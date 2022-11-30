Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Cade Menter takes 'The Polar Plunge!' (video)
A highlight of the annual Christmas Stroll in downtown Great Falls is the Polar Plunge, raising money to help Special Olympics
A SALUTE TO SOME MEMBERS OF GREAT FALLS FIRE AND RESCUE
Here is a salute to some of our First responders. Three new members of Great Falls Fire and Rescue were sworn in recently by city manager Greg Doyon. they are Rob Beall, Russell Wienholz and Travis Tomei, all pictured below. All three firefighters above had just completed a nine month...
For the Love Of... Children's Museum of Montana in Great Falls!
For the Love Of... Children's Museum of Montana in Great Falls! Like the Medical Clinic, all of the exhibits are intended to promote "real-life play." In the wonderfully imaginative displays children will explore a different side of Great Falls, here reimagined as the kid-sized community of "Little Falls." ...
Clark & Lewie’s celebrates special anniversary for employee
Longtime Clark & Lewie’s employee Donnie Johnson celebrated a special anniversary on Thursday - his 20th year with the restaurant.
Gibson Flats Fire - one year later
On Wednesday, December 1, 2021, a wind-driven wildfire destroyed at least 11 homes and many other structures in the Gibson Flats area
visitgreatfallsmontana.org
Things You Can Only Find in Great Falls: Happy Holidays Edition!
The holiday season is a magical time, especially in Montana’s best dam town Great Falls! December is jam-packed with seasonal festivities, so you may as well just plan to be here the entire month. Without further ado, here’s a look at some things you can only find in Great...
theelectricgf.com
Neighborhood Council 9 meets Dec. 8
One neighborhood council meets next week. Neighborhood Council 9 meets 7 p.m. Dec. 8 at 1st Church of the Nazarene, 1727 2nd Ave. S. Agenda items include Great Falls Public Library master plan, GFPS school board candidate, Facebook update, Neighborhood Watch, crime mapping report and neighborhood concerns. More information on...
Great Falls High School placed in lockdown as a precaution
The Great Falls Police Department says that at about 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 1, 2022, Great Falls High School went into lockdown.
montanarightnow.com
Highest-paying business jobs in Great Falls
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Great Falls, MT using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Great Falls Fire Rescue responds to trailer fire
Great Falls Fire Rescue responded to a trailer on fire at about 1:40 a.m. on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.
Merchant defeats Fontana Moore in Clerk & Recorder race
Sandra Merchant will be the new Clerk & Recorder for Cascade County, after a recount on Monday and Tuesday confirmed the results of the election.
Fairfield Sun Times
Great Falls City Manager Names New City Attorney
Great Falls, MT – City Manager Greg Doyon is pleased to announce the appointment of David Dennis as the City's new City Attorney. Dennis replaces Jeff Hindoien, who left the position on September 30, 2022. Dennis joined the City of Great Falls as the Deputy City Attorney on April...
Man Tries to Return Stolen Items, Gets Caught With Meth in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 27, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to a store in the 2900 block of Brooks Street. A male reportedly tried to return merchandise to the store that had been stolen from the same store located in Great Falls, Montana. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
YAHOO!
Great Falls man accused of elder abuse, kidnapping, assault
UPDATE: Joseph Walter Allen received a 3-year deferred sentence in this case. The case was dismissed on Jan. 19, 2021, per court documents. A Great Falls man faces three felony charges after an elderly woman reported that he’d held her for three months against her will, subjected her to various forms of abuse and threatened her life.
Fairfield Sun Times
Lewis and Clark County sheriff searching for missing 14-year-old boy
LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY, Mont. - A 14-year-old boy was reported missing after he ran away from his home, the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office said on social media Tuesday. LCSO said Kyle Leonard-Province was last seen wearing blue sweater, black and grey baseball hat, cowboy boots and an...
theelectricgf.com
New lawsuit filed against city over marijuana zoning rules
Another lawsuit related to marijuana business operations has been filed against the city. Green Creek LLC, owned by Janelle and Dale Yatsko, has filed a new complaint against the city over their proposed location for a dispensary. The Yatsko’s signed a lease for 1826 10th Ave. S, the former Bowser...
Comments / 0