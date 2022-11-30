Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Year Old Shoots Mother So He Can Order VR Set From AmazonStill UnsolvedMilwaukee, WI
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
This Magical Christmas Town in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit For the HolidaysJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Wisconsin boy 10, charged as an adult after fatally shooting his mother over amazon order frustrationcreteMilwaukee, WI
Choking student saved by a fellow 4th grader using HeimlichMuhammad Junaid MustafaRacine, WI
Dodgers-Brewers trade you weren’t thinking of gains steam before Winter Meetings
The previous trade rumors surrounding the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers featured star players who are unlikely to be moved in shortstop Willy Adames and ace Corbin Burnes. Not only would the Brewers be waving the white flag by trading two of the game’s best and most cost-effective players, but the Dodgers would also be paying out the wazoo to acquire just one of them.
Rumors: St. Louis Cardinals-Toronto Blue Jays trade make sense?
With the St. Louis Cardinals looking for help behind the plate and the Toronto Blue Jays needing to boost their outfield (especially from the left side of the plate), could a trade between the two squads help each other fill those needs?. Looking at a potential St. Louis Cardinals-Toronto Blue...
MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35
Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
1 Bucks player who must be traded soon
The Milwaukee Bucks are still riding high on the NBA Championship they won in 2021. Anyone could argue that they could have won back-to-back if Khris Middleton did not sustain a knee injury that sidelined him for the rest of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Even without Middleton for the first quarter of this 2022-23 campaign, Milwaukee remains to be the second-best team in the association behind the Boston Celtics. But perhaps a trade around the edges could help the Bucks out.
Yardbarker
MLB announces competitive-balance picks for draft: Where did Brewers land?
The 2023 MLB draft isn’t until next summer, but there are some predraft events that need to take place. For the first time in history, there will be a draft lottery, and it will take place during the Winter Meetings on Dec. 6. MLB also announced competitive-balance picks for the 2023 MLB Draft.
Baltimore Orioles dipping toe into shortstop market
The Baltimore Orioles have proclaimed that their rebuilding process is over. They might be ready to prove that to be the case in free agency. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Orioles have been checking in on the top shortstops in free agency. Adding one of that group would send the message that they are back.
Former Miami Heat ‘gem’ on the trade block for current team
The Miami Heat are an organization that have come to be known to excel at many things. And when it comes to that ability to excel, it isn’t just limited to the other major sports franchises of the NBA. When it comes to certain aspects of team building and...
Matt Arnold's first trip to winter meetings as chief decision maker will be important for the Brewers
Milwaukee Brewers general manager Matt Arnold still remembers attending Major League Baseball's winter meetings as a neophyte in the early 2000s. "I was looking for a job," said Arnold as he recounted one of his most memorable -- and ultimately fruitful -- forays to the source of much of the game's hot-stove action...
