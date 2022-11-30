ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Cannabis delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A cannabis delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint Thursday in Santa Rosa, officials said. Police said the driver first made a delivery in Oakland to receive a cash payment before driving back to Santa Rosa when a black Audi rear-ended him shortly before 5 p.m. When the driver stepped outside the van to check for damage, two Black male adults approached and one was holding a firearm, officials said.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose unveils searchable database of police misconduct cases

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The City of San Jose on Friday unveiled a new way for residents to learn about cases of alleged police misconduct. Detailed reports which used to be closely held and sometimes took a judge to approve, are now available online. State law now requires records involving...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland man wanted for possible role in homicide: Police

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are searching for a man believed to be involved in a homicide. Juan Lopez, 26, of Oakland is wanted in connection with the shooting death of Pablo Garcia Jr., officials said. Garcia Jr., also of Oakland, died on Oct. 28 in the 10200 block of...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Shooting leaves 1 injured outside Pleasant Hill strip mall: Police

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. - Police reported shots fired in Pleasant Hill outside a small business Friday evening that resulted in one person being injured. Eight evidence markers were seen in the parking lot of the Ellinwood Center strip mall. Police told KTVU that a man associated with the business Pizza...
PLEASANT HILL, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Inmate escapes from Solano County work camp

A convicted felon serving seven years for stalking and other charges "walked away" from a prison work camp in Solano County on Thursday, state prison officials said. Authorities discovered that Raul Mejia, 22, was missing from the Delta Conservation Camp when they conducted their evening count of the incarcerated people, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a press release.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 remain hospitalized after bus strikes 16 cars in Serramonte Center parking lot

DALY CITY, Calif. - A bus collided with 16 vehicles in the parking lot of a Daly City shopping center Friday afternoon. Two people remain hospitalized in San Francisco after four were initially transported from the scene, according to SamTrans. Their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, SamTrans said. The transit operator initially said one person was in critical condition.
DALY CITY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Fired Vallejo police lieutenant cleared of wrongdoing

VALLEJO, Calif. - The head of Vallejo’s police union has been cleared of wrongdoing by an arbitrator after he was fired for sending a threatening email to a reporter and other alleged acts of misconduct, according to Open Vallejo. If reinstated to his job with the city's police, former...
VALLEJO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Police searching for suspect following fatal shooting

NEWARK, Calif. - Police in Newark are searching for a suspect involved in the fatal shooting of a man Friday afternoon. At approximately 2:20 p.m., Newark police officers received a report of gunshots in the 7600 block of Sunset Avenue. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
NEWARK, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Suspect still on loose after assault, robbery at San Mateo laundromat

SAN MATEO, Calif. - Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly beat and robbed two people at a laundromat in San Mateo. San Mateo Police said Tevita Taunaholo, 25, is wanted for his role in two separate attacks on Oct. 16 that happened at the Shoreview Laundromat. His brother Mosese Taunaholo was already arrested in the incident along with a third man, Philimon Lauaki.
SAN MATEO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Long road to justice for one SF domestic violence victim

The wheels have justice have turned slowly but surely for the family and friends of Mary Atchison of San Francisco. The 42-year-old was a victim of domestic violence. On Tuesday, boyfriend Jules Sibilio was convicted of second degree murder, more than 8 years after he killed her.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Golden Gate Bridge's anti-suicide net to cost $400 million

The cost of installing a net to deter people from jumping to their deaths from the Golden Gate Bridge has ballooned to $400 million. That's nearly five times more than originally estimated for the suicide prevention barrier. The project's initial prediction said it would cost $76 million to install the netting beneath the span that connects San Francisco with Marin County.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Twitter drops COVID misinformation policy as hospitalizations rise

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - As Twitter announced it is no longer enforcing its policy targeting misleading COVID information, cases and hospitalizations are on the rise. Bay Area hospitalizations have spiked to at least 630, the highest since August, state data shows. "With COVID, it’s the gift that keeps on giving,...
CALIFORNIA STATE

