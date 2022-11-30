ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

visitgreatfallsmontana.org

Things You Can Only Find in Great Falls: Happy Holidays Edition!

The holiday season is a magical time, especially in Montana’s best dam town Great Falls! December is jam-packed with seasonal festivities, so you may as well just plan to be here the entire month. Without further ado, here’s a look at some things you can only find in Great...
theelectricgf.com

Neighborhood Council 9 meets Dec. 8

One neighborhood council meets next week. Neighborhood Council 9 meets 7 p.m. Dec. 8 at 1st Church of the Nazarene, 1727 2nd Ave. S. Agenda items include Great Falls Public Library master plan, GFPS school board candidate, Facebook update, Neighborhood Watch, crime mapping report and neighborhood concerns. More information on...
montanarightnow.com

Highest-paying business jobs in Great Falls

Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Great Falls, MT using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Fairfield Sun Times

Great Falls City Manager Names New City Attorney

Great Falls, MT – City Manager Greg Doyon is pleased to announce the appointment of David Dennis as the City's new City Attorney. Dennis replaces Jeff Hindoien, who left the position on September 30, 2022. Dennis joined the City of Great Falls as the Deputy City Attorney on April...
YAHOO!

Great Falls man accused of elder abuse, kidnapping, assault

UPDATE: Joseph Walter Allen received a 3-year deferred sentence in this case. The case was dismissed on Jan. 19, 2021, per court documents. A Great Falls man faces three felony charges after an elderly woman reported that he’d held her for three months against her will, subjected her to various forms of abuse and threatened her life.
theelectricgf.com

New lawsuit filed against city over marijuana zoning rules

Another lawsuit related to marijuana business operations has been filed against the city. Green Creek LLC, owned by Janelle and Dale Yatsko, has filed a new complaint against the city over their proposed location for a dispensary. The Yatsko’s signed a lease for 1826 10th Ave. S, the former Bowser...
