Into Words
Gunty reads from her celebrated debut novel, The Rabbit Hutch. Photography by Barbara Johnston. Tess Gunty ’15 has been voraciously reading and writing since childhood, finding the two tasks to be sources of joy and freedom. “One life is not enough. I often feel that to be the case....
Notre Dame and Native American Heritage Month
November is Native American Heritage Month. As Thanksgiving break comes to an end, it is important to take time to not just reflect on the pilgrims who celebrated their harvest almost 400 years ago, but also to commemorate the past and present Native Americans and their land which we stand on.
A Semester of Reflection: Transferring to Notre Dame
Within my first week at Notre Dame the phrase “My old school didn’t have the major I wanted” probably came out of my mouth 20 times. “So, why did you transfer?” was the age-old question. It was an unspoken rule among my transfer peers and myself that we would add our previous school to our Notre Dame introduction: “Hi my name is Annie, I am from New York and I am a sophomore who transferred from Binghamton University, which is a state school in New York.”
Construction at Notre Dame - What’s Hiding Behind the Chain-linked Fence?
Chain-linked fences are scattered across campus — in front of Hesburgh library, on the bank of St. Mary’s lake, to the right of Johnson Family Hall — hiding construction projects from onlookers. It seems that as soon as one fence comes down, another goes up. Students and visitors peer through gaps in the tarps, trying to decipher the faded project descriptions hanging on the fences in an attempt to guess at what is being built next.
Open Faculty Position: William P. and Hazel B. White Center College Professor of the Ethics of New Weapons Technology
The University of Notre Dame’s Department of Political Science (particularly its political theory and international relations subfields), the Notre Dame International Security Center (NDISC), and the Notre Dame Technology Ethics Center (ND TEC) are conducting a search for a senior scholar to be appointed as the William P. and Hazel B. White Center College Professor of the Ethics of New Weapons Technology.
Notre Dame Marriage Pact: A Chance for Ring by Spring
As everyone knows, the best way to find your spouse is to fill out an online form sent via mass email. Earlier this November, many students of the university found an email in their inbox about the Notre Dame Marriage Pact. The email included a link to a brief questionnaire that asked questions about the participant’s future plans, political affiliation, personality and everything in between. On Nov. 7, a few days after the questionnaire went live, the Notre Dame students who filled it out received the name of their match and a compatibility score from 0% to 100%. But what the students of Notre Dame experienced is only a small part of a much larger picture.
Faith and research: An annual tradition
On Dec. 9 and 11, Grant Mathews, professor of physics in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Notre Dame, will present his annual astrophysical perspective on the origins of the star of Bethlehem — also known as the Christmas Star. Now in its 16th year,...
