Oregon man dies from fentanyl hours after leaving treatment. His drug dealers called ‘immoral’ by judge

Sharon Robinson
3d ago
Drugs kill more people then guns .So let’s Legalize drugs and get stiffer gun laws .More drugs more crime .What a disaster this state has become .
Guest
3d ago
Judge calling drug dealers immoral? What about Oregon decriminalizing drugs? That’s much more immoral. Expect more of this.
Robert Compton
3d ago
guess it's always someone else fault no matter what anymore. how about the guy who left treatment and went and did the drugs?
kqennewsradio.com
FUGITIVE JAILED AFTER BEING STOPPED FOR BICYCLE LIGHTING VIOLATION
A fugitive was jailed after being stopped for a lighting violation on his bicycle Thursday night. A Roseburg Police report said just after 8:00 p.m.an officer stopped the rider in the 1100 block of Northeast Walnut Street. The man initially identified himself as a deceased family member, but eventually admitted who he was. 46-year old Daniel Sherman was found to have circuit court warrants out of Roseburg and Sutherlin. 11 additional charges were added. Bail was set at $25,000.
KDRV
Jackson County Sheriff's Office arrests Ruch murder suspect
JACKSON COUNTY -- The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies arrested the Ruch murder suspect Friday evening at 8:35 p.m. after receiving a public tip on his potential location. JCSO deputies located the suspect, Jose “Alfredo” Sotelo-Palma, on a property in the 2900 block of Eastside Road in rural...
KATU.com
Deputies search for wanted murder suspect linked to shooting at S. Oregon marijuana grow
JACKSONVILLE, Ore. — Deputies are searching for murder suspect accused of shooting someone at a marijuana growing and processing facility outside Jacksonville, Oregon in late November. Jose “Alfredo” Sotelo-Palma, 38, of Sinaloa, Mexico, is wanted on second-degree murder, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts...
Accused DUII driver faces manslaughter charge after 5-year-old girl dies
A Portland woman accused of driving under the influence was arrested on Thursday on multiple charges, including manslaughter, after a fiery crash on Highway 58 left her five-year-old passenger dead and five injured.
oregontoday.net
Drug Dealing Couple Sent to Federal Prison, Douglas Co., Dec. 1
U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – EUGENE, Ore.—A Douglas County couple known for distributing drugs was sentenced to federal prison after they were linked to the overdose death of man to whom they had sold drugs to for more than a year. Brian Joseph Ramos, 49, and Christine Marie Ramos, 41, residents of Yoncalla, Oregon, were sentenced to 70 and 51 months in federal prison, respectively. The Ramoses must also serve five-year terms of supervised release following the completion of their prison sentences. According to court documents, in May 2018, detectives from the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) learned that an adult male stopped by the Ramoses home in Yoncalla after his release from a residential drug treatment program. Later the same day, the man tragically died of fentanyl poisoning. The next day, investigators interviewed the Ramoses who confirmed the man was at their residence the day prior, but denied giving him drugs. Christine Ramos, who was at work when the man stopped by their residence, admitted to selling the man pills for up to two years prior to his overdose. At one point after learning the man was injecting the pills she sold him, Christine Ramos stopped selling him drugs, but resumed thereafter. Detectives searched the Ramoses’ residence and found several dozen grams of methamphetamine, 260 pills, drug paraphernalia, and digital scales. Several pills that later tested positive for fentanyl were found in the Ramoses’ vehicles. Evidence recovered from Brian Ramos’s phone revealed that he had in fact sold a pill to the man who succumbed to the fatal overdose. On August 30, 2018, the Ramoses were charged by criminal complaint with conspiring with one another to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, oxycodone, and hydromorphone. On March 29, 2021, both waived indictment and pleaded guilty. This case was investigated by DINT and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. It was prosecuted by Jeffrey S. Sweet, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon. Formed in October 1989, the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team is a special investigative unit formed to combat illegal narcotics activity in Douglas County. DINT member agencies include Douglas County, including the Douglas County Sheriff and District Attorney’s Offices, the Oregon National Guard, Oregon State Police, and Roseburg Police Department.
kezi.com
Man arrested after allegedly fighting with police, K-9
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man who allegedly attempted to break into a vehicle is in jail after fighting with police officers and a police dog on Thursday, the Eugene Police Department said. According to EPD, officers responded to a report of a man trying to break into a car on...
Douglas County couple sentenced to federal prison for drug-related crimes
A married couple from Douglas County who had been linked to illegal drug sales have been sentenced to federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office-District of Oregon.
UPDATE – ARREST MADE IN FATAL CRASH INVOLVING A CHILD ON HWY 58-LANE COUNTY
The on-going investigation into the November 20, 2022 crash that caused the death of a 5-year-old female on Hwy 58 has resulted in the arrest of the driver, Amber Gonzalez-Riddle. On Thursday, December 1, 2022, Oregon State Police Troopers arrested Amber Gonzalez Riddle and lodged her in the Lane County...
kptv.com
Drug dealing Oregon couple sentenced to prison following deadly fentanyl overdose
EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) – A couple in Douglas County have been sentenced to federal prison after being linked to a deadly fentanyl overdose in 2018. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon, Brian Joseph Ramos, 49, and Christine Marie Ramos, 41, residents of Yoncalla, Oregon, sold fentanyl-laced pills to the male victim in May 2018, the same day as his release from a residential drug treatment program. The man died after taking the pills the same day, according to authorities.
oregontoday.net
California Drug Trafficker Arrested in Southern Oregon, Dec. 2
U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – EUGENE, Ore.—A California man with multiple prior felony drug trafficking convictions over more than two decades was sentenced to federal prison after he was arrested transporting nearly two kilograms of methamphetamine from California to Oregon. Jose Baldemar Izar, 42, of Lancaster, California, was sentenced to 84 months in federal prison. According to court documents, in October 2020, investigators from the Douglas Area Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) received a tip that Izar was trafficking drugs from California to Oregon for distribution in the Roseburg, Oregon area. Further investigation revealed that Izar was in frequent contact with several suspected methamphetamine dealers in the Roseburg area and that he was known to drive vehicles rented under another name. On March 17, 2021, DINT officers learned Izar would be traveling from California to Douglas County. The same day, they stopped a rented vehicle in which Izar was a passenger. Investigators searched the vehicle and located more than 1,700 grams of methamphetamine, a small quantity of heroin, and drug packaging materials. On March 18, 2021, Izar and a co-conspirator were charged by criminal complaint with possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Later, on August 19, 2021, Izar and his co-conspirator were charged by criminal information with conspiring with one another to possess with intent to distribute and distribute methamphetamine. On November 3, 2022, Izar waived indictment and pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge. This case was prosecuted by DINT and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. It was prosecuted by Jeffrey S. Sweet, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon. Formed in October 1989, the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team is a special investigative unit formed to combat illegal narcotics activity in Douglas County. DINT member agencies include Douglas County, including the Douglas County Sheriff and District Attorney’s Offices, the Oregon National Guard, Oregon State Police, and Roseburg Police Department.
kqennewsradio.com
TRANSIENT JAILED FOR VIOLATING NO CONTACT ORDER
A transient was jailed for violating a no contact order by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Monday night. A DCSO report said at 11:30 p.m. a deputy stopped a vehicle for traffic violations in the 400 block of South Main Street in Canyonville. The deputy noticed a female sitting in the passenger seat and knew there was a no contact order between the woman and the driver, with the driver listed as the respondent.
kezi.com
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing his father, law enforcement says
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- A man is in jail after allegedly stabbing his father in the abdomen with a knife, according to the Cottage Grove Police Department and Lane County Sheriff’s Office. Law enforcement officials said CGPD responded to a reported stabbing at a house on Eighth Street just...
KTVL
Man who shot self in theater believed to be under the influence
MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Police Department released additional information about the accidental shooting at a theater last week. According to police, officers were dispatched to Tinseltown for reports of a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the movie theater. Officers found the male in question outside the theater with an apparent...
Oregon Husband And Wife Sentenced After Man Overdoses And Dies From Their Dope
An Oregon couple known for distributing drugs was sentenced to federal prison today after they were linked to the overdose death of a man to whom they had sold drugs to for more than a year. Brian Joseph Ramos, 49, and Christine Marie Ramos, 41,
kqennewsradio.com
OSP SEEKING ASSISTANCE WITH A DEATH INVESTIGATION
The Oregon State Police is seeking assistance from the public in a death investigation that began on November 30th of 2021. A release said with the 1st anniversary of this incident, detectives are hopeful that someone will come forward with new information. Last year on November 30th at approximately 1:00...
kqennewsradio.com
JAN DOE JAILED FOR ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Roseburg Police are dealing with a case of an unidentified woman, a “Jane Doe”, who has been jailed for alleged disorderly conduct. Wednesday just before 2:15 p.m. officers responded to the area of Southeast Cass Avenue and Southeast Rose Street after a caller said a disorderly woman was “yelling at nothing” and throwing items. When officers tried to contact the female, she ran away screaming and was trying to open doors of businesses and residences on Southeast Rose Street. The woman also allegedly stole a sleeping bag from in front of a business on Southeast Rose, but the owner did not want to pursue charges.
kezi.com
Gun store owners prepare as Measure 114 faces multiple legal challenges
EUGENE, Ore. -- A hearing was held for the first of three lawsuits filed against Measure 114 Friday morning. A judge heard hours of testimony in relation to a preliminary injunction aimed at delaying the measure's start date. The judge did not rule on that motion Friday, but a decision...
kqennewsradio.com
CALIFORNIA DRUG DEALER SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON
A California man with multiple prior felony drug trafficking convictions over more than two decades was sentenced to federal prison Tuesday, after he was arrested for transporting nearly two kilograms of methamphetamine from California to Oregon. A release from the U.S. Attorney’s office – District of Oregon, said that 42-year...
kptv.com
Shots fired after armed robbery of market in Grants Pass
GRANTS PASS Ore. (KPTV) - Police are asking for the public’s help to identify an armed suspect who fired shots outside a Grants Pass business after robbing the store at gunpoint. The robbery happened at the Town & Country Market on Williams Highway on Nov. 25 around 8:50 p.m.,...
kezi.com
Man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at woman, leading police on car chase
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man is in jail after allegedly pointing a gun at a woman and leading police on a car chase while intoxicated, Eugene Police Department reported. According to EPD, officers responded to a reported armed dispute between a man and a woman in the Santa Clara area at about 8:36 p.m. on November 29. Police said the man, later identified as Thomas Odell Adams, 47, of Elmira, allegedly pointed a gun at the woman, and she was no longer responding to 911 operators. Police said they rushed to the scene, but were told the man had left in a Dodge Charger, intoxicated and armed with a handgun, shortly before they arrived.
