George Wagner IV found guilty in Rhoden massacre. What is next for his father?
After a jury found George Wagner IV guilty Wednesday on all of the charges he faced in the 2016 Rhoden murders, three of four members of the Wagner family have been convicted.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Deliberations to begin Wednesday in Ohio’s Worst Homicide
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — The jury in the case of George Wagner IV will begin their deliberations at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Wagner is accused of participating in what has been called, “Ohio’s Worst Homicide.” Wagner, his brother, mother, and father are charged with the murders of eight members of the Rhoden family.
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio House unanimously passes amendment that mandates 5-year sentence for vehicular manslaughter of firefighters
OHIO — The Ohio House voted to add an amendment to Senate Bill 185 that will require a minimum of a five-year sentence to someone convicted of vehicular manslaughter when the victim is a firefighter or EMT. This amendment came after Johnny Tetrick, a Cleveland firefighter, tragically passed away...
Ohio lawmaker wants law requiring police to record race during traffic stops
An Ohio lawmaker says she will introduce legislation requiring police agencies to record race data when making traffic stops.
Ohio legislators remove one ridiculous part of Frank LaRose’s plan to devalue your vote: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio Republican legislators this week tweaked a proposal that seeks to make it harder to pass amendments to the state constitution. They applied the 60% voter approval requirement to constitutional amendments proposed by legislators -- not just to those initiated by the public. We’re talking about Republicans’...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Ohio
Known as the Buckeye State (named for the Ohio buckeye tree), Ohio is one of the most heavily populated states in the United States. This northern state shares a border with Lake Erie in the north; it’s at roughly the same latitude as northern California and northern Utah. Much of Ohio can be defined as either plain or plateau, with vast stretches of flat lands dominating all but the southeastern part of the state. The southeastern region (roughly one-quarter of the state) is a part of the Appalachian Plateau. It’s much hillier and more rugged than the rest of Ohio. But is this where the highest point in Ohio lies?
Ohio probation officer sentenced to prison for extorting parolees
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Bexley woman was sentenced to six months in prison for extortion in her former role as a federal probation officer. Helwa H. Qasem, 45, pleaded guilty in June to extortion under color of official right. She was sentenced Tuesday to six months in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office […]
How close is Ohio to abolishing the state income tax? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Completely abolishing Ohio’s state income tax, long a conservative pipe dream, has never been closer to becoming a reality. We’re talking about how the state could make up about $10.8 billion from income taxes on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts...
WWMTCw
Man sentenced for girlfriend's murder dies in prison
LANSING, Mich. — A Bedford Township man died in prison days after he was sentenced for murdering his girlfriend. Gary Vogt, 59, was sentenced to up to 30 years in prison Oct. 28 for the second-degree murder of his long-term girlfriend Charlotte Freiny, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections, also known as MDOC.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Indiana AG: Penalize doctor who spoke of Ohio 10-year-old's abortion
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s Republican attorney general on Wednesday asked the state medical licensing board to discipline an Indianapolis doctor who has spoken publicly about providing an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim who traveled from Ohio after its more-restrictive abortion law took effect. The complaint alleges Dr. Caitlin...
columbusfreepress.com
Initiate This: Adult Use Comes to Ohio
Drum roll please … within approximately one month, cannabis will … or should … take center stage at the Ohio Statehouse. That is when the General Assembly is mandated by the Ohio Supreme Court to follow the rules regarding citizen initiated statutes. Legislators must consider Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol (RMLA) Act. Will they, is a matter of debate.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Corrections officers are key to a successful jail
The most important part of a corrections operation is not the bars. A jail is not a cage. It isn’t a place where people are chucked in and the door is locked behind them like some medieval dungeon. At least, it’s not supposed to be. No, the word...
Republicans at greater risk of death from COVID-19, Yale study of Ohio, Florida finds
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A new paper by three Yale University researchers found that political affiliation in Ohio and Florida has emerged as a potential risk factor for death with COVID-19 – with Republicans more in danger of dying, likely due to vaccine hesitancy. Jacob Wallace, Jason L. Schwartz...
sciotopost.com
Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife officers
State Wildlife Officers John Coffman and Matt Teders, assigned to Fayette and Madison counties, respectively, were notified that a landowner had located four beagles running near the roadway. The landowner secured the dogs away from the road. Officer Coffman attempted to locate a number for the hunter whose name was on a collar while Officer Teders canvassed the area for the hunters. The officers found the hunters, and the dogs were reunited with their owners.
Ohio COVID-19 cases nearly double into December, but there’s a reason why
The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 16,091 new COVID-19 cases, nearly doubling the previous week's case count.
This Is the Snowiest Town in Ohio
Chardon is a city in and the county seat of Geauga County, Ohio, in the United States. Chardon is Geauga County's only incorporated city and contains land from Chardon, Hambden, and Munson townships.
Measles case confirmed at Ohio school
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio’s measles outbreak has reached Westerville City Schools. The district has one confirmed measles case, according to an email sent Tuesday to school district families and staff. Franklin County Public Health informed the district Monday evening. The case is included in the 46 confirmed cases in central Ohio, according to […]
sciotopost.com
Monday Started Deer Hunting Gun Season in Ohio, Thousands of Deer Harvested
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio’s annual white-tailed deer gun hunting week is off to a good start, with hunters checking 17,193 deer on Monday, Nov. 28, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Ohio’s gun season is open until Sunday, Dec. 4, and again on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17-18.
Brookfield woman pleads guilty to stealing from former employer
A woman pleaded guilty to charges that she embezzled money from her former employer in Brookfield.
WCPO
LGBTQ+ Ohioans anxious as same-sex marriage bill passes Senate
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A bill to protect marriage equality passed the U.S. Senate Tuesday evening, but LGBTQ+ Ohioans are worried the legislation doesn't do enough, especially with the added exceptions. The Respect for Marriage Act would make sure that every legal marriage would be considered legitimate and would prohibit...
