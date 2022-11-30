ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Lisa Clay
3d ago

Andy Told The Truth About This Family All Guilty They Are Cold Blooded Killers

sciotovalleyguardian.com

Deliberations to begin Wednesday in Ohio’s Worst Homicide

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — The jury in the case of George Wagner IV will begin their deliberations at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Wagner is accused of participating in what has been called, “Ohio’s Worst Homicide.” Wagner, his brother, mother, and father are charged with the murders of eight members of the Rhoden family.
OHIO STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Ohio

Known as the Buckeye State (named for the Ohio buckeye tree), Ohio is one of the most heavily populated states in the United States. This northern state shares a border with Lake Erie in the north; it’s at roughly the same latitude as northern California and northern Utah. Much of Ohio can be defined as either plain or plateau, with vast stretches of flat lands dominating all but the southeastern part of the state. The southeastern region (roughly one-quarter of the state) is a part of the Appalachian Plateau. It’s much hillier and more rugged than the rest of Ohio. But is this where the highest point in Ohio lies?
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Ohio probation officer sentenced to prison for extorting parolees

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Bexley woman was sentenced to six months in prison for extortion in her former role as a federal probation officer. Helwa H. Qasem, 45, pleaded guilty in June to extortion under color of official right. She was sentenced Tuesday to six months in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office […]
BEXLEY, OH
WWMTCw

Man sentenced for girlfriend's murder dies in prison

LANSING, Mich. — A Bedford Township man died in prison days after he was sentenced for murdering his girlfriend. Gary Vogt, 59, was sentenced to up to 30 years in prison Oct. 28 for the second-degree murder of his long-term girlfriend Charlotte Freiny, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections, also known as MDOC.
BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, MI
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Indiana AG: Penalize doctor who spoke of Ohio 10-year-old's abortion

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s Republican attorney general on Wednesday asked the state medical licensing board to discipline an Indianapolis doctor who has spoken publicly about providing an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim who traveled from Ohio after its more-restrictive abortion law took effect. The complaint alleges Dr. Caitlin...
INDIANA STATE
columbusfreepress.com

Initiate This: Adult Use Comes to Ohio

Drum roll please … within approximately one month, cannabis will … or should … take center stage at the Ohio Statehouse. That is when the General Assembly is mandated by the Ohio Supreme Court to follow the rules regarding citizen initiated statutes. Legislators must consider Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol (RMLA) Act. Will they, is a matter of debate.
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife officers

State Wildlife Officers John Coffman and Matt Teders, assigned to Fayette and Madison counties, respectively, were notified that a landowner had located four beagles running near the roadway. The landowner secured the dogs away from the road. Officer Coffman attempted to locate a number for the hunter whose name was on a collar while Officer Teders canvassed the area for the hunters. The officers found the hunters, and the dogs were reunited with their owners.
OHIO STATE
Diana Rus

This Is the Snowiest Town in Ohio

Chardon is a city in and the county seat of Geauga County, Ohio, in the United States. Chardon is Geauga County's only incorporated city and contains land from Chardon, Hambden, and Munson townships.
CHARDON, OH
WKBN

Measles case confirmed at Ohio school

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio’s measles outbreak has reached Westerville City Schools. The district has one confirmed measles case, according to an email sent Tuesday to school district families and staff. Franklin County Public Health informed the district Monday evening. The case is included in the 46 confirmed cases in central Ohio, according to […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Monday Started Deer Hunting Gun Season in Ohio, Thousands of Deer Harvested

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio’s annual white-tailed deer gun hunting week is off to a good start, with hunters checking 17,193 deer on Monday, Nov. 28, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Ohio’s gun season is open until Sunday, Dec. 4, and again on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17-18.
OHIO STATE
WCPO

LGBTQ+ Ohioans anxious as same-sex marriage bill passes Senate

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A bill to protect marriage equality passed the U.S. Senate Tuesday evening, but LGBTQ+ Ohioans are worried the legislation doesn't do enough, especially with the added exceptions. The Respect for Marriage Act would make sure that every legal marriage would be considered legitimate and would prohibit...
OHIO STATE

