) is asking for public assistance in locating a 17-year-old missing juvenile. Jennifer Arevalo is 5’6″ tall and weighs around 135 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who has seen Arevalo or has any information about her whereabouts is...
Police need help identifying theft, carjacking suspect
YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a vehicle theft and attempting carjacking, as well as involvement in a hit-and-run, according to YPD. The suspect is considered dangerous. If you see him, do not approach him, instead call...
